The most performant AngularJS directive for matching two password input fields. I use angular's built in $parsers rather than relying on a $watch
Installation
bower install angular-password
or
npm install angular-password
Inject angular-password into your module
angular.module('yourmodulename', ['ngPassword']);
Simple example.
<input name="newPassword" ng-model="password.new">
<input match-password="newPassword" name="confirmPassword" ng-model="password.confirm">
With ngMessages
<form name="profileForm" autocomplete="off" novalidate="" ng-submit="submit(password)">
<fieldset>
<label for="newPassword">New Password</label>
<input type="password" name="newPassword" ng-model="password.new" required=""/>
<div class="clearfix">
<div ng-messages="profileForm.newPassword.$error" ng-if="profileForm.$submitted || profileForm.newPassword.$dirty" ng-messages-multiple="ng-messages-multiple" class="error-messages slide-right">
<div ng-message="required" class="message slide-left">You did not enter a field name</div>
</div>
</div>
<label for="confirmPassword">Re-Type New Password</label>
<input type="password" name="confirmPassword" ng-model="password.confirm" match-password="newPassword" required=""/>
<div class="clearfix">
<div ng-messages="profileForm.confirmPassword.$error" ng-if="profileForm.$submitted || profileForm.confirmPassword.$dirty" ng-messages-multiple="ng-messages-multiple" class="error-messages slide-right">
<div ng-message="required" class="message slide-left">You did not enter a field name</div>
<div ng-message="passwordMatch" class="message slide-left">Your passwords did not match</div>
</div>
</div>
</fieldset>
<button>Submit</button>
</form>
