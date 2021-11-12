Support for OAuth 2 and OpenId Connect (OIDC) in Angular. Already prepared for the upcoming OAuth 2.1.
Successfully tested with Angular 4.3 to Angular 12 and its Router, PathLocationStrategy as well as HashLocationStrategy and CommonJS-Bundling via webpack.
At server side we've used IdentityServer (.NET / .NET Core), Redhat's Keycloak (Java), and Auth0 (Auth0 is officially supported since version 10 of this lib). For Auth0, please have a look into the respective documentation page here.
For using this library with Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), we recommend an additional look to this blog post and the example linked at the end of this blog post.
Also, the Okta community created some guidelines on how to use this lib with Okta. See the links at the end of this page for more information.
Angular 13: Use 13.x versions of this library (should also work with older Angular versions!).
Angular 12: Use 12.x versions of this library (should also work with older Angular versions!).
Angular 11: Use 10.x versions of this library (should also work with older Angular versions!).
Angular 10: Use 10.x versions of this library (should also work with older Angular versions!).
Angular 9: Use 9.x versions of this library (should also work with older Angular versions!).
Angular 8: Use 8.x versions of this library.
Angular 7: Use 7.x versions of this library.
Angular 6: Use Version 4.x of this library. Version 4.x was tested with Angular 6. You can also try the newer version 5.x of this library which has a much smaller bundle size.
Angular 5.x or 4.3: If you need support for Angular < 6 (4.3 to 5.x) you can download the former version 3.1.4 (npm i angular-oauth2-oidc@^3 --save).
npm i angular-oauth2-oidc --save
import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http';
import { OAuthModule } from 'angular-oauth2-oidc';
// etc.
@NgModule({
imports: [
// etc.
HttpClientModule,
OAuthModule.forRoot()
],
declarations: [
AppComponent,
HomeComponent,
// etc.
],
bootstrap: [
AppComponent
]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Since Version 8, this library supports code flow and PKCE to align with the current draft of the OAuth 2.0 Security Best Current Practice document. This is also the foundation of the upcoming OAuth 2.1.
To configure your solution for code flow + PKCE you have to set the
responseType to
code:
import { AuthConfig } from 'angular-oauth2-oidc';
export const authCodeFlowConfig: AuthConfig = {
// Url of the Identity Provider
issuer: 'https://idsvr4.azurewebsites.net',
// URL of the SPA to redirect the user to after login
redirectUri: window.location.origin + '/index.html',
// The SPA's id. The SPA is registerd with this id at the auth-server
// clientId: 'server.code',
clientId: 'spa',
// Just needed if your auth server demands a secret. In general, this
// is a sign that the auth server is not configured with SPAs in mind
// and it might not enforce further best practices vital for security
// such applications.
// dummyClientSecret: 'secret',
responseType: 'code',
// set the scope for the permissions the client should request
// The first four are defined by OIDC.
// Important: Request offline_access to get a refresh token
// The api scope is a usecase specific one
scope: 'openid profile email offline_access api',
showDebugInformation: true,
};
After this, you can initialize the code flow using:
this.oauthService.initCodeFlow();
There is also a convenience method
initLoginFlow which initializes either the code flow or the implicit flow depending on your configuration.
this.oauthService.initLoginFlow();
Also -- as shown in the readme -- you have to execute the following code when bootstrapping to make the library to fetch the token:
this.oauthService.configure(authCodeFlowConfig);
this.oauthService.loadDiscoveryDocumentAndTryLogin();
The logOut method clears the used token store (by default
sessionStorage) and forwards the user to the auth servers logout endpoint if one was configured (manually or via the discovery document).
this.oauthService.logOut();
If you want to revoke the existing access token and the existing refresh token before logging out, use the following method:
this.oauthService.revokeTokenAndLogout();
If you don't want to display a login form that tells the user that they are redirected to the identity server, you can use the convenience function
this.oauthService.loadDiscoveryDocumentAndLogin(); instead of
this.oauthService.loadDiscoveryDocumentAndTryLogin(); when setting up the library.
This directly redirects the user to the identity server if there are no valid tokens. Ensure you have your
issuer set to your discovery document endpoint!
You can automate this task by switching
sendAccessToken on and by setting
allowedUrls to an array with prefixes for the respective URLs. Use lower case for the prefixes.
OAuthModule.forRoot({
resourceServer: {
allowedUrls: ['http://www.angular.at/api'],
sendAccessToken: true
}
})
If you need more versatility, you can look in the documentation how to setup a custom interceptor.
See docs: https://manfredsteyer.github.io/angular-oauth2-oidc/docs/additional-documentation/refreshing-a-token.html
If you use the
PathLocationStrategy (which is on by default) and have a general catch-all-route (
path: '**') you should be fine. Otherwise look up the section
Routing with the HashStrategy in the documentation.
Nowadays, using code flow + PKCE -- as shown above -- is the recommended OAuth 2/OIDC flow for SPAs. To use the older implicit flow, lookup this docs: https://manfredsteyer.github.io/angular-oauth2-oidc/docs/additional-documentation/using-implicit-flow.html
See the documentation for more information about this library.
With regards to tree shaking, beginning with version 9, the
JwksValidationHandler has been moved to a library of its own. If you need it for implementing implicit flow, please install it using npm:
npm i angular-oauth2-oidc-jwks --save
After that, you can import it into your application by using this:
import { JwksValidationHandler } from 'angular-oauth2-oidc-jwks';
instead of that:
import { JwksValidationHandler } from 'angular-oauth2-oidc';
Please note, that this dependency is not needed for the code flow, which is nowadays the recommended flow for single page applications. This also results in smaller bundle sizes.
The use of
encodeURIComponent on the argument passed to
initImplicitFlow and its Code Flow counterparts was mandatory before this version.
Since that was considered a bug, the need to do so was removed. Now the reverse is true if you're upgrading from before 9.0.0: you need to remove any call to encode URI components in your own application, as the library will now do it for you.