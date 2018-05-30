openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aoc

angular-owl-carousel

by Mujtaba Hussain
1.0.0 (see all)

An angular2 (4) wrapper for jquery owl-carousel library with dynamic carousel item change detection

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

70

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
WARNING: This project has been renamed to ngx-owl-carousel. Install using npm install ngx-owl-carousel --save instead.

Readme

angular-owl-carousel

Dependencies

This Library requires jquery to be installed globally

For commonJs based application load jquery using script loader or use link tag in html file

Install script-loader if you don't have already

npm install script-loader

and in vendor.ts

require('script!jquery');

OR

<script type="application/javascript" src="path-to-jquery.js"></script>

If using angular-cli

Add this to angular cli-json file

"scripts": [
"../node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.js"
]

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install angular-owl-carousel --save

and then from your Angular AppModule:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

// Import your library
import { OwlModule } from 'angular-owl-carousel';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    OwlModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Once your library is imported, you can use OwlCarousel component very easily in your Angular application:

<!-- You can use owl-carousel selector to include its component -->
 <owl-carousel
     [options]="{items: 3, dots: false, navigation: false}"
     <!-- If images array is dynamically changing pass this array to [items] input -->
     [items]="images"
     <!-- classes to be attached along with owl-carousel class -->
     [carouselClasses]="['owl-theme', 'row', 'sliding']">
     <div class="item" *ngFor="let image of images;let i = index">
         <div class="thumbnail-image" [ngStyle]="{'background': 'url('abc.jpg')no-repeat scroll center center / 80px 80px'}"></div>
     </div>
 </owl-carousel>

APIs

  1. next(options?: any[])

    To go to next slide. Animation time can be passed as options array. E.g. this.owlElement.next([200]). (200ms animation time).

  2. previous(options?: any[])

    To go to previous slide. (arguments are similar)

  3. to(options?: any[])

    To go to nth slide. (arguments are similar)

  4. trigger(action: string, options?: any[])

    To trigger any jquery owl carousel's action. options can be passed accordingly.

  5. refresh()

    After doing some changes in owl component's options this function can be used to refresh owl component

<owl-carousel #owlElement



import {OwlCarousel} from 'angular-owl-carousel';

export class HomeComponent {
@ViewChild('owlElement') owlElement: OwlCarousel


   fun() {
     this.owlElement.next([200])
     //duration 200ms
   }
}

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial