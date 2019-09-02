ODataAngularResources

ODataAngularResources is a fork of Angular's $resource that allows to make OData queries in a fluent way. It does everything Angular Resources does but add some features:

Fluent API

Generate proper OData queries without worrying about escaping the right characters

Allows filtering, skipping, ordering, expanding, and selecting only N elements (with top)

Able to generate complex queries with OR, AND and method calls

Simple JSFiddle Demo

Table of Contents

How to install

Download the repository or install the bower package :

bower install angular-odata-resources --save

or

npm install angular-odata-resources --save

Include the file build/odataresources.js into your project Be sure to register the module "ODataResources" in your module definition :

var myModule = angular.module( 'myModule' ,[ 'ODataResources' ]);

Then replace your dependency to "$resource" by "$odataresource"

myModule.controller( 'MyController' , [ '$scope' , '$odataresource' , function ( $scope,$odataresource ) {}]);

How to use

Simple query

Call the odata() method on your resource.

var User = $odataresource( '/user/:userId' , { userId : '@id' }); var myUsers = User.odata() .filter( "Name" , "John" ) .query();

The first parameter of the filter method is assumed to be the property and the second to be the value. But that behavior can be overriden by passing special parameters. See advanced queries for more informations.

Returned objects from the query() method are regular Resource object which can be used for saving, updating etc...

myUsers[ 0 ].$save();

Like regular Resource requests you can pass callback that will be called on success and on error

var myUsers = User.odata() .query( function ( ) { console .log( "Everything went ok!" ) }, function ( ) { console .log( "Oops, something wrong happened!" ) });

Retrieving a single element

Simply call the get method with the entity key

var userId = 10 ; var myUsers = User.odata().get(userId);

You can also provide callbacks

var userId = 10 ; var myUsers = User.odata().get(userId, function ( ) { console .log( "Everything went ok!" ) }, function ( ) { console .log( "Oops, something wrong happened!" ) });

If you want to retrieve a single element after a query you can use the single() method which will take the first elements of the response. This method will throw if the reponse returns an empty array.

var User = $odataresource( '/user/:userId' , { userId : '@id' }); var myUser = User.odata() .filter( "Name" , "John" ) .single();

Query with top, orderBy and skip

var User = $odataresource( '/user/:userId' , { userId : '@id' }); var myUsers = User.odata() .filter( "Name" , "John" ) .filter( "Age" , ">" , 20 ) .skip( 10 ) .take( 20 ) .orderBy( "Name" , "desc" ) .query();

Multiple chained filters are executed with and between.

between. orderBy assumes the order to be asc if the second parameter is not specified.

Count and InlineCount

It's possible to query the number of elements

var data = User.odata().filter( 'name' , 'bob' ).count();

You can also ask for an inline count to have the count aside with the data

var users = User.odata().withInlineCount().query();

Including related models (Expanding)

You can easily include related models by calling the expand method

var User = $odataresource( '/user/:userId' , { userId : '@id' }); var myUsers = User.odata() .expand( "City" ) .query();

You can also expand nested related models like the Country of the City of the User

var User = $odataresource( '/user/:userId' , { userId : '@id' }); var myUsers = User.odata() .expand( "City" , "Country" ) .query();

You can also include multiple related models into your query

var myUsers = User.odata() .expand( "City" ) .expand( "Orders" ) .query();

Pick a subset of the properties (Selecting)

You can use the select method to retrieve only some properties of the entities.

var User = $odataresource( '/user/:userId' , { userId : '@id' }); var users = User.odata().select([ 'name' , 'userId' ]).query(); var users = User.odata().select( 'name' , 'userId' ).query();

Specifying a custom url and method

Want a custom url for your odata queries? easy! It works just like angular resources:

User = $odataresource( '/user/:userId' , { userId : '@id' }, { odata : { method : 'POST' , url : '/myCustomUrl' } } );

Specifying the response format

var myUsers = User.odata() .format( "json" ) .expand( "City" ) .expand( "Orders" ) .query();

Advanced queries

Predicates

If you need to write or statements in your queries, you need to use the Predicate class. First, be sure to reference the $odata dependency.

myModule.controller( 'MyController' , [ '$scope' , '$odataresource' , '$odata' , function ( $scope,$odataresource,$odata ) {}]);

Now you can use the $odata.Predicate class wich allow advanced filtering.

var predicate1 = new $odata.Predicate( "FirstName" , "John" ); var predicate2 = new $odata.Predicate( "LastName" , '!=' , "Doe" ); combination = $odata.Predicate.or([predicate1,predicate2]); User.odata().filter(combination).query();

You can even combine predicates with predicates

var predicate1 = new $odata.Predicate( "FirstName" , "John" ); var predicate2 = new $odata.Predicate( "LastName" , '!=' , "Doe" ); var predicate3 = new $odata.Predicate( "Age" , '>' , 10 ); combination1 = $odata.Predicate.or([predicate1,predicate2]); combination2 = $odata.Predicate.and([combination1,predicate2]); User.odata().filter(combination).query();

You can also achieve the same results with the fluent api

var predicate = new $odata.Predicate( "FirstName" , "John" ) .or( new $odata.Predicate( "LastName" , '!=' , "Doe" )) .and( new $odata.Predicate( "Age" , '>' , 10 )); User.odata().filter(predicate).query();

Overriding default Predicate or Filter behavior

It is sometime necessary to compare two properties or two values in a query. To do so, you can use the $odata.Value or $odata.Property classes

var predicate = new $odata.Predicate( new $odata.Value( 'Foo' ), new $odata.Value( 'Bar' ) ); User.odata().filter(predicate).query();

Or with two properties :

User.odata().filter( new $odata.Property( 'Name' ), new $odata.Property( 'Surname' ) ).query();

Specifying the type of the data

This library is clever enough to figure out the types from the data passed and format them accordingly. But sometimes you may need to have a specific output type. In this case you can pass a second argument to the $odata.Value() constructor :

User.odata().filter( 'Latitude' , new $odata.Value( 40.765150 , "Decimal" ) ).query(); User.odata().filter( 'Latitude' , new $odata.Value( "75.42" , "Int32" ) ).query(); User.odata().filter( 'Latitude' , new $odata.Value( "true" , "Boolean" ) ).query(); User.odata().filter( 'Latitude' , new $odata.Value( 10 , "Boolean" ) ).query();

Here is the complete list of supported types :

Type Name Output example Boolean true Byte FE DateTime datetime'2000-12-12T12:00' Decimal 2.345M Double 2.0d Single 2.0f Guid guid'12345678-aaaa-bbbb-cccc-ddddeeeeffff' Int32 51358 String 'Hello OData'

Function calls

You can call functions like endswith or length on an OData query. To do so, use the $odata.Func class.

var users = User.odata() .filter( new $odata.Func( "endswith" , "FullName" , "Doe" ), true ) .query();

Definition

new $odata.Func(MethodName, PropertyName, Value1, Value2,...)

The parameters are assumed to be first, a property and then a value. This behavior can be overriden by specifying explicit values or properties :

new $odata.Func( 'substringof' , new $odata.Value( 'Alfreds' ), new $odata.Property( 'CompanyName' ));

List of available functions

Function Example Example value String Functions bool substringof(string po, string p1) new $odata.Func('substringof',new $odata.Value('Alfreds'), new $odata.Property(CompanyName)) true bool endswith(string p0, string p1) new $odata.Func('endswith','CompanyName', 'Futterkiste') true bool startswith(string p0, string p1) new $odata.Func('startswith','CompanyName', 'Alfr') true int length(string p0) new $odata.Func('length','CompanyName') 19 int indexof(string p0, string p1) new $odata.Func('indexof','CompanyName', 'lfreds') 1 string replace(string p0, string find, string replace) new $odata.Func('replace','CompanyName', ' ', '') AlfredsFutterkiste string substring(string p0, int pos) new $odata.Func('substring','CompanyName', 1) lfreds Futterkiste string substring(string p0, int pos, int length) new $odata.Func('substring','CompanyName', 1, 2) lf string tolower(string p0) new $odata.Func('tolower','CompanyName') alfreds futterkiste string toupper(string p0) new $odata.Func('toupper','CompanyName') ALFREDS FUTTERKISTE string trim(string p0) new $odata.Func('trim','CompanyName') Alfreds Futterkiste string concat(string p0, string p1) new $odata.Func('concat','City', new $odata.Property('Country')) Berlin Germany Date Functions int day(DateTime p0) new $odata.Func('day','BirthDate') 8 int hour(DateTime p0) new $odata.Func('hour','BirthDate') 0 int minute(DateTime p0) new $odata.Func('minute','BirthDate') 0 int month(DateTime p0) new $odata.Func('month','BirthDate') 12 int second(DateTime p0) new $odata.Func('second','BirthDate') 0 int year(DateTime p0) new $odata.Func('year','BirthDate') 1948 Math Functions double round(double p0) new $odata.Func('round','Freight') 32d decimal round(decimal p0) new $odata.Func('round','Freight') 32 double floor(double p0) new $odata.Func('round','Freight') 32d decimal floor(decimal p0) new $odata.Func('floor','Freight') 32 double ceiling(double p0) new $odata.Func('ceiling','Freight') 33d decimal ceiling(decimal p0) new $odata.Func('floor','Freight') 33 Type Functions bool IsOf(expression p0, type p1) new $odata.Func('isof','ShipCountry', 'Edm.String') true

Lambda Operators

The $odata.Func class also supports the lambda operators any and all

new $odata.Func(LambdaOperator, PropertyName, LambdaVariable, Expression)

The parameters are assumed to be first, a lambda operator, a property name, a lambda variable, and a boolean expression. The boolean expression must use the lambda variable to refer to properties of the related entities identified by the navigation path.

var predicate1 = new $odata.Predicate( "c/FirstName" , "Bobby" ); var predicate2 = new $odata.Predicate( "c/LastName" , "McGee" ); var combination = $odata.Predicate.and([predicate1,predicate2]); var func = new $odata.Func( 'any' , 'clients' , 'c' , combination); Jobs.odata().filter(func).query();

OData V4 support

This project supports basic odata v4 queries and responses. If the server responds with an array wrapped inside an object :

{ "@odata.context" : "http://local.testsite.com/odata/$metadata#TestData" , "value" :[ { "TestId" : 1 , "name" : "test 1" },{ "TestId" : 2 , "name" : "test 2" } ], "totalCount" : 10 }

The api will still return the array provided in the value property and everything else will be set as properties of the array.

var User = $odataresource( '/user/:userId' , { userId : '@id' }); var myUsers = User.odata() .filter( "Name" , "John" ) .query(); console .log(myUsers[ 0 ].name); console .log(myUsers.totalCount);

Updating entries with OData v4

You can use the $update method on an object. But for that you need to specify what is the property that contains the key.

There is two way of doing so :

Provide the key property as a second argument.

User = $odataresource( '/user' , 'id' ); var myUsers = User.odata.query(); myUsers[ 0 ].$update();

Or provide it as a property of the 4th argument.

User = $odataresource( '/user' , {},{},{ odatakey : 'id' }); var myUser = new User(); myUser.$save(); myUser.$update(); myUser.$ delete ();

You can provide a comma seperated list of id's for complex key tables.

User = $odataresoure( '/userroles' , {},{},{ odatakey : 'id,roleid' }); var myUser = new User(); myUser.$update();

Expand and Odata v4

With odatav4 expanding nested entities is done with a different query

/ user ?$expand= Order /Items

becomes

/user? $expand =Order( $expand =Items)

To enable this behavior set the isodatav4 property to true when invoking the $odataresource method:

User = $odataresource( '/user' , {}, {}, { odatakey : 'id' , isodatav4 : true }); var result = User.odata().expand( "roles" , "role" ).query();

You can use the expand predicate for complex expand scenarios (such as parsing your metadata and applying a default schema to a query):

var result = User.odata().expandPredicate( "roles" ).select( "name" ).finish().query();

ExpandPredicate returns the Expand context and finish returns the base OdataProvider context, so make sure to finish the expandPredicate.

You can nest expands as well:

var query = User.odata(); query.expandPredicate( "roles" ).select( "name" ).finish(); var providertype = query.expandPredicate( "provider" ).select( "name" ).expand( "settings" ); providertype.expandPredicate( "providertype" ).finish().finish(); query.query(); var query = User.odata().expandPredicate( "roles" ).select( "name" ).finish().expandPredicate( "provider" ).select( "name" ).expand( "settings" ) .expandPredicate( "providertype" ).finish().finish().query();

InlineCount with OData v4

With OData v4 inlinecount issues a $count=true parameter

var users = User.odata().withInlineCount().query();

Transform the final query url

It is possible to transform the query that will be made to the server by calling the method transformUrl

User.odata() .filter( "Name" , "Raphael" ) .transformUrl( function ( url ) { return url+ '&foo=bar' ; }) .query();

The Promise Chain

When you retrieve a resource from the API, you are returned a Resource object or Array of Resources with the $http call being appended to the $promise property. This promise has already been chained through two phases. A intereptor phase for $http request success or errors. These are not to be confused with $http request and response interceptors, but follow the same ceonepts with argumets and return values. After the interceptor phase is the callback phase for per request success or error handling.

Interceptors

Interceptor handlers can be defined for each action you define for the actions object argument to $odataresource. Both succes and error interceptor handlers get called withe the $http response object passed as their single argument. There is a default handler defined for the success interceptor phase on each action defined with $odataresource that returns argument.resource. To maintain continuous support from $odataresource prototype methods (save, update, delete, etc), you should return this object from you success interceptor if you override the default one.

User = $odataresource( '/user' , {}, { odata : { interceptor : { response : function ( response ) { apiLog.logSuccess(response); return response.resource; }, responseError : function ( response ) { apiLog.logError(response, response.headers()); }, }, }, }, {});

Callbacks

Callbacks can be provided to each API call by passing a method reference in the parameters to the $odataresource api call. The success callback is provided if you want a convient way to inject into the promise chain when calling the api query. Both the final Resource object and the $http response headers are provided as parameters an available success callback handler. The error callback handler will provide you with any error message that might get thrown during parsing the $http response and building the Resource object.

var User = $odataresource( "/user" , {}, {}, {}); var user = User.odata().select( "FirstName" , "LastName" ).query( function ( resource, headers ) { resource.Name = resource.FirstName + ' ' + resource.LasstName; }, function ( error ) { apiLog.logError(error); });

Error Correction

The error interceptor and callback handling has been enhanced to provide an opportunity for error handling and correction measures to be applied to the original $odataresource settings. The response from both the error interceptor and the error callback can provide corrected data back to the promise chain to merge into the final Resource object. The correction can be in the form of a new Resource object, a new Resource object promise, an $http promise, or an object with a property named $correction containing new arguments for the $oataresource object (url, defaultParams, actions, options). If the new promise, or correction results in another error, the error correction attempt will stop and reject, preventing an infinate loop.

User = $odataresource( '/user' , {}, { odata : { interceptor : { response : function ( response ) { apiLog.logSuccess(response); return response.resource; }, responseError : function ( response ) { apiLog.logError(response, response.headers()); return { $correction : { url : 'https://fixedUrl.com/' } }; }, }, }, }, {});

Refreshing Responses & Odata Query Persistence

Support has been added to keep track of queries used to retrieve entities. You can call the $refresh method on a returned array of resources, or an individual resource object itself to get an updated entity from the API. The odata query applied to the refresh GET will depend on how the object you're calling the $refresh method on was retrieved. There are two types of persisted queries, full and limited. Full will store the entire list of odata arguments you supplied to reproduce the same result set. Limited will limit the query to selects, expands, and format. Limited assumes you're getting a single entity from a larger query, and want to keep the response equal to the initial object, ie same selects, expands, but dont need the filter/take/skip/etc odata arguments.

Persistence

To apply persisted query arguments to the provider manually call the 're' method.

var newUser = userResource.$odata().re().query();

Or you can enable this behavior by default.

var User = $odataresource( "/user" , {}, {}, { isodatav4 : true , odatakey : "id" , persistence : true } ); var user = User.odata().select( "name" ).query(); var newUser = user.$odata().query();

Persistence is applied automatically with or without the persistence options flag when using $refresh.

Use the following table to determine the query that will be appllied to the refresh:

Initial OdataProvider Call Target Persistence var array = resource.odata().query(); var array = array.$refresh(); full var array = resource.odata().query(); var entity = array[0].$refresh(); limited var entity = resource.odata().get(1); var entity = entity.$refresh(); limited var entity = resource.odata().single(); var entity = entity.$refresh(); full var count = resource.odata().count(); var count = count.$refresh(); full

Build from the source

You need Grunt installed globally:

> npm install -g grunt

Then run

> npm install > grunt build

Run the tests

Simply run

> grunt test

Contribute

Want to contribute? Great! Be sure to write tests before submitting your pull request.