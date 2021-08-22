Angular OData Library (es5)

Demo

https://StefH.github.io/angular-odata-es5/demo/

Table of contents

About

The goal is to create a fluent API for querying, creating, updating and deleting OData resources in Angular > 2. Note that this library targets 'es5' so that Uglify will work correctly.

Installation

Install through npm:

npm install --save angular-odata-es5

Usage

import { ODataConfiguration, ODataServiceFactory, ODataService } from "angular-odata-es5" ; import { bootstrap } from "@angular/platform/browser" ; () class MyODataConfig extends ODataConfiguration{ baseUrl= "http://localhost:54872/odata/" ; } bootstrap(app, [ provide(ODataConfiguration, { useClass:MyODataConfig }), ODataServiceFactory, ] interface INotification { Id: number ; CommentId: number ; Comment: IComment; FromId: number ; From: IResource; Priority: number ; SendDate: Date ; IsArchived: boolean ; Text: string ; } ({ ... }) export class NotyListComponent { private odata: ODataService<INotification>; constructor ( private odataFactory: ODataServiceFactory, ... ) { this .odata = this .odataFactory.CreateService<INotification>( "notification" ); } getOneNoty(id: number ) { this .odata.Get(id).Select( "Id,Text" ).Expand( "From,To" ).Exec() .subscribe( singleNoty => {...}, error => {...} ); } getNotys(){ this .odata .Query() .Top( this .top) .Skip( this .skip) .Expand( 'Comment, From' ) .OrderBy( 'SendDate desc' ) .Filter( this .filterString) .Exec() .subscribe( notys => { this .notys = notys; }, error => { ... }); } }

You may also find it useful to view the demo source.

Usage without a module bundler

<script src= "node_modules/angular-odata-es5/bundles/angular-odata-es5.umd.js" > </ script > < script > </ script >

Documentation

All documentation is auto-generated from the source via compodoc and can be viewed here: https://StefH.github.io/angular-odata-es5/docs/

Development

Prepare your environment

Install Node.js and NPM (should come with)

Install local dev dependencies: npm install while current directory is this repo

Development server

Run npm start to start a development server on port 8000 with auto reload + tests.

Testing