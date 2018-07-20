openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ap

angular-password

by PatrickJS
1.0.3 (see all)

The most performant AngularJS directive for matching two password input fields

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

227

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-password

The most performant AngularJS directive for matching two password input fields. I use angular's built in $parsers rather than relying on a $watch

Installation

bower install angular-password

or

npm install angular-password

Inject angular-password into your module

angular.module('yourmodulename', ['ngPassword']);

Simple example.

<input name="newPassword" ng-model="password.new">
<input match-password="newPassword" name="confirmPassword" ng-model="password.confirm">

With ngMessages

<form name="profileForm" autocomplete="off" novalidate="" ng-submit="submit(password)">
  <fieldset>
    <label for="newPassword">New Password</label>
    <input type="password" name="newPassword" ng-model="password.new" required=""/>
    <div class="clearfix">
      <div ng-messages="profileForm.newPassword.$error" ng-if="profileForm.$submitted || profileForm.newPassword.$dirty" ng-messages-multiple="ng-messages-multiple" class="error-messages slide-right">
        <div ng-message="required" class="message slide-left">You did not enter a field name</div>
      </div>
    </div>
    <label for="confirmPassword">Re-Type New Password</label>
    <input type="password" name="confirmPassword" ng-model="password.confirm" match-password="newPassword" required=""/>
    <div class="clearfix">
      <div ng-messages="profileForm.confirmPassword.$error" ng-if="profileForm.$submitted || profileForm.confirmPassword.$dirty" ng-messages-multiple="ng-messages-multiple" class="error-messages slide-right">
        <div ng-message="required" class="message slide-left">You did not enter a field name</div>
        <div ng-message="passwordMatch" class="message slide-left">Your passwords did not match</div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </fieldset>
  <button>Submit</button>
</form>

Licensing information can be found here

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial