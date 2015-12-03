openbase logo
angular-ordinal

by John Pedrie
2.1.3 (see all)

Ordinal Number filter for Angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular Ordinal Number Filter

{{numericalValue | ordinal}}

Converts e.g 1 -> 1st, 2 -> 2nd, 3 -> 3rd, 4 -> 4th.

Installation

Via npm (Recommended)

npm install --save angular-ordinal

This filter can also be installed through Bower:

bower install angularjs-ordinal-filter --save

Load the script:

<script src="<path-to>/ordinal-browser.js"></script>

Include the module as a dependency in your app:

angular.module('MyApp', ['ordinal']);

Usage

In your template:

{{numericalValue | ordinal}}

In your JS:

angular.module('MyApp').controller('$scope', '$filter', function($scope, $filter) {
    var ordinal = $filter('ordinal');

    $scope.dayOfMonth = ordinal(1); // => 1st
});

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

