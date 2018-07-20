The most performant AngularJS directive for matching two password input fields. I use angular's built in $parsers rather than relying on a $watch

Installation

bower install angular-password

or

npm install angular-password

Inject angular-password into your module

angular.module( 'yourmodulename' , [ 'ngPassword' ]);

Simple example.

< input name = "newPassword" ng-model = "password.new" > < input match-password = "newPassword" name = "confirmPassword" ng-model = "password.confirm" >

With ngMessages

< form name = "profileForm" autocomplete = "off" novalidate = "" ng-submit = "submit(password)" > < fieldset > < label for = "newPassword" > New Password </ label > < input type = "password" name = "newPassword" ng-model = "password.new" required = "" /> < div class = "clearfix" > < div ng-messages = "profileForm.newPassword.$error" ng-if = "profileForm.$submitted || profileForm.newPassword.$dirty" ng-messages-multiple = "ng-messages-multiple" class = "error-messages slide-right" > < div ng-message = "required" class = "message slide-left" > You did not enter a field name </ div > </ div > </ div > < label for = "confirmPassword" > Re-Type New Password </ label > < input type = "password" name = "confirmPassword" ng-model = "password.confirm" match-password = "newPassword" required = "" /> < div class = "clearfix" > < div ng-messages = "profileForm.confirmPassword.$error" ng-if = "profileForm.$submitted || profileForm.confirmPassword.$dirty" ng-messages-multiple = "ng-messages-multiple" class = "error-messages slide-right" > < div ng-message = "required" class = "message slide-left" > You did not enter a field name </ div > < div ng-message = "passwordMatch" class = "message slide-left" > Your passwords did not match </ div > </ div > </ div > </ fieldset > < button > Submit </ button > </ form >

