angular-nvd3

by Konstantin Skipor
1.0.9 (see all)

AngularJS directive for NVD3 reusable charting library (based on D3). Easily customize your charts via JSON API.

Readme

Angular-nvD3

Build Status NPM Version

This thing is designed to make it easier to work with nvd3.js re-usable charting library. This directive allows you to easily customize your charts via JSON API.

The key feature is that the original hierarchical structure of nvd3 models is completely preserved in directive JSON structure. This means that while you creating a complex chart that containing multiple elementary chart models (such as line, bar, axis, ...), you can in turn customize the properties of each internal elementary models as well as the global charting properties the way you want. This can be done as usual, but it becomes quite easily to customize while applying JSON approach to.

Try it online.

How to use

Install

cdnjs
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-nvd3/1.0.9/angular-nvd3.min.js
bower
$ bower install angular-nvd3

An angular.js, D3.js and nvd3.js would be installed as a dependency automatically. If it won't for some reason, install it manually:

$ bower install angular
$ bower install d3
$ bower install nvd3

Add dependencies to the <head> section of your main html:

<meta charset="utf-8">  <!-- it's important for d3.js -->
<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/d3/d3.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/nvd3/build/nv.d3.js"></script> <!-- or use another assembly -->
<script src="bower_components/angular-nvd3/dist/angular-nvd3.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/nvd3/build/nv.d3.css">
npm
$ npm install angular-nvd3
download

If you don't use bower or npm, you can manually download and unpack directive with the latest version (zip, tar.gz).

Basic usage

Inject nvd3 directive into angular module, set up some chart options and push some data to the controller:

angular.module('myApp', ['nvd3'])
       .controller('myCtrl', function('$scope'){
           $scope.options = { /* JSON data */ };
           $scope.data = { /* JSON data */ }
        })

and in html again you can use it like:

<div ng-app='myApp'>
    <div ng-controller='myCtrl'>
        <nvd3 options='options' data='data'></nvd3>
    </div>
</div>

The chart would be displayed on the page.

Example

Let's create a simple Discrete Bar Chart.

Configure options:

$scope.options = {
    chart: {
        type: 'discreteBarChart',
        height: 450,
        margin : {
            top: 20,
            right: 20,
            bottom: 60,
            left: 55
        },
        x: function(d){ return d.label; },
        y: function(d){ return d.value; },
        showValues: true,
        valueFormat: function(d){
            return d3.format(',.4f')(d);
        },
        transitionDuration: 500,
        xAxis: {
            axisLabel: 'X Axis'
        },
        yAxis: {
            axisLabel: 'Y Axis',
            axisLabelDistance: 30
        }
    }
};

Push some data:

$scope.data = [{
    key: "Cumulative Return",
    values: [
        { "label" : "A" , "value" : -29.765957771107 },
        { "label" : "B" , "value" : 0 },
        { "label" : "C" , "value" : 32.807804682612 },
        { "label" : "D" , "value" : 196.45946739256 },
        { "label" : "E" , "value" : 0.19434030906893 },
        { "label" : "F" , "value" : -98.079782601442 },
        { "label" : "G" , "value" : -13.925743130903 },
        { "label" : "H" , "value" : -5.1387322875705 }
    ]
}];

See the result.

Read more docs.

Contribute

Test it using command:

$npm test

Then build using grunt (node.js must be installed):

$grunt

Release Notes

1.0.9

  • add focus options
  • fix data update for sunburst chart
  • Node.js/CommonJS support

1.0.8

  • fixed zoom feature for delayed data loading
  • fixed caption positioning
  • fixed updateWithOptions and updateWithData api functions

1.0.7

  • added debounceImmediate flag
  • added compatibility with nvd3 1.8.3

1.0.6

  • merged with nvd3 1.8.2
  • fixed travis
  • fixed npm package dependencies
  • fixed tests
  • added zoomend event

1.0.5 (nvd3 v1.8.1)

  • fixed index.js
  • fixed onReady attribute
  • added getElement api method

1.0.4

  • deepWatchData = true by default
  • deleted autorefresh, deepWatchConfig configs
  • added deepWatchDataDepth = 2 config to specify watch depth level for data: 0 - by reference (cheap), 1 - by collection item (the middle), 2 - by value (expensive)
  • added onReady attribute
  • added updateWithTimeout, refreshWithTimeout methods to api
  • fixed bugs

1.0.3

  • Fixed width and height issues for IE: #16, #158, #200, #226.
  • Fixed tooltip issue #172
  • Set refreshDataOnly = true by default
  • Added zoom & pan functionality
  • Fixed tooltip content, subtitle and many other issues...

1.0.2

  • Fixed tooltip #222 for interactive guideline.
  • Set deepWatchData to false by default
  • Added deepWatchOptions and deepWatchConfig properties

1.0.1

  • Add support for Candlestick Chart, OHLC Chart, Sunburst Chart, Pox Plot Chart

1.0.0-rc.2

  • Add support of nvd3 1.8.1
  • Fix issue with stacked parameter

1.0.0-rc

  • Rename utils module to avoid conflicts
  • Fix nvd3 version reference in bower.json
  • Remove usage of reserved word class
  • Fix multiple resize event listeners which were causing null pointer exceptions
  • Change bower.json's main property to use regular instead of minified file

1.0.0-beta (nvd3 v1.7.1)

Under developing in master (1.x) branch

--

If you use the old nvd3 version (v1.1.15-beta), I recommend you to use an updated assembly (nv.d3.js and nv.d3.css, you can find it in the lib directory of this project) with some fixes rather than the last one installed via bower.

0.1.1 (stable for nvd3 v1.1.15-beta)

Under developing in 0.x branch

0.1.0

  • added update method to global api, pull request
  • fixed bug for multiChart
  • added getScope method to global api. (give an access to internal directive scope, for example, we can get chart object like: $scope.api.getScope().chart)
  • fixed multiple chart rendering under initializing (fixed multiple callback calls)

0.0.9

...

License

Licensed under the terms of the MIT License

