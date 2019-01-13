Implementation of particle.js with TypeScript for Angular2/4. Inspired by react-particles-js

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install angular-particle --save

How to use

import { ParticlesModule } from 'angular-particle' ; ({ declarations: [ ... ], imports: [ ... ParticlesModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [] }) export class AppModule { }

And just use the component in your HTML

< particles [ style ]= "style" [ width ]= "width" [ height ]= "height" [ params ]= "params" > </ particles >

Parameters configuration can be found here. If you don't provide any parameters, default one are used.

Properties

Property Type Definition params object The parameters for particle.js style object The style of the canvas container width number The width of the canvas element (in %) height number The height of the canvas element (in %)

Example

({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { myStyle: object = {}; myParams: object = {}; width: number = 100 ; height: number = 100 ; ngOnInit() { this .myStyle = { 'position' : 'fixed' , 'width' : '100%' , 'height' : '100%' , 'z-index' : -1 , 'top' : 0 , 'left' : 0 , 'right' : 0 , 'bottom' : 0 , }; this .myParams = { particles: { number : { value: 200 , }, color: { value: '#ff0000' }, shape: { type : 'triangle' , }, } }; } }

< particles [ params ]= "myParams" [ style ]= "myStyle" [ width ]= "width" [ height ]= "height" > </ particles >

License

MIT © Luc Raymond