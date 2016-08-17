This thing is designed to make it easier to work with nvd3.js re-usable charting library. This directive allows you to easily customize your charts via JSON API.

The key feature is that the original hierarchical structure of nvd3 models is completely preserved in directive JSON structure. This means that while you creating a complex chart that containing multiple elementary chart models (such as line , bar , axis , ...), you can in turn customize the properties of each internal elementary models as well as the global charting properties the way you want. This can be done as usual, but it becomes quite easily to customize while applying JSON approach to.

Try it online.

How to use

Install

cdnjs

https :

bower

bower install angular-nvd3

An angular.js, D3.js and nvd3.js would be installed as a dependency automatically. If it won't for some reason, install it manually:

bower install angular bower install d3 bower install nvd3

Add dependencies to the <head> section of your main html:

< meta charset = "utf-8" > < script src = "bower_components/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/d3/d3.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/nvd3/build/nv.d3.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-nvd3/dist/angular-nvd3.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/nvd3/build/nv.d3.css" >

npm

npm install angular-nvd3

download

If you don't use bower or npm, you can manually download and unpack directive with the latest version (zip, tar.gz).

Basic usage

Inject nvd3 directive into angular module, set up some chart options and push some data to the controller:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'nvd3' ]) .controller( 'myCtrl' , function ( '$scope' ) { $scope.options = { }; $scope.data = { } })

and in html again you can use it like:

< div ng-app = 'myApp' > < div ng-controller = 'myCtrl' > < nvd3 options = 'options' data = 'data' > </ nvd3 > </ div > </ div >

The chart would be displayed on the page.

Example

Let's create a simple Discrete Bar Chart.

Configure options:

$scope.options = { chart : { type : 'discreteBarChart' , height : 450 , margin : { top : 20 , right : 20 , bottom : 60 , left : 55 }, x : function ( d ) { return d.label; }, y : function ( d ) { return d.value; }, showValues : true , valueFormat : function ( d ) { return d3.format( ',.4f' )(d); }, transitionDuration : 500 , xAxis : { axisLabel : 'X Axis' }, yAxis : { axisLabel : 'Y Axis' , axisLabelDistance : 30 } } };

Push some data:

$scope.data = [{ key : "Cumulative Return" , values : [ { "label" : "A" , "value" : -29.765957771107 }, { "label" : "B" , "value" : 0 }, { "label" : "C" , "value" : 32.807804682612 }, { "label" : "D" , "value" : 196.45946739256 }, { "label" : "E" , "value" : 0.19434030906893 }, { "label" : "F" , "value" : -98.079782601442 }, { "label" : "G" , "value" : -13.925743130903 }, { "label" : "H" , "value" : -5.1387322875705 } ] }];

See the result.

Read more docs.

Contribute

Test it using command:

$npm test

Then build using grunt (node.js must be installed):

$grunt

Release Notes

add focus options

options fix data update for sunburst chart

Node.js/CommonJS support

fixed zoom feature for delayed data loading

fixed caption positioning

fixed updateWithOptions and updateWithData api functions

added debounceImmediate flag

flag added compatibility with nvd3 1.8.3

merged with nvd3 1.8.2

fixed travis

fixed npm package dependencies

fixed tests

added zoomend event

fixed index.js

fixed onReady attribute

attribute added getElement api method

deepWatchData = true by default

by default deleted autorefresh , deepWatchConfig configs

, configs added deepWatchDataDepth = 2 config to specify watch depth level for data: 0 - by reference (cheap), 1 - by collection item (the middle), 2 - by value (expensive)

config to specify watch depth level for data: 0 - by reference (cheap), 1 - by collection item (the middle), 2 - by value (expensive) added onReady attribute

attribute added updateWithTimeout , refreshWithTimeout methods to api

, methods to fixed bugs

Fixed width and height issues for IE: #16, #158, #200, #226.

Fixed tooltip issue #172

Set refreshDataOnly = true by default

by default Added zoom & pan functionality

functionality Fixed tooltip content, subtitle and many other issues...

Fixed tooltip #222 for interactive guideline.

#222 for interactive guideline. Set deepWatchData to false by default

to by default Added deepWatchOptions and deepWatchConfig properties

Add support for Candlestick Chart , OHLC Chart , Sunburst Chart , Pox Plot Chart

Add support of nvd3 1.8.1

Fix issue with stacked parameter

Rename utils module to avoid conflicts

module to avoid conflicts Fix nvd3 version reference in bower.json

Remove usage of reserved word class

Fix multiple resize event listeners which were causing null pointer exceptions

Change bower.json's main property to use regular instead of minified file

Under developing in master (1.x) branch

If you use the old nvd3 version (v1.1.15-beta), I recommend you to use an updated assembly ( nv.d3.js and nv.d3.css , you can find it in the lib directory of this project) with some fixes rather than the last one installed via bower.

Under developing in 0.x branch

added update method to global api, pull request

fixed bug for multiChart

added getScope method to global api. (give an access to internal directive scope, for example, we can get chart object like: $scope.api.getScope().chart )

) fixed multiple chart rendering under initializing (fixed multiple callback calls)

...

License

Licensed under the terms of the MIT License