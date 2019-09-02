ODataAngularResources is a fork of Angular's $resource that allows to make OData queries in a fluent way. It does everything Angular Resources does but add some features:
bower install angular-odata-resources --save
or
npm install angular-odata-resources --save
var myModule = angular.module('myModule',['ODataResources']);
myModule.controller('MyController', ['$scope','$odataresource',function($scope,$odataresource){}]);
var User = $odataresource('/user/:userId', {userId:'@id'});
var myUsers = User.odata()
.filter("Name","John")
.query();
//Queries /user?$filter=Name eq 'John'
The first parameter of the filter method is assumed to be the property and the second to be the value. But that behavior can be overriden by passing special parameters. See advanced queries for more informations.
Returned objects from the query() method are regular Resource object which can be used for saving, updating etc...
myUsers[0].$save();
var myUsers = User.odata()
.query(function(){
console.log("Everything went ok!")
},function(){
console.log("Oops, something wrong happened!")
});
var userId = 10;
var myUsers = User.odata().get(userId);
//Queries /user(10)
var userId = 10;
var myUsers = User.odata().get(userId,
function(){
console.log("Everything went ok!")
},function(){
console.log("Oops, something wrong happened!")
});
If you want to retrieve a single element after a query you can use the single() method which will take the first elements of the response. This method will throw if the reponse returns an empty array.
var User = $odataresource('/user/:userId', {userId:'@id'});
var myUser = User.odata()
.filter("Name","John")
.single();
//Queries /user?$filter=Name eq 'John' and put the first element into myUser
var User = $odataresource('/user/:userId', {userId:'@id'});
var myUsers = User.odata()
.filter("Name", "John")
.filter("Age",">",20)
.skip(10)
.take(20)
.orderBy("Name","desc")
.query();
//Queries /user?$filter=(Name eq 'John') and (Age gt 20)&$orderby=Name desc&$top=20&$skip=10
var data = User.odata().filter('name','bob').count();
//Queries /user/$count/?$filter=name eq 'bob'
// data.result == 25
var users = User.odata().withInlineCount().query();
//Queries /user?$inlinecount=allpages
// users is an array but also contains the count property
// The server may reply by
// {
// "@odata.context": "http://host/service/$metadata#Collection(Edm.String)",
// "value": [{
// name: 'Test',
// id: 1,
// }, {
// name: 'Foo',
// id: 2,
// }],
// 'count': 10
// }
// And then, the count will be defined as followed
// users.count == 10
var User = $odataresource('/user/:userId', {userId:'@id'});
var myUsers = User.odata()
.expand("City")
.query();
//Queries /user?$expand=City
var User = $odataresource('/user/:userId', {userId:'@id'});
var myUsers = User.odata()
.expand("City","Country")
.query();
//Queries /user?$expand=City/Country
var myUsers = User.odata()
.expand("City")
.expand("Orders")
.query();
//Queries /user?$expand=City,Orders
var User = $odataresource('/user/:userId', {
userId: '@id'
});
var users = User.odata().select(['name','userId']).query();
//OR
var users = User.odata().select('name','userId').query();
//Queries /user?$select=userId,name
User = $odataresource('/user/:userId',
{ userId: '@id'},
{
odata: {
method: 'POST',
url: '/myCustomUrl'
}
}
);
var myUsers = User.odata()
.format("json")
.expand("City")
.expand("Orders")
.query();
//Queries /user?$format=json&$expand=City,Orders
myModule.controller('MyController', ['$scope','$odataresource','$odata',function($scope,$odataresource,$odata){}]);
var predicate1 = new $odata.Predicate("FirstName", "John");
var predicate2 = new $odata.Predicate("LastName", '!=', "Doe");
//
combination = $odata.Predicate.or([predicate1,predicate2]);
User.odata().filter(combination).query();
//Queries /user?$filter=(FirstName eq 'John') or (LastName ne 'Doe');
var predicate1 = new $odata.Predicate("FirstName", "John");
var predicate2 = new $odata.Predicate("LastName", '!=', "Doe");
var predicate3 = new $odata.Predicate("Age", '>', 10);
//
combination1 = $odata.Predicate.or([predicate1,predicate2]);
combination2 = $odata.Predicate.and([combination1,predicate2]);
User.odata().filter(combination).query();
//Queries /user?$filter=((FirstName eq 'John') or (LastName ne 'Doe')) and Age gt 10
var predicate = new $odata.Predicate("FirstName", "John")
.or(new $odata.Predicate("LastName", '!=', "Doe"))
.and(new $odata.Predicate("Age", '>', 10));
//
User.odata().filter(predicate).query();
//Queries /user?$filter=((FirstName eq 'John') or (LastName ne 'Doe')) and Age gt 10
It is sometime necessary to compare two properties or two values in a query. To do so, you can use the $odata.Value or $odata.Property classes
var predicate = new $odata.Predicate(
new $odata.Value('Foo'),
new $odata.Value('Bar')
);
//
User.odata().filter(predicate).query();
//Queries /user?$filter='Foo' eq 'Bar'
Or with two properties :
User.odata().filter(
new $odata.Property('Name'),
new $odata.Property('Surname')
).query();
//Queries /user?$filter=Name eq Surname
This library is clever enough to figure out the types from the data passed and format them accordingly. But sometimes you may need to have a specific output type. In this case you can pass a second argument to the $odata.Value() constructor :
User.odata().filter(
'Latitude',
new $odata.Value(40.765150,"Decimal")
).query();
//Queries /user?$filter=Latitude eq 40.765150M
User.odata().filter(
'Latitude',
new $odata.Value("75.42","Int32")
).query();
//Queries /user?$filter=Latitude eq 75
User.odata().filter(
'Latitude',
new $odata.Value("true","Boolean")
).query();
//Queries /user?$filter=Latitude eq true
User.odata().filter(
'Latitude',
new $odata.Value(10,"Boolean")
).query();
//Queries /user?$filter=Latitude eq true
Here is the complete list of supported types :
|Type Name
|Output example
|Boolean
|true
|Byte
|FE
|DateTime
|datetime'2000-12-12T12:00'
|Decimal
|2.345M
|Double
|2.0d
|Single
|2.0f
|Guid
|guid'12345678-aaaa-bbbb-cccc-ddddeeeeffff'
|Int32
|51358
|String
|'Hello OData'
var users = User.odata()
.filter(new $odata.Func("endswith","FullName","Doe"), true)
.query();
//Queries /user?$filter=endswith(FullName, 'Doe') eq true
new $odata.Func(MethodName, PropertyName, Value1, Value2,...)
The parameters are assumed to be first, a property and then a value. This behavior can be overriden by specifying explicit values or properties :
new $odata.Func('substringof',
new $odata.Value('Alfreds'),
new $odata.Property('CompanyName'));
|Function
|Example
|Example value
|String Functions
|bool substringof(string po, string p1)
|new $odata.Func('substringof',new $odata.Value('Alfreds'), new $odata.Property(CompanyName))
|true
|bool endswith(string p0, string p1)
|new $odata.Func('endswith','CompanyName', 'Futterkiste')
|true
|bool startswith(string p0, string p1)
|new $odata.Func('startswith','CompanyName', 'Alfr')
|true
|int length(string p0)
|new $odata.Func('length','CompanyName')
|19
|int indexof(string p0, string p1)
|new $odata.Func('indexof','CompanyName', 'lfreds')
|1
|string replace(string p0, string find, string replace)
|new $odata.Func('replace','CompanyName', ' ', '')
|AlfredsFutterkiste
|string substring(string p0, int pos)
|new $odata.Func('substring','CompanyName', 1)
|lfreds Futterkiste
|string substring(string p0, int pos, int length)
|new $odata.Func('substring','CompanyName', 1, 2)
|lf
|string tolower(string p0)
|new $odata.Func('tolower','CompanyName')
|alfreds futterkiste
|string toupper(string p0)
|new $odata.Func('toupper','CompanyName')
|ALFREDS FUTTERKISTE
|string trim(string p0)
|new $odata.Func('trim','CompanyName')
|Alfreds Futterkiste
|string concat(string p0, string p1)
|new $odata.Func('concat','City', new $odata.Property('Country'))
|Berlin Germany
|Date Functions
|int day(DateTime p0)
|new $odata.Func('day','BirthDate')
|8
|int hour(DateTime p0)
|new $odata.Func('hour','BirthDate')
|0
|int minute(DateTime p0)
|new $odata.Func('minute','BirthDate')
|0
|int month(DateTime p0)
|new $odata.Func('month','BirthDate')
|12
|int second(DateTime p0)
|new $odata.Func('second','BirthDate')
|0
|int year(DateTime p0)
|new $odata.Func('year','BirthDate')
|1948
|Math Functions
|double round(double p0)
|new $odata.Func('round','Freight')
|32d
|decimal round(decimal p0)
|new $odata.Func('round','Freight')
|32
|double floor(double p0)
|new $odata.Func('round','Freight')
|32d
|decimal floor(decimal p0)
|new $odata.Func('floor','Freight')
|32
|double ceiling(double p0)
|new $odata.Func('ceiling','Freight')
|33d
|decimal ceiling(decimal p0)
|new $odata.Func('floor','Freight')
|33
|Type Functions
|bool IsOf(expression p0, type p1)
|new $odata.Func('isof','ShipCountry', 'Edm.String')
|true
The $odata.Func class also supports the lambda operators any and all
new $odata.Func(LambdaOperator, PropertyName, LambdaVariable, Expression)
The parameters are assumed to be first, a lambda operator, a property name, a lambda variable, and a boolean expression. The boolean expression must use the lambda variable to refer to properties of the related entities identified by the navigation path.
var predicate1 = new $odata.Predicate("c/FirstName", "Bobby");
var predicate2 = new $odata.Predicate("c/LastName", "McGee");
//
var combination = $odata.Predicate.and([predicate1,predicate2]);
//
var func = new $odata.Func('any', 'clients', 'c', combination);
//
Jobs.odata().filter(func).query();
//Queries /Jobs?$filter=clients/any(c:((c/FirstName eq 'Bobby') and (c/LastName eq 'McGee')))
This project supports basic odata v4 queries and responses. If the server responds with an array wrapped inside an object :
{
"@odata.context":"http://local.testsite.com/odata/$metadata#TestData",
"value":[
{
"TestId":1,"name":"test 1"
},{
"TestId":2,"name":"test 2"
}
],
"totalCount":10
}
The api will still return the array provided in the value property and everything else will be set as properties of the array.
var User = $odataresource('/user/:userId', {userId:'@id'});
var myUsers = User.odata()
.filter("Name","John")
.query();
//... later
console.log(myUsers[0].name);
console.log(myUsers.totalCount);
You can use the $update method on an object. But for that you need to specify what is the property that contains the key.
There is two way of doing so :
User = $odataresource('/user', 'id');
var myUsers = User.odata.query();
//... later
myUsers[0].$update();
//Will issue a PUT /user(1)
User = $odataresource('/user', {},{},{odatakey : 'id'});
var myUser = new User();
myUser.$save();
//Will issue a POST /user
myUser.$update();
//Will issue a PUT /user(1)
myUser.$delete();
//Will issue a DELETE /user(1)
User = $odataresoure('/userroles', {},{},{odatakey: 'id,roleid'});
var myUser = new User();
myUser.$update();
//will issue a POST /user(id=1,roleid=2)
With odatav4 expanding nested entities is done with a different query
/user?$expand=Order/Items
becomes
/user?$expand=Order($expand=Items)
To enable this behavior set the isodatav4 property to true when invoking the $odataresource method:
User = $odataresource('/user', {}, {}, {
odatakey: 'id',
isodatav4: true
});
var result = User.odata().expand("roles", "role").query();
// /user?$expand=roles($expand=role)
You can use the expand predicate for complex expand scenarios (such as parsing your metadata and applying a default schema to a query):
var result = User.odata().expandPredicate("roles").select("name").finish().query();
// /user?$expand=roles($select=name)
ExpandPredicate returns the Expand context and finish returns the base OdataProvider context, so make sure to finish the expandPredicate.
You can nest expands as well:
// grab odata context
var query = User.odata();
// add expand roles table and select roles.name
query.expandPredicate("roles").select("name").finish();
// add and save the context for the provider table and select provider.name, also expand provider -> settings (automatically calls finish())
var providertype = query.expandPredicate("provider").select("name").expand("settings");
// add provider type table and finish out both the provider type and provider expandPredicate contexts
providertype.expandPredicate("providertype").finish().finish();
// run the query
query.query();
// or inline
var query = User.odata().expandPredicate("roles").select("name").finish().expandPredicate("provider").select("name").expand("settings")
.expandPredicate("providertype").finish().finish().query();
// /user?$expand=roles($select=name),provider($select=name;expand=settings,providertype)
var users = User.odata().withInlineCount().query();
//Queries /user?$count=true
// users is an array but also contains the count property
// The server may reply by
// {
// "@odata.context": "http://host/service/$metadata#Collection(Edm.String)",
// "@odata.count":10,
// "value": [{
// name: 'Test',
// id: 1,
// }, {
// name: 'Foo',
// id: 2,
// }]
// }
// And then, the count will be defined as followed
// users.count == 10
User.odata()
.filter("Name", "Raphael")
.transformUrl(function(url){
return url+'&foo=bar';
})
.query();
// queries /user?$filter=Name eq 'Raphael'&foo=bar
When you retrieve a resource from the API, you are returned a Resource object or Array of Resources with the $http call being appended to the $promise property. This promise has already been chained through two phases. A intereptor phase for $http request success or errors. These are not to be confused with $http request and response interceptors, but follow the same ceonepts with argumets and return values. After the interceptor phase is the callback phase for per request success or error handling.
Interceptor handlers can be defined for each action you define for the actions object argument to $odataresource. Both succes and error interceptor handlers get called withe the $http response object passed as their single argument. There is a default handler defined for the success interceptor phase on each action defined with $odataresource that returns argument.resource. To maintain continuous support from $odataresource prototype methods (save, update, delete, etc), you should return this object from you success interceptor if you override the default one.
User = $odataresource('/user', {}, {
odata: {
interceptor: {
response: function(response) {
// response is the returned $http result with the parsed Resource object on response.resource.
apiLog.logSuccess(response);
return response.resource;
},
responseError: function(response) {
// response is the returned $http result
apiLog.logError(response, response.headers());
},
},
},
}, {});
Callbacks can be provided to each API call by passing a method reference in the parameters to the $odataresource api call. The success callback is provided if you want a convient way to inject into the promise chain when calling the api query. Both the final Resource object and the $http response headers are provided as parameters an available success callback handler. The error callback handler will provide you with any error message that might get thrown during parsing the $http response and building the Resource object.
var User = $odataresource("/user", {}, {}, {});
var user = User.odata().select("FirstName","LastName").query(function(resource, headers) {
resource.Name = resource.FirstName + ' ' + resource.LasstName;
}, function(error) {
apiLog.logError(error);
});
The error interceptor and callback handling has been enhanced to provide an opportunity for error handling and correction measures to be applied to the original $odataresource settings. The response from both the error interceptor and the error callback can provide corrected data back to the promise chain to merge into the final Resource object. The correction can be in the form of a new Resource object, a new Resource object promise, an $http promise, or an object with a property named $correction containing new arguments for the $oataresource object (url, defaultParams, actions, options). If the new promise, or correction results in another error, the error correction attempt will stop and reject, preventing an infinate loop.
User = $odataresource('/user', {}, {
odata: {
interceptor: {
response: function(response) {
// response is the returned $http result with the parsed Resource object on response.resource.
apiLog.logSuccess(response);
return response.resource;
},
responseError: function(response) {
// response is the returned $http result
apiLog.logError(response, response.headers());
return { $correction: { url: 'https://fixedUrl.com/' } };
},
},
},
}, {});
Support has been added to keep track of queries used to retrieve entities. You can call the $refresh method on a returned array of resources, or an individual resource object itself to get an updated entity from the API. The odata query applied to the refresh GET will depend on how the object you're calling the $refresh method on was retrieved. There are two types of persisted queries, full and limited. Full will store the entire list of odata arguments you supplied to reproduce the same result set. Limited will limit the query to selects, expands, and format. Limited assumes you're getting a single entity from a larger query, and want to keep the response equal to the initial object, ie same selects, expands, but dont need the filter/take/skip/etc odata arguments.
To apply persisted query arguments to the provider manually call the 're' method.
var newUser = userResource.$odata().re().query();
Or you can enable this behavior by default.
var User = $odataresource("/user", {}, {}, { isodatav4: true, odatakey: "id", persistence: true } );
var user = User.odata().select("name").query();
var newUser = user.$odata().query();
Persistence is applied automatically with or without the persistence options flag when using $refresh.
Use the following table to determine the query that will be appllied to the refresh:
|Initial OdataProvider Call
|Target
|Persistence
|var array = resource.odata().query();
|var array = array.$refresh();
|full
|var array = resource.odata().query();
|var entity = array[0].$refresh();
|limited
|var entity = resource.odata().get(1);
|var entity = entity.$refresh();
|limited
|var entity = resource.odata().single();
|var entity = entity.$refresh();
|full
|var count = resource.odata().count();
|var count = count.$refresh();
|full
> npm install -g grunt
> npm install
> grunt build
> grunt test
Want to contribute? Great! Be sure to write tests before submitting your pull request.