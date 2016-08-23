openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aoj

angular-odometer-js

by Sebastian Wallin
0.1.2 (see all)

Angular wrapper for Hubspot Odometer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

142

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bower version NPM version

Build Status Code Climate

angular-odometer

Angular.JS directive for Hubspot odometer.

Copyright (C) 2014, Sebastian Wallin sebastian.wallin@gmail.com

Requirements

Install with Bower

bower install angular-odometer-js --save

Install with NPM

npm install angular-odometer-js --save

Usage

Include angular-odometer.js in your application, as well as the odometer.js and the default theme CSS file

<script src="components/odometer/odometer.js"></script>
<script src="components/angular-odometer/dist/angular-odometer.js"></script>

<link rel="stylesheet" href="components/odometer/themes/odometer-theme-minimal.css"/>

Add the module ui.odometer as a dependency to your app:

var app = angular.module('app', ['ui.odometer']);

Then use the directive on a tag of choice tag and it will convert it to a odometer for you. Examples:

<span odometer="'5'">

<span odometer="visitors">

<span odometer="visitors" odometer-options="{theme: 'digital', duration: 3000}">

Configuration

The options that are sent along to Odometer can be set either directly in the directive as seen above with odometer-options hash or configured as default parameters via the odometerOptionsProvider:

angular.module('ui.odometer').config([
  'odometerOptionsProvider', function(odometerOptionsProvider) {
    odometerOptionsProvider.defaults = {
      duration : 3000,
      theme    : 'digital'
    };
  }
]);

All the available options can be seen over at the Odometer docs

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial