angular-particle

by Luc Raymond
1.0.4 (see all)

Particle.js rewritted for Angular2/4

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

371

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Misc Visual Effects

Readme

angular-particle

Implementation of particle.js with TypeScript for Angular2/4. Inspired by react-particles-js

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install angular-particle --save

How to use

// Import ParticlesModule
import { ParticlesModule } from 'angular-particle';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    ...
  ],
  imports: [
    ...
    ParticlesModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: []
})
export class AppModule { }

And just use the component in your HTML

<particles [style]="style" [width]="width" [height]="height" [params]="params"></particles>

Parameters configuration can be found here. If you don't provide any parameters, default one are used.

Properties

PropertyTypeDefinition
paramsobjectThe parameters for particle.js
styleobjectThe style of the canvas container
widthnumberThe width of the canvas element (in %)
heightnumberThe height of the canvas element (in %)

Example


@Component({
    selector: 'app-root',
    templateUrl: './app.component.html',
    styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
    myStyle: object = {};
    myParams: object = {};
    width: number = 100;
    height: number = 100;

    ngOnInit() {
        this.myStyle = {
            'position': 'fixed',
            'width': '100%',
            'height': '100%',
            'z-index': -1,
            'top': 0,
            'left': 0,
            'right': 0,
            'bottom': 0,
        };

    this.myParams = {
            particles: {
                number: {
                    value: 200,
                },
                color: {
                    value: '#ff0000'
                },
                shape: {
                    type: 'triangle',
                },
        }
    };
    }
}

<particles [params]="myParams" [style]="myStyle" [width]="width" [height]="height"></particles>

License

MIT © Luc Raymond

