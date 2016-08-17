This thing is designed to make it easier to work with nvd3.js re-usable charting library. This directive allows you to easily customize your charts via JSON API.
The key feature is that the original hierarchical structure of nvd3 models is completely preserved in directive JSON structure. This means that while you creating a complex chart that containing multiple elementary chart models (such as
line,
bar,
axis, ...), you can in turn customize the properties of each internal elementary models as well as the global charting properties the way you want. This can be done as usual, but it becomes quite easily to customize while applying JSON approach to.
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-nvd3/1.0.9/angular-nvd3.min.js
$ bower install angular-nvd3
An angular.js, D3.js and nvd3.js would be installed as a dependency automatically. If it won't for some reason, install it manually:
$ bower install angular
$ bower install d3
$ bower install nvd3
Add dependencies to the
<head> section of your main html:
<meta charset="utf-8"> <!-- it's important for d3.js -->
<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/d3/d3.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/nvd3/build/nv.d3.js"></script> <!-- or use another assembly -->
<script src="bower_components/angular-nvd3/dist/angular-nvd3.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/nvd3/build/nv.d3.css">
$ npm install angular-nvd3
If you don't use bower or npm, you can manually download and unpack directive with the latest version (zip, tar.gz).
Inject
nvd3 directive into angular module, set up some chart options and push some data to the controller:
angular.module('myApp', ['nvd3'])
.controller('myCtrl', function('$scope'){
$scope.options = { /* JSON data */ };
$scope.data = { /* JSON data */ }
})
and in html again you can use it like:
<div ng-app='myApp'>
<div ng-controller='myCtrl'>
<nvd3 options='options' data='data'></nvd3>
</div>
</div>
The chart would be displayed on the page.
Let's create a simple Discrete Bar Chart.
Configure options:
$scope.options = {
chart: {
type: 'discreteBarChart',
height: 450,
margin : {
top: 20,
right: 20,
bottom: 60,
left: 55
},
x: function(d){ return d.label; },
y: function(d){ return d.value; },
showValues: true,
valueFormat: function(d){
return d3.format(',.4f')(d);
},
transitionDuration: 500,
xAxis: {
axisLabel: 'X Axis'
},
yAxis: {
axisLabel: 'Y Axis',
axisLabelDistance: 30
}
}
};
Push some data:
$scope.data = [{
key: "Cumulative Return",
values: [
{ "label" : "A" , "value" : -29.765957771107 },
{ "label" : "B" , "value" : 0 },
{ "label" : "C" , "value" : 32.807804682612 },
{ "label" : "D" , "value" : 196.45946739256 },
{ "label" : "E" , "value" : 0.19434030906893 },
{ "label" : "F" , "value" : -98.079782601442 },
{ "label" : "G" , "value" : -13.925743130903 },
{ "label" : "H" , "value" : -5.1387322875705 }
]
}];
See the result.
Test it using command:
$npm test
Then build using grunt (node.js must be installed):
$grunt
focus options
updateWithOptions and
updateWithData api functions
debounceImmediate flag
zoomend event
index.js
onReady attribute
getElement api method
deepWatchData = true by default
autorefresh,
deepWatchConfig configs
deepWatchDataDepth = 2 config to specify watch depth level for data: 0 - by reference (cheap), 1 - by collection item (the middle), 2 - by value (expensive)
onReady attribute
updateWithTimeout,
refreshWithTimeout methods to
api
refreshDataOnly = true by default
zoom & pan functionality
tooltip #222 for interactive guideline.
deepWatchData to
false by default
deepWatchOptions and
deepWatchConfig properties
Candlestick Chart,
OHLC Chart,
Sunburst Chart,
Pox Plot Chart
stacked parameter
utils module to avoid conflicts
class
Under developing in master (1.x) branch
If you use the old nvd3 version (v1.1.15-beta), I recommend you to use an updated assembly (
nv.d3.jsand
nv.d3.css, you can find it in the
libdirectory of this project) with some fixes rather than the last one installed via bower.
Under developing in 0.x branch
multiChart
$scope.api.getScope().chart)
Licensed under the terms of the MIT License