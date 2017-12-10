A well designed, fully animated, highly customizable, and easy-to-use notification library for your Angular 2+ application.
You can play around with this library with this Stackblitz right here.
You can get angular-notifier via npm by either adding it as a new dependency to your
package.json file and running npm install,
or running the following command:
npm install angular-notifier
The following list describes the compatibility with Angular:
|Angular Notifier
|Angular
1.x
2.x
2.x
4.x
3.x
5.x
4.x
6.x
5.x
7.x
6.x
8.x
7.x
9.x
8.x
10.x
9.x
11.x
By default, meaning without any polyfills, angular-notifier is compatible with the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, and Opera. Bringing in the following polyfills will improve browser support:
For detailed information about the Angular browser support read the official Angular browser support documentation. If you generated your Angular project with the Angular CLI, all the polyfills mentioned above do already exist in your
polyfills.tsfile - waiting for you to enable and install them.
Before actually being able to use the angular-notifier library within our code, we have to first set it up within Angular, and also bring the styles into our project.
NotifierModule
First of all, make angular-notifier globally available to your Angular application by importing (and optionally also configuring) the
NotifierModule the your root Angular module. For example:
import { NotifierModule } from 'angular-notifier';
@NgModule({
imports: [NotifierModule],
})
export class AppModule {}
But wait -- your probably might want to customize your notifications' look and behaviour according to your requirements and needs. To do so,
call the
withConfig method on the
NotifierModule, and pass in the options. For example:
import { NotifierModule } from 'angular-notifier';
@NgModule({
imports: [
NotifierModule.withConfig({
// Custom options in here
}),
],
})
export class AppModule {}
notifier-container component
In addition, you have to place the
notifier-container component somewhere in your application, best at the last element of your
root (app) component. For example:
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
template: `
<h1>Hello World</h1>
<notifier-container></notifier-container>
`,
})
export class AppComponent {}
Later on, this component will contain and manage all your applications' notifications.
Of course we also need to import the angular-notifier styles into our application. Depending on the architecture of your Angular application, you want to either import the original SASS files, or the already compiled CSS files instead - or none of them if you wish to write your own styles from scratch.
To import all the styles, simple include either the
~/angular-notifier/styles.(scss|css) file. It contains the core styles as well as all
the themes and notification types.
To keep the size if your styles as small as possible (improving performance for the perfect UX), your might instead decide to only import the styles actually needed by our application. The angular-notifier styles are modular:
~/angular-notifier/styles/core.(scss|css) file is always required, it defines the basic styles (such as the layout)
~/angular-notifier/styles/theme folder
~/angular-notifier/styles/types folder
Using angular-notifier is as simple as it can get -- simple import and inject the
NotifierService into every component (directive,
service, ...) you want to use in. For example:
import { NotifierService } from 'angular-notifier';
@Component({
// ...
})
export class MyAwesomeComponent {
private readonly notifier: NotifierService;
constructor(notifierService: NotifierService) {
this.notifier = notifierService;
}
}
Showing a notification is simple - all your need is a type, and a message to be displayed. For example:
this.notifier.notify('success', 'You are awesome! I mean it!');
You can further pass in a notification ID as the third (optional) argument. Essentially, such a notification ID is nothing more but a unique string tha can be used later on to gain access (and thus control) to this specific notification. For example:
this.notifier.notify('success', 'You are awesome! I mean it!', 'THAT_NOTIFICATION_ID');
For example, you might want to define a notification ID if you know that, at some point in the future, you will need to remove this exact notification.
The syntax above is actually just a shorthand version of the following:
this.notifier.show({
type: 'success',
message: 'You are awesome! I mean it!',
id: 'THAT_NOTIFICATION_ID', // Again, this is optional
});
You can also hide notifications. To hide a specific notification - assuming you've defined a notification ID when creating it, simply call:
this.notifier.hide('THAT_NOTIFICATION_ID');
Furthermore, your can hide the newest notification by calling:
this.notifier.hideNewest();
Or, your could hide the oldest notification:
this.notifier.hideOldest();
And, of course, it's also possible to hide all visible notifications at once:
this.notifier.hideAll();
From the beginning, the angular-notifier library has been written with customizability in mind. The idea is that angular-notifier works the way your want it to, so that you can make it blend perfectly into the rest of your application. Still, the default configuration should already provide a great User Experience.
Keep in mind that angular-notifier can be configured only once - which is at the time you import the
NotifierModuleinto your root (app) module.
With the
position property you can define where exactly notifications will appear on the screen:
position: {
horizontal: {
/**
* Defines the horizontal position on the screen
* @type {'left' | 'middle' | 'right'}
*/
position: 'left',
/**
* Defines the horizontal distance to the screen edge (in px)
* @type {number}
*/
distance: 12
},
vertical: {
/**
* Defines the vertical position on the screen
* @type {'top' | 'bottom'}
*/
position: 'bottom',
/**
* Defines the vertical distance to the screen edge (in px)
* @type {number}
*/
distance: 12
/**
* Defines the vertical gap, existing between multiple notifications (in px)
* @type {number}
*/
gap: 10
}
}
With the
theme property you can change the overall look and feel of your notifications:
/**
* Defines the notification theme, responsible for the Visual Design of notifications
* @type {string}
*/
theme: 'material';
Well, how does theming actually work? In the end, the value set for the
theme property will be part of a class added to each notification
when being created. For example, using
material as the theme results in all notifications getting a class assigned named
x-notifier__notification--material.
Everyone - yes, I'm looking at you - can use this mechanism to write custom notification themes and apply them via the
themeproperty. For example on how to create a theme from scratch, just take a look at the themes coming along with this library (as for now only the
materialtheme).
With the
behaviour property you can define how notifications will behave in different situations:
behaviour: {
/**
* Defines whether each notification will hide itself automatically after a timeout passes
* @type {number | false}
*/
autoHide: 5000,
/**
* Defines what happens when someone clicks on a notification
* @type {'hide' | false}
*/
onClick: false,
/**
* Defines what happens when someone hovers over a notification
* @type {'pauseAutoHide' | 'resetAutoHide' | false}
*/
onMouseover: 'pauseAutoHide',
/**
* Defines whether the dismiss button is visible or not
* @type {boolean}
*/
showDismissButton: true,
/**
* Defines whether multiple notification will be stacked, and how high the stack limit is
* @type {number | false}
*/
stacking: 4
}
If you need more control over how the inner HTML part of the notification looks like, either because your style-guide requires it, or for being able to add icons etc, then you can define a custom
<ng-template> which you pass to the
NotifierService.
You can define a custom
ng-template as follows:
<ng-template #customNotification let-notificationData="notification">
<my-custom-alert type="notificationData.type"> {{ notificationData.message }} </my-custom-alert>
</ng-template>
In this case you could wrap your own HTML, even a
<my-custom-alert> component which you might use in your application. The notification data is passed in as a
notification object, which you can reference inside the
<ng-template> using the
let- syntax.
Inside your component, you can then reference the
<ng-template> by its template variable
#customNotification using Angular's
ViewChild:
import { ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
// ...
})
export class SomeComponent {
@ViewChild('customNotification', { static: true }) customNotificationTmpl;
constructor(private notifierService: NotifierService) {}
showNotification() {
this.notifier.show({
message: 'Hi there!',
type: 'info',
template: this.customNotificationTmpl,
});
}
}
With the
animations property your can define whether and how exactly notification will be animated:
animations: {
/**
* Defines whether all (!) animations are enabled or disabled
* @type {boolean}
*/
enabled: true,
show: {
/**
* Defines the animation preset that will be used to animate a new notification in
* @type {'fade' | 'slide'}
*/
preset: 'slide',
/**
* Defines how long it will take to animate a new notification in (in ms)
* @type {number}
*/
speed: 300,
/**
* Defines which easing method will be used when animating a new notification in
* @type {'linear' | 'ease' | 'ease-in' | 'ease-out' | 'ease-in-out'}
*/
easing: 'ease'
},
hide: {
/**
* Defines the animation preset that will be used to animate a new notification out
* @type {'fade' | 'slide'}
*/
preset: 'fade',
/**
* Defines how long it will take to animate a new notification out (in ms)
* @type {number}
*/
speed: 300,
/**
* Defines which easing method will be used when animating a new notification out
* @type {'linear' | 'ease' | 'ease-in' | 'ease-out' | 'ease-in-out'}
*/
easing: 'ease',
/**
* Defines the animation offset used when hiding multiple notifications at once (in ms)
* @type {number | false}
*/
offset: 50
},
shift: {
/**
* Defines how long it will take to shift a notification around (in ms)
* @type {number}
*/
speed: 300,
/**
* Defines which easing method will be used when shifting a notification around
* @type {string}
*/
easing: 'ease' // All standard CSS easing methods work
},
/**
* Defines the overall animation overlap, allowing for much smoother looking animations (in ms)
* @type {number | false}
*/
overlap: 150
}
To sum it up, the following is the default configuration (copy-paste-friendly):
const notifierDefaultOptions: NotifierOptions = {
position: {
horizontal: {
position: 'left',
distance: 12,
},
vertical: {
position: 'bottom',
distance: 12,
gap: 10,
},
},
theme: 'material',
behaviour: {
autoHide: 5000,
onClick: false,
onMouseover: 'pauseAutoHide',
showDismissButton: true,
stacking: 4,
},
animations: {
enabled: true,
show: {
preset: 'slide',
speed: 300,
easing: 'ease',
},
hide: {
preset: 'fade',
speed: 300,
easing: 'ease',
offset: 50,
},
shift: {
speed: 300,
easing: 'ease',
},
overlap: 150,
},
};