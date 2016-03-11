An Angular JS plugin to compare and show object differences in JSON format. Demo

Installation

with bower

bower install angular- object -diff

< link type = "text/css" href = "bower_components/dist/angular-object-diff.css" rel = 'stylesheet' > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/dist/angular-object-diff.js" > </ script >

or with npm

npm i angular-object-diff

Available methods on ObjectDiff service

setOpenChar : set the opening character for the view, default is {

setCloseChar : set the closing character for the view, default is }

diff : compare and build all the difference of two objects including prototype properties

diffOwnProperties : compare and build the difference of two objects taking only its own properties into account

toJsonView : format a diff object to a full JSON formatted object view

toJsonDiffView : format a diff object to a JSON formatted view with only changes

objToJsonView : format any javascript object to a JSON formatted view

Available filters

Usage

Declare the dependency

angular. module ( 'myModule' , [ 'ds.objectDiff' ]);

Inject the service

angular.module( 'myModule' ) .controller( 'MyController' , [ '$scope' , 'ObjectDiff' , function ( $scope, ObjectDiff ) { $scope.yourObjectOne = { $scope.yourObjectTwo = { $scope.yourObjectOneJsonView = ObjectDiff.objToJsonView($scope.yourObjectOne); $scope.yourObjectTwoJsonView = ObjectDiff.objToJsonView($scope.yourObjectTwo); var diff = ObjectDiff.diffOwnProperties($scope.yourObjectOne, $scope.yourObjectTwo); var diffAll = ObjectDiff.diff($scope.yourObjectOne, $scope.yourObjectTwo); $scope.diffValue = ObjectDiff.toJsonView(diff); $scope.diffValueChanges = ObjectDiff.toJsonDiffView(diff); }]);

Bind the variables directly in your html using the ng-bind-html angular directive. Use a <pre> element for better results

< pre ng-bind-html = "diffValue" > </ pre > < pre ng-bind-html = "diffValueChanges" > </ pre > < pre ng-bind-html = "yourObjectOneJsonView" > </ pre > < pre ng-bind-html = "yourObjectTwoJsonView" > </ pre >

The same can be done with filters as well

angular.module( 'myModule' ) .controller( 'MyController' , [ '$scope' , 'ObjectDiff' , function ( $scope, ObjectDiff ) { $scope.yourObjectOne = { $scope.yourObjectTwo = { var diff = ObjectDiff.diffOwnProperties($scope.yourObjectOne, $scope.yourObjectTwo); var diffAll = ObjectDiff.diff($scope.yourObjectOne, $scope.yourObjectTwo); }]);

Bind the variables directly in your html using the ng-bind-html angular directive. Use a <pre> element for better results

< pre ng-bind-html = "diffValue | toJsonView" > </ pre > < pre ng-bind-html = "diffValueChanges | toJsonDiffView" > </ pre > < pre ng-bind-html = "yourObjectOneJsonView | objToJsonView" > </ pre > < pre ng-bind-html = "yourObjectTwoJsonView | objToJsonView" > </ pre >

Inspired from https://github.com/NV/objectDiff.js