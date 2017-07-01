Add server-side pagination to any list or table on the page. This directive connects a variable of your choice on the local scope with data provied on a given URL. It provides a pagination user interface that triggers updates to the variable through paginated AJAX requests.
Pagination is a distinct concern and should be handled separately from other app logic. Do it right, do it in one place. Paginate anything!
Include with bower
bower install angular-paginate-anything
The bower package contains files in the
dist/directory with the following names:
Files with the
min suffix are minified versions to be used in production. The files with
-tpls in their name have the directive template bundled. If you don't need the default template use the
angular-paginate-anything.min.js file and provide your own template with the
templateUrl attribute.
Load the javascript and declare your Angular dependency
<script src="bower_components/angular-paginate-anything/dist/angular-paginate-anything-tpls.min.js"></script>
angular.module('myModule', ['bgf.paginateAnything']);
Then in your view
<!-- elements such as an ng-table reading from someVariable -->
<bgf-pagination
collection="someVariable"
url="'http://api.server.com/stuff'">
</bgf-pagination>
The
pagination directive uses an external template stored in
tpl/paginate-anything.html. Host it in a place accessible to
your page and set the
templateUrl attribute. Note that the
url
param can be a scope variable as well as a hard-coded string.
|Name
|Description
|Access
|url
|url of endpoint which returns a JSON array
|Read/write. Changing it will reset to the first page.
|url-params
|map of strings or objects which will be turned to ?key1=value1&key2=value2 after the url
|Read/write. Changing it will reset to the first page.
|headers
|additional headers to send during request
|Write-only.
|page
|the currently active page
|Read/write. Writing changes pages. Zero-based.
|per-page
|(default=`50`) Max number of elements per page
|Read/write. The server may choose to send fewer items though.
|per-page-presets
|Array of suggestions for per-page. Adjusts depending on server limits
|Read/write.
|auto-presets
|(default=`true`) Overrides per-page presets and client-limit to quantized values 1,2,5,10,25,50...
|Read/write.
|client-limit
|(default=`250`) Biggest page size the directive will show. Server response may be smaller.
|Read/write.
|link-group-size
|(default=`3`) Number of elements surrounding current page.
|Read/write.
|num-items
|Total items reported by server for the collection
|Read-only.
|num-pages
|num-items / per-page
|Read-only.
|server-limit
|Maximum results the server will send (Infinity if not yet detected)
|Read-only.
|range-from
|Position of first item in currently loaded range
|Read-only.
|range-to
|Position of last item in currently loaded range
|Read-only.
|reload-page
|If set to true, the current page is reloaded.
|Write-only.
|size
|Twitter bootstrap sizing `sm`, `md` (default), or `lg` for the navigation elements.
|Write-only.
|passive
|If using more than one pagination control set this to 'true' on all but the first.
|Write-only.
|transform-response
|Function that will get called once the http response has returned. See Angular's $https documentation for more information.
|Read/write. Changing it will reset to the first page.
|method
|Type of request method. Can be either GET or POST. Default is GET.
|Read/write.
|post-data
|An array of data to be sent when method is set to POST.
|Read/write.
|load-fn
|A callback function to perform the request. Gets the http config as parameter and must return a promise.
|Write-only.
The directive emits events as pages begin loading (
pagination:loadStart)
or finish (
pagination:loadPage) or errors occur (
pagination:error).
To catch these events do the following:
$scope.$on('pagination:loadPage', function (event, status, config) {
// config contains parameters of the page request
console.log(config.url);
// status is the HTTP status of the result
console.log(status);
});
The
pagination:loadStart is passed the client request rather than
the server response.
To trigger a reload the
pagination:reload event can be send:
function () {
$scope.$broadcast('pagination:reload');
}
Your server is responsible for interpreting URLs to provide these
features. You can connect the
url attribute of this directive
to a scope variable and adjust the variable with query params and
whatever else your server recognizes. Or you can use the
url-params
attribute to connect a map of strings or objects which will be
turned to ?key1=value1&key2=value2 after the url. Changing the
url or
url-params causes the pagination to reset to the first
page and maintain page size.
Example:
$scope.url = 'api/resources';
$scope.urlParams = {
key1: "value1",
key2: "value2"
};
Will turn into the URL of the resource that is being requested:
api/resources?key1=value1&key2=value2
This directive decorates AJAX requests to your server with some simple, standard headers. You read these headers to determine the limit and offset of the requested data. Your need to set response headers to indicate the range returned and the total number of items in the collection.
You can write the logic yourself, or use one of the following server side libraries.
|Framework
|Solution
|Ruby on Rails
|begriffs/clean_pagination gem
|Node.js
|node-paginate-anything module
|Express JS from scratch howto
|ServiceStack for .NET
|Service Stack .NET howto
|ASP.NET Web API
|ASP.NET Web API howto
For a reference of a properly configured server, visit pagination.begriffs.com.
Here is an example HTTP transaction that requests the first twenty-five items and a response that provides them and says there are one hundred total items.
Request
GET /stuff HTTP/1.1
Range-Unit: items
Range: 0-24
Response
HTTP/1.1 206 Partial Content
Content-Range: 0-24/100
Range-Unit: items
Content-Type: application/json
[ etc, etc, ... ]
In short your server parses the
Range header to find the zero-based
start and end item. It includes a
Content-Range header in the
response disclosing the unit and range it chooses to return, along with the
total items after a slash, where total items can be "*" meaning
unknown or infinite.
When there are zero elements to return your server should send
status code 204 (no content),
Content-Range: */0, and an empty
body (or
[] if the endpoint normally returns a JSON array).
To do all this header stuff you'll need to enable CORS on your server.
In a Rails app you can do this by adding the following to
config/application.rb:
config.middleware.use Rack::Cors do
allow do
origins '*'
resource '*',
:headers => :any,
:methods => [:get, :options],
:expose => ['Content-Range', 'Accept-Ranges']
end
end
For a more complete implementation including other appropriate responses see my clean_pagination gem.
Instead of having paginate-anything handle the http requests there is the option of using a callback function to perform the requests. This might be helpful e.g. if the data does not come from http endpoints, further processing of the request needs to be done prior to submitting the request or further processing of the response is necessary.
The callback can be used as follows:
<bgf-pagination collection="data" page="filter.page" per-page="filter.perpage" load-fn="callback(config)"></bgf-pagination>
$scope.callback = function (config) {
return $http(config);
}
// alternatively
$scope.callback = function(config) {
return $q(function(resolve) {
resolve({
data: ['a', 'b'],
status: 200,
config: {},
headers: function(headerName) {
// fake Content-Range headers
return '0-1/*';
}
});
});
}
Thanks to Steve Klabnik for discussions about doing hypermedia/HATEOAS right, and to Rebecca Wright for reviewing and improving my original user interface ideas for the paginator.