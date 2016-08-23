Angular.JS directive for Hubspot odometer.
Copyright (C) 2014, Sebastian Wallin sebastian.wallin@gmail.com
bower install angular-odometer-js --save
npm install angular-odometer-js --save
Include
angular-odometer.js in your application, as well as the
odometer.js and the default theme CSS file
<script src="components/odometer/odometer.js"></script>
<script src="components/angular-odometer/dist/angular-odometer.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="components/odometer/themes/odometer-theme-minimal.css"/>
Add the module
ui.odometer as a dependency to your app:
var app = angular.module('app', ['ui.odometer']);
Then use the directive on a tag of choice tag and it will convert it to a odometer for you. Examples:
<span odometer="'5'">
<span odometer="visitors">
<span odometer="visitors" odometer-options="{theme: 'digital', duration: 3000}">
The options that are sent along to Odometer can be set either
directly in the directive as seen above with
odometer-options hash or configured as default parameters via the
odometerOptionsProvider:
angular.module('ui.odometer').config([
'odometerOptionsProvider', function(odometerOptionsProvider) {
odometerOptionsProvider.defaults = {
duration : 3000,
theme : 'digital'
};
}
]);
All the available options can be seen over at the Odometer docs
MIT