https://StefH.github.io/angular-odata-es5/demo/
The goal is to create a fluent API for querying, creating, updating and deleting OData resources in Angular > 2. Note that this library targets 'es5' so that Uglify will work correctly.
Install through npm:
npm install --save angular-odata-es5
import { ODataConfiguration, ODataServiceFactory, ODataService } from "angular-odata-es5";
import { bootstrap } from "@angular/platform/browser";
@Injectable()
class MyODataConfig extends ODataConfiguration{
baseUrl="http://localhost:54872/odata/";
}
bootstrap(app, [
provide(ODataConfiguration, { useClass:MyODataConfig }),
ODataServiceFactory,
]
//An example model interface
interface INotification {
Id: number;
CommentId: number;
Comment: IComment;
FromId: number;
From: IResource;
Priority: number;
SendDate: Date;
IsArchived: boolean;
Text: string;
}
//An example component
@Component({
...
})
export class NotyListComponent {
private odata: ODataService<INotification>;
constructor(private odataFactory: ODataServiceFactory, ...) {
this.odata = this.odataFactory.CreateService<INotification>("notification");
}
getOneNoty(id: number) {
this.odata.Get(id).Select("Id,Text").Expand("From,To").Exec()
.subscribe(
singleNoty => {...},
error => {...}
);
}
getNotys(){
this.odata
.Query() //Creates a query object
.Top(this.top)
.Skip(this.skip)
.Expand('Comment, From')
.OrderBy('SendDate desc')
.Filter(this.filterString)
.Exec() //Fires the request
.subscribe( //Subscribes to Observable<Array<T>>
notys => {
this.notys = notys; //Do something with the result
},
error => {
... //Local error handler
});
}
}
You may also find it useful to view the demo source.
<script src="node_modules/angular-odata-es5/bundles/angular-odata-es5.umd.js"></script>
<script>
// everything is exported AngularODataES5 namespace
</script>
All documentation is auto-generated from the source via compodoc and can be viewed here: https://StefH.github.io/angular-odata-es5/docs/
npm install while current directory is this repo
Run
npm start to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.
Run
npm test to run tests once or
npm run test:watch to continually run tests.