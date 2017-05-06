This is an Angular.js filter that applies Numeral.js formatting.
The latest version of this library uses Numeral.js 2.x branch. There are several breaking changes in Numeral.js, as well as breaking changes in this library. If you depend on Numeral.js 1.x and cannot upgrade, please use the latest 1.x release (and corresponding
1.x branch).
For details on breaking changes in Numeral.js itself, please see its changelog.
In addition, angular-numeraljs has the following breaking changes from in 1.3.0 to 2.0.0:
$numeraljsConfigProvider.setCurrentLanguage(lang) has been renamed to
locale(locale)
$numeraljsConfigProvider.setDefaultFormat(format) has been renamed to
defaultFormat(format)
$numeraljsConfigProvider.setFormat(name, formatString) has been renamed to
namedFormat(name, formatString)
$numeraljsConfigProvider.setLanguage(lang, def) has been renamed to
register('locale', name, def)
Include Numeral.js in your project
Include either the minified or non-minified javascript file from the
/dist/ folder:
<script src="angular-numeraljs.js"></script>
Inject the
ngNumeraljs filter into your app module:
var myApp = angular.module('myApp', ['ngNumeraljs']);
Apply the filter with the desired format string:
<p>
{{ price | numeraljs:'$0,0.00' }}
</p>
You can configure
ngNumeraljs during Angular's configuration phase using the $numeraljsConfigProvider:
var app = angular.module('exampleApp', ['ngNumeraljs']);
app.config(['$numeraljsConfigProvider', function ($numeraljsConfigProvider) {
// place configuration here
}]);
Numeral.js must be already loaded in the browser prior to using
$numeraljsConfigProvider.
$numeraljsConfigProvider.namedFormat(name, formatString) - defines a named format which can be used in place of the format string in the filter.
app.config(['$numeraljsConfigProvider', function ($numeraljsConfigProvider) {
$numeraljsConfigProvider.namedFormat('currency', '$ 0,0.00');
}]);
In markup,
<p>
{{ price | numeraljs:'currency' }}
</p>
Numeral.js defines the default format as '0,0', so this format is used if none is provided to the filter.
$numeraljsConfigProvider.defaultFormat(format) - overrides the built-in default format.
app.config(['$numeraljsConfigProvider', function ($numeraljsConfigProvider) {
$numeraljsConfigProvider.defaultFormat('0.0 $');
}]);
In markup,
<p>
{{ price | numeraljs }} <!-- will produce 15.5 $ -->
</p>
$numeraljsConfigProvider.register(type, name, definition) - adds new locale or format definitions to Numeral.js.
type must be either
'locale' or
'format'. For complete details, please refer to the Numeral.js documentation.
app.config(['$numeraljsConfigProvider', function ($numeraljsConfigProvider) {
// Register a new Locale
$numeraljsConfigProvider.register('locale', 'de', {
delimiters: {
thousands: ' ',
decimal: ','
},
abbreviations: {
thousand: 'k',
million: 'm',
billion: 'b',
trillion: 't'
},
ordinal: function (number) {
return '.';
},
currency: {
symbol: '€'
}
});
// Register a new Format
$numeraljsConfigProvider.register('format', 'percentage', {
regexps: {
format: /(%)/,
unformat: /(%)/
},
format: function(value, format, roundingFunction) {
var space = numeral._.includes(format, ' %') ? ' ' : '',
output;
value = value * 100;
// check for space before %
format = format.replace(/\s?\%/, '');
output = numeral._.numberToFormat(value, format, roundingFunction);
if (numeral._.includes(output, ')')) {
output = output.split('');
output.splice(-1, 0, space + '%');
output = output.join('');
} else {
output = output + space + '%';
}
return output;
},
unformat: function(string) {
return numeral._.stringToNumber(string) * 0.01;
}
});
$numeraljsConfigProvider.defaultFormat('0%');
$numeraljsConfigProvider.locale('de');
}]);
Please note that registering a new format will add new formatting functionality, e.g. adding a new character to the format string. If you want to add a short name for a specific format string, see
namedFormat() above.
See a list of available locales here: locale.
Locales or formats can be loaded directly into Numeral.js as well, e.g. by loading the locale files after Numeral.js is loaded. Angular-numeraljs can use these locales or formats even if they are not set via this provider.
$numeraljsConfigProvider.locale(locale) - selects the current locale. The locale must be loaded either by
$numeraljsConfigProvider.register() or by loading the Numeral.js locale file.
app.config(['$numeraljsConfigProvider', function ($numeraljsConfigProvider) {
$numeraljsConfigProvider.locale('de');
}]);
It is possible to change all of the configurations at runtime by injecting
$numeraljsConfig:
app.controller('numeralExample', function ($scope, $numeraljsConfig) {
$numeraljsConfig.defaultFormat('0,0.0');
$numeraljsConfig.locale($scope.locale);
});
This may be useful for websites with a language switcher, saved user preferences, etc.
There are several examples in the
example/ folder which can be used for reference:
This filter can be installed via Bower with the following dependency in the
bower.json file.
"dependencies": {
"angular-numeraljs": "^2.0"
}
This project is published in NPM as
angular-numeraljs.
"dependencies": {
"angular-numeraljs": "^2.0"
}
The
example/browserify folder has a working example with Browserify and Grunt. To build this project, install Grunt and Browserify and run the following:
cd example/browserify
npm install
grunt build
Then open
example/browserify/dist/index.html in a browser.