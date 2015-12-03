Angular Ordinal Number Filter

{{numericalValue | ordinal}}

Converts e.g 1 -> 1st, 2 -> 2nd, 3 -> 3rd, 4 -> 4th.

Installation

Via npm (Recommended)

npm install --save angular-ordinal

This filter can also be installed through Bower:

bower install angularjs-ordinal-filter --save

Load the script:

< script src = "<path-to>/ordinal-browser.js" > </ script >

Include the module as a dependency in your app:

angular.module( 'MyApp' , [ 'ordinal' ]);

Usage

In your template:

{{numericalValue | ordinal}}

In your JS:

angular.module( 'MyApp' ).controller( '$scope' , '$filter' , function ( $scope, $filter ) { var ordinal = $filter( 'ordinal' ); $scope.dayOfMonth = ordinal( 1 ); });

License

Licensed under the MIT License.