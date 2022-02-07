Angular Autocomplete

See Demo or try in Stackblitz

Example with images Stackblitz

Example with Angular forms API Stackblitz

Table of contents

Features

Flexible autocomplete with client/server filtering.

Flexible autocomplete with client/server filtering. Variable properties and event bindings.

Variable properties and event bindings. Selection history.

Selection history. Custom item and 'not found' templates.

Custom item and 'not found' templates. Infinite scroll.

Infinite scroll. Compatible with Angular forms API (Both Reactive and Template-driven forms).

Compatible with Angular forms API (Both Reactive and Template-driven forms). Keyboard navigation.

Keyboard navigation. Accessibility.

Getting started

Step 1: Install angular-ng-autocomplete :

NPM

npm i angular-ng-autocomplete

Step 2: Import the AutocompleteLibModule:

import {AutocompleteLibModule} from 'angular-ng-autocomplete' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [AppComponent], imports : [AutocompleteLibModule], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

Usage sample

< div class = "ng-autocomplete" > < ng-autocomplete [ data ]= "data" [ searchKeyword ]= "keyword" placeholder = "Select country" ( selected )= 'selectEvent($event)' ( inputChanged )= 'onChangeSearch($event)' ( inputFocused )= 'onFocused($event)' [ itemTemplate ]= "itemTemplate" [ notFoundTemplate ]= "notFoundTemplate" > </ ng-autocomplete > < ng-template # itemTemplate let-item > < a [ innerHTML ]= "item.name" > </ a > </ ng-template > < ng-template # notFoundTemplate let-notFound > < div [ innerHTML ]= "notFound" > </ div > </ ng-template > </ div >

class TestComponent { keyword = 'name' ; data = [ { id : 1 , name : 'Georgia' }, { id : 2 , name : 'Usa' }, { id : 3 , name : 'England' } ]; selectEvent(item) { } onChangeSearch(val: string) { } onFocused(e){ } }

API

Inputs

Input Type Default Required Description [data] Array<any> null yes Items array. It can be array of strings or array of objects. searchKeyword string - yes Variable name to filter data with. customFilter (items: any[], query: string) => any[] undefined no Custom filter function. You can use it to provide your own filtering function, as e.g. fuzzy-matching filtering, or to disable filtering at all (just pass (items) => items as a filter). Do not change the items argument given, return filtered list instead. selectedValueRender (value: any) => string undefined no Custom renderer function to render selected value inside input field. placeholder string - no HTML <input> placeholder text. heading string - no Heading text of items list. If it is null then heading is hidden. initialValue any _ no Initial/default selected value. focusFirst boolean false no Automatically focus the first matched item on the list. historyIdentifier string _ no History identifier of history list. When valid history identifier is given, then component stores selected item to local storage of user's browser. If it is null then history is hidden. History list is visible if at least one history item is stored. History identifier must be unique. historyHeading string Recently selected no Heading text of history list. If it is null then history heading is hidden. historyListMaxNumber number 15 no Maximum number of items in the history list. notFoundText string Not found no Set custom text when filter returns empty result. isLoading boolean false no Set the loading state when data is being loaded, (e.g. async items loading) and show loading spinner. minQueryLength number 1 no The minimum number of characters the user must type before a search is performed. debounceTime number _ no Delay time while typing. disabled boolean false no HTML <input> disable/enable.

Outputs

Output Description (selected) Event is emitted when an item from the list is selected. (inputChanged) Event is emitted when an input is changed. (inputFocused) Event is emitted when an input is focused. (inputCleared) Event is emitted when an input is cleared. (opened) Event is emitted when the autocomplete panel is opened. (closed) Event is emitted when the autocomplete panel is closed. (scrolledToEnd) Event is emitted when scrolled to the end of items. Can be used for loading more items in chunks.

Methods (controls)

Name Description open Opens the autocomplete panel close Closes the autocomplete panel focus Focuses the autocomplete input element clear Clears the autocomplete input element

To access the control methods of the component you should use @ViewChild decorator. See the example below:

< ng-autocomplete # auto > </ ng-autocomplete >

class TestComponent { @ViewChild( 'auto' ) auto; openPanel(e): void { e.stopPropagation(); this .auto.open(); } closePanel(e): void { e.stopPropagation(); this .auto.close(); } focus(e): void { e.stopPropagation(); this .auto.focus(); } }

Styles

If you are not happy with default styles you can easily override them:

< div class = "ng-autocomplete" > < ng-autocomplete > </ ng-autocomplete > </ div >

.ng-autocomplete { width : 400px ; }

Library uses Material icon font by default, which uses a :before selector to cause the icon to appear. You can easily replace the default icons with @mixin

auto-override-icon($font-family, $icon) exported from ng-autocomplete. E.g. If you use Font Awesome or any other icon font library:

@ import '~angular-ng-autocomplete/autocomplete-lib/assets/styles/utilities' ; .ng-autocomplete { ::ng-deep { i.close { @include auto-override-icon('Font Awesome 5 Free', "\f005"); } i .delete { @include auto-override-icon('Font Awesome 5 Free', "\f007"); } } }

Support Angular autocomplete!

If you do love angular-ng-autocomplete I would appreciate a donation :)

Author

License

MIT