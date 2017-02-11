This directive is for jquery-nicescroll in angular js whithout writing single line of javascript code

Getting Started

.

bower install

bower install angular-nicescroll

npm install

npm install angular-nicescroll

add dependency in you module

var app=angular. module ( "you app name" ,[ 'angular-nicescroll' ])

Using directive

<div class ="my-scroll-area" ng-nicescroll nice- option ="{cursorcolor: '#e2edff'}" nice-scroll-top-end="topEndComplete()" nice-scroll-end="endScroll()">

Documentation

Option nice-option 'Any option given below' nice-scroll-end "endScroll() (function to be called)" nice-scroll-top-end "topendScroll() (function to be called)" ng-nicescroll Initialize the directive nice-scroll-object scopename can be used for nicescroll event eg: scopename.hide();

{ cursorcolor: "#424242" , // change cursor color in hex cursoropacitymin: 0 , // change opacity when cursor is inactive (scrollabar "hidden" state), range from 1 to 0 cursoropacitymax: 1 , // change opacity when cursor is active (scrollabar "visible" state), range from 1 to 0 cursorwidth: "5px" , // cursor width in pixel (you can also write "5px" ) cursorborder: "1px solid #fff" , // css definition for cursor border cursorborderradius: "5px" , // border radius in pixel for cursor zindex: "auto" | <number>, // change z-index for scrollbar div scrollspeed: 60 , // scrolling speed mousescrollstep: 40 , // scrolling speed with mouse wheel (pixel) touchbehavior: false , // enable cursor-drag scrolling like touch devices in desktop computer hwacceleration: true , // use hardware accelerated scroll when supported boxzoom: false , // enable zoom for box content dblclickzoom: true , // (only when boxzoom=true) zoom activated when double click on box gesturezoom: true , // (only when boxzoom=true and with touch devices) zoom activated when pinch out/in on box grabcursorenabled: true // (only when touchbehavior=true) display "grab" icon autohidemode: true , // how hide the scrollbar works, possible values: true | // hide when no scrolling "cursor" | // only cursor hidden false | // do not hide, "leave" | // hide only if pointer leaves content "hidden" | // hide always "scroll" , // show only on scroll background: "" , // change css for rail background iframeautoresize: true , // autoresize iframe on load event cursorminheight: 32 , // set the minimum cursor height (pixel) preservenativescrolling: true , // you can scroll native scrollable areas with mouse, bubbling mouse wheel event railoffset: false , // you can add offset top/left for rail position bouncescroll: false , // (only hw accell) enable scroll bouncing at the end of content as mobile-like spacebarenabled: true , // enable page down scrolling when space bar has pressed railpadding: { top: 0 , right: 0 , left: 0 , bottom: 0 }, // set padding for rail bar disableoutline: true , // for chrome browser, disable outline (orange highlight) when selecting a div with nicescroll horizrailenabled: true , // nicescroll can manage horizontal scroll railalign: right, // alignment of vertical rail railvalign: bottom, // alignment of horizontal rail enabletranslate3d: true , // nicescroll can use css translate to scroll content enablemousewheel: true , // nicescroll can manage mouse wheel events enablekeyboard: true , // nicescroll can manage keyboard events smoothscroll: true , // scroll with ease movement sensitiverail: true , // click on rail make a scroll enablemouselockapi: true , // can use mouse caption lock API (same issue on object dragging) cursorfixedheight: false , // set fixed height for cursor in pixel hidecursordelay: 400 , // set the delay in microseconds to fading out scrollbars directionlockdeadzone: 6 , // dead zone in pixels for direction lock activation nativeparentscrolling: true , // detect bottom of content and let parent to scroll, as native scroll does enablescrollonselection: true , // enable auto-scrolling of content when selection text cursordragspeed: 0.3 , // speed of selection when dragged with cursor rtlmode: "auto" , // horizontal div scrolling starts at left side cursordragontouch: false , // drag cursor in touch / touchbehavior mode also oneaxismousemode: "auto" , // it permits horizontal scrolling with mousewheel on horizontal only content, if false (vertical-only) mousewheel don't scroll horizontally, if value is auto detects two-axis mouse scriptpath: "" // define custom path for boxmode icons ("" => same script path) preventmultitouchscrolling: true // prevent scrolling on multitouch events }

Contributing

Open an issue first to discuss potential changes/additions. If you have questions with the guide, feel free to leave them as issues in the repository. If you find a typo, create a pull request. The idea is to keep the content up to date and use github’s native feature to help tell the story with issues and PR’s, which are all searchable via google. Why? Because odds are if you have a question, someone else does too! You can learn more here at about how to contribute.

By contributing to this repository you are agreeing to make your content available subject to the license of this repository.

Process

1. Discuss the changes in a GitHub issue. 2. Open a Pull Request, reference the issue, and explain the change and why it adds value . 3. The Pull Request will be evaluated and either merged or declined.

License

Use this guide. Attributions are appreciated._

Copyright

Copyright (c) 2014-2015 Tushar Borole

(The MIT License)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.