Angular.JS directive for Hubspot odometer.

Copyright (C) 2014, Sebastian Wallin sebastian.wallin@gmail.com

Requirements

Install with Bower

bower install angular-odometer-js --save

Install with NPM

npm install angular-odometer-js --save

Usage

Include angular-odometer.js in your application, as well as the odometer.js and the default theme CSS file

< script src = "components/odometer/odometer.js" > </ script > < script src = "components/angular-odometer/dist/angular-odometer.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "components/odometer/themes/odometer-theme-minimal.css" />

Add the module ui.odometer as a dependency to your app:

var app = angular.module( 'app' , [ 'ui.odometer' ]);

Then use the directive on a tag of choice tag and it will convert it to a odometer for you. Examples:

< span odometer = "'5'" > < span odometer = "visitors" > < span odometer = "visitors" odometer-options = "{theme: 'digital', duration: 3000}" >

Configuration

The options that are sent along to Odometer can be set either directly in the directive as seen above with odometer-options hash or configured as default parameters via the odometerOptionsProvider :

angular.module( 'ui.odometer' ).config([ 'odometerOptionsProvider' , function ( odometerOptionsProvider ) { odometerOptionsProvider.defaults = { duration : 3000 , theme : 'digital' }; } ]);

All the available options can be seen over at the Odometer docs

License

MIT