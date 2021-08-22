openbase logo
aoe

angular-odata-es5

by Stef Heyenrath
0.11.2

OData Service for Angular.io (es5 version)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Angular OData Library (es5)

Greenkeeper badge Build Status codecov npm version

Demo

https://StefH.github.io/angular-odata-es5/demo/

Table of contents

About

The goal is to create a fluent API for querying, creating, updating and deleting OData resources in Angular > 2. Note that this library targets 'es5' so that Uglify will work correctly.

Installation

Install through npm:

npm install --save angular-odata-es5

Usage

import { ODataConfiguration, ODataServiceFactory, ODataService } from "angular-odata-es5";
import { bootstrap } from "@angular/platform/browser";
    
@Injectable()
class MyODataConfig extends ODataConfiguration{
    baseUrl="http://localhost:54872/odata/";
}

bootstrap(app, [
    provide(ODataConfiguration, { useClass:MyODataConfig }),
    ODataServiceFactory,
]

//An example model interface
interface INotification {
    Id: number;
    CommentId: number;
    Comment: IComment;
    FromId: number;
    From: IResource;
    Priority: number;
    SendDate: Date;
    IsArchived: boolean;
    Text: string;
}

//An example component
@Component({
  ...
})
export class NotyListComponent {
    private odata: ODataService<INotification>;
    constructor(private odataFactory: ODataServiceFactory, ...) {
        this.odata = this.odataFactory.CreateService<INotification>("notification");
    }
    
    getOneNoty(id: number) {
        this.odata.Get(id).Select("Id,Text").Expand("From,To").Exec()
        .subscribe(
            singleNoty => {...},
            error => {...}
        );
    }

    getNotys(){
        this.odata
            .Query()                    //Creates a query object
            .Top(this.top)
            .Skip(this.skip)
            .Expand('Comment, From')
            .OrderBy('SendDate desc')
            .Filter(this.filterString)
            .Exec()                     //Fires the request
            .subscribe(                 //Subscribes to Observable<Array<T>>
            notys => {
                this.notys = notys;     //Do something with the result
            },
            error => {
                ...                     //Local error handler
            });
    
    }
}

You may also find it useful to view the demo source.

Usage without a module bundler

<script src="node_modules/angular-odata-es5/bundles/angular-odata-es5.umd.js"></script>
<script>
    // everything is exported AngularODataES5 namespace
</script>

Documentation

All documentation is auto-generated from the source via compodoc and can be viewed here: https://StefH.github.io/angular-odata-es5/docs/

Development

Prepare your environment

  • Install Node.js and NPM (should come with)
  • Install local dev dependencies: npm install while current directory is this repo

Development server

Run npm start to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.

Testing

Run npm test to run tests once or npm run test:watch to continually run tests.

