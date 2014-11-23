Angular Truncate

This project is a filter for Angularjs to truncate text strings to a set number of characters or words and add ellipses when needed.

Demo

How to use angular truncate

###Include the javascript file.

< script src = "truncate.js" > </ script >

###Inject the truncate filter into your app module.

var myApp = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'truncate' ]);

###When outputting text, apply the filter.

< p > {{ text | characters:25 }} or {{ text | words:5 }} </ p >

By default, a word will not be truncated. Set the optional boolean after the character count to true.