This directive is for jquery-nicescroll in angular js whithout writing single line of javascript code
bower install angular-nicescroll
npm install angular-nicescroll
var app=angular.module("you app name",['angular-nicescroll'])
<div class="my-scroll-area" ng-nicescroll nice-option="{cursorcolor: '#e2edff'}" nice-scroll-top-end="topEndComplete()" nice-scroll-end="endScroll()">
|Option
|nice-option
'Any option given below'
|nice-scroll-end
"endScroll() (function to be called)"
|nice-scroll-top-end
"topendScroll() (function to be called)"
|ng-nicescroll
Initialize the directive
|nice-scroll-object
scopename can be used for nicescroll event eg: scopename.hide();
{
cursorcolor: "#424242", // change cursor color in hex
cursoropacitymin: 0, // change opacity when cursor is inactive (scrollabar "hidden" state), range from 1 to 0
cursoropacitymax: 1, // change opacity when cursor is active (scrollabar "visible" state), range from 1 to 0
cursorwidth: "5px", // cursor width in pixel (you can also write "5px")
cursorborder: "1px solid #fff", // css definition for cursor border
cursorborderradius: "5px", // border radius in pixel for cursor
zindex: "auto" | <number>, // change z-index for scrollbar div
scrollspeed: 60, // scrolling speed
mousescrollstep: 40, // scrolling speed with mouse wheel (pixel)
touchbehavior: false, // enable cursor-drag scrolling like touch devices in desktop computer
hwacceleration: true, // use hardware accelerated scroll when supported
boxzoom: false, // enable zoom for box content
dblclickzoom: true, // (only when boxzoom=true) zoom activated when double click on box
gesturezoom: true, // (only when boxzoom=true and with touch devices) zoom activated when pinch out/in on box
grabcursorenabled: true // (only when touchbehavior=true) display "grab" icon
autohidemode: true, // how hide the scrollbar works, possible values:
true | // hide when no scrolling
"cursor" | // only cursor hidden
false | // do not hide,
"leave" | // hide only if pointer leaves content
"hidden" | // hide always
"scroll", // show only on scroll
background: "", // change css for rail background
iframeautoresize: true, // autoresize iframe on load event
cursorminheight: 32, // set the minimum cursor height (pixel)
preservenativescrolling: true, // you can scroll native scrollable areas with mouse, bubbling mouse wheel event
railoffset: false, // you can add offset top/left for rail position
bouncescroll: false, // (only hw accell) enable scroll bouncing at the end of content as mobile-like
spacebarenabled: true, // enable page down scrolling when space bar has pressed
railpadding: { top: 0, right: 0, left: 0, bottom: 0 }, // set padding for rail bar
disableoutline: true, // for chrome browser, disable outline (orange highlight) when selecting a div with nicescroll
horizrailenabled: true, // nicescroll can manage horizontal scroll
railalign: right, // alignment of vertical rail
railvalign: bottom, // alignment of horizontal rail
enabletranslate3d: true, // nicescroll can use css translate to scroll content
enablemousewheel: true, // nicescroll can manage mouse wheel events
enablekeyboard: true, // nicescroll can manage keyboard events
smoothscroll: true, // scroll with ease movement
sensitiverail: true, // click on rail make a scroll
enablemouselockapi: true, // can use mouse caption lock API (same issue on object dragging)
cursorfixedheight: false, // set fixed height for cursor in pixel
hidecursordelay: 400, // set the delay in microseconds to fading out scrollbars
directionlockdeadzone: 6, // dead zone in pixels for direction lock activation
nativeparentscrolling: true, // detect bottom of content and let parent to scroll, as native scroll does
enablescrollonselection: true, // enable auto-scrolling of content when selection text
cursordragspeed: 0.3, // speed of selection when dragged with cursor
rtlmode: "auto", // horizontal div scrolling starts at left side
cursordragontouch: false, // drag cursor in touch / touchbehavior mode also
oneaxismousemode: "auto", // it permits horizontal scrolling with mousewheel on horizontal only content, if false (vertical-only) mousewheel don't scroll horizontally, if value is auto detects two-axis mouse
scriptpath: "" // define custom path for boxmode icons ("" => same script path)
preventmultitouchscrolling: true // prevent scrolling on multitouch events
}
