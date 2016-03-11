An Angular JS plugin to compare and show object differences in JSON format. Demo
with bower
bower install angular-object-diff --save
<link type="text/css" href="bower_components/dist/angular-object-diff.css" rel='stylesheet'>
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/dist/angular-object-diff.js"></script>
or with npm
npm i angular-object-diff
ObjectDiff service
setOpenChar: set the opening character for the view, default is
{
setCloseChar: set the closing character for the view, default is
}
diff: compare and build all the difference of two objects including prototype properties
diffOwnProperties: compare and build the difference of two objects taking only its own properties into account
toJsonView: format a diff object to a full JSON formatted object view
toJsonDiffView: format a diff object to a JSON formatted view with only changes
objToJsonView: format any javascript object to a JSON formatted view
Declare the dependency
angular.module('myModule', ['ds.objectDiff']);
Inject the service
angular.module('myModule')
.controller('MyController', ['$scope', 'ObjectDiff', function($scope, ObjectDiff){
$scope.yourObjectOne = {//all your object attributes and values here};
$scope.yourObjectTwo = {//all your object attributes and values here};
// This is required only if you want to show a JSON formatted view of your object without using a filter
$scope.yourObjectOneJsonView = ObjectDiff.objToJsonView($scope.yourObjectOne);
$scope.yourObjectTwoJsonView = ObjectDiff.objToJsonView($scope.yourObjectTwo);
// you can directly diff your objects js now or parse a Json to object and diff
var diff = ObjectDiff.diffOwnProperties($scope.yourObjectOne, $scope.yourObjectTwo);
// you can directly diff your objects including prototype properties and inherited properties using `diff` method
var diffAll = ObjectDiff.diff($scope.yourObjectOne, $scope.yourObjectTwo);
// gives a full object view with Diff highlighted
$scope.diffValue = ObjectDiff.toJsonView(diff);
// gives object view with onlys Diff highlighted
$scope.diffValueChanges = ObjectDiff.toJsonDiffView(diff);
}]);
Bind the variables directly in your html using the
ng-bind-html angular directive.
Use a
<pre> element for better results
<pre ng-bind-html="diffValue"></pre>
<pre ng-bind-html="diffValueChanges"></pre>
<pre ng-bind-html="yourObjectOneJsonView"></pre>
<pre ng-bind-html="yourObjectTwoJsonView"></pre>
The same can be done with filters as well
angular.module('myModule')
.controller('MyController', ['$scope', 'ObjectDiff', function($scope, ObjectDiff){
$scope.yourObjectOne = {//all your object attributes and values here};
$scope.yourObjectTwo = {//all your object attributes and values here};
// you can directly diff your objects js now or parse a Json to object and diff
var diff = ObjectDiff.diffOwnProperties($scope.yourObjectOne, $scope.yourObjectTwo);
// you can directly diff your objects including prototype properties and inherited properties using `diff` method
var diffAll = ObjectDiff.diff($scope.yourObjectOne, $scope.yourObjectTwo);
}]);
Bind the variables directly in your html using the
ng-bind-html angular directive.
Use a
<pre> element for better results
<pre ng-bind-html="diffValue | toJsonView"></pre>
<pre ng-bind-html="diffValueChanges | toJsonDiffView"></pre>
<pre ng-bind-html="yourObjectOneJsonView | objToJsonView"></pre>
<pre ng-bind-html="yourObjectTwoJsonView | objToJsonView"></pre>
Inspired from https://github.com/NV/objectDiff.js