ant

angular-ng-truncate

by Brian Mathews
1.0.0 (see all)

truncate text and add ellipses.

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

318

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Angular Truncate

This project is a filter for Angularjs to truncate text strings to a set number of characters or words and add ellipses when needed.

Demo

How to use angular truncate

###Include the javascript file.

<script src="truncate.js"></script>

###Inject the truncate filter into your app module.

var myApp = angular.module('myApp', ['truncate']);

###When outputting text, apply the filter.

 <p>
    {{ text | characters:25 }} or {{ text | words:5 }}
</p>

By default, a word will not be truncated. Set the optional boolean after the character count to true.

 <p>
     {{ text | characters:25 :true}}
 </p>

