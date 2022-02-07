angular-ng-autocomplete:
npm i angular-ng-autocomplete
import {AutocompleteLibModule} from 'angular-ng-autocomplete';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [AutocompleteLibModule],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
<div class="ng-autocomplete">
<ng-autocomplete
[data]="data"
[searchKeyword]="keyword"
placeholder="Select country"
(selected)='selectEvent($event)'
(inputChanged)='onChangeSearch($event)'
(inputFocused)='onFocused($event)'
[itemTemplate]="itemTemplate"
[notFoundTemplate]="notFoundTemplate">
</ng-autocomplete>
<ng-template #itemTemplate let-item>
<a [innerHTML]="item.name"></a>
</ng-template>
<ng-template #notFoundTemplate let-notFound>
<div [innerHTML]="notFound"></div>
</ng-template>
</div>
class TestComponent {
keyword = 'name';
data = [
{
id: 1,
name: 'Georgia'
},
{
id: 2,
name: 'Usa'
},
{
id: 3,
name: 'England'
}
];
selectEvent(item) {
// do something with selected item
}
onChangeSearch(val: string) {
// fetch remote data from here
// And reassign the 'data' which is binded to 'data' property.
}
onFocused(e){
// do something when input is focused
}
}
|Input
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|[data]
Array<any>
null
|yes
|Items array. It can be array of strings or array of objects.
|searchKeyword
string
-
|yes
|Variable name to filter data with.
|customFilter
(items: any[], query: string) => any[]
undefined
|no
|Custom filter function. You can use it to provide your own filtering function, as e.g. fuzzy-matching filtering, or to disable filtering at all (just pass
(items) => items as a filter). Do not change the
items argument given, return filtered list instead.
|selectedValueRender
(value: any) => string
undefined
|no
|Custom renderer function to render selected value inside input field.
|placeholder
string
-
|no
|HTML
<input> placeholder text.
|heading
string
-
|no
|Heading text of items list. If it is null then heading is hidden.
|initialValue
any
_
|no
|Initial/default selected value.
|focusFirst
boolean
false
|no
|Automatically focus the first matched item on the list.
|historyIdentifier
string
_
|no
|History identifier of history list. When valid history identifier is given, then component stores selected item to local storage of user's browser. If it is null then history is hidden. History list is visible if at least one history item is stored. History identifier must be unique.
|historyHeading
string
Recently selected
|no
|Heading text of history list. If it is null then history heading is hidden.
|historyListMaxNumber
number
15
|no
|Maximum number of items in the history list.
|notFoundText
string
Not found
|no
|Set custom text when filter returns empty result.
|isLoading
boolean
false
|no
|Set the loading state when data is being loaded, (e.g. async items loading) and show loading spinner.
|minQueryLength
number
1
|no
|The minimum number of characters the user must type before a search is performed.
|debounceTime
number
_
|no
|Delay time while typing.
|disabled
boolean
false
|no
|HTML
<input> disable/enable.
|Output
|Description
|(selected)
|Event is emitted when an item from the list is selected.
|(inputChanged)
|Event is emitted when an input is changed.
|(inputFocused)
|Event is emitted when an input is focused.
|(inputCleared)
|Event is emitted when an input is cleared.
|(opened)
|Event is emitted when the autocomplete panel is opened.
|(closed)
|Event is emitted when the autocomplete panel is closed.
|(scrolledToEnd)
|Event is emitted when scrolled to the end of items. Can be used for loading more items in chunks.
|Name
|Description
|open
|Opens the autocomplete panel
|close
|Closes the autocomplete panel
|focus
|Focuses the autocomplete input element
|clear
|Clears the autocomplete input element
To access the control methods of the component you should use
@ViewChild decorator.
See the example below:
<ng-autocomplete #auto></ng-autocomplete>
class TestComponent {
@ViewChild('auto') auto;
openPanel(e): void {
e.stopPropagation();
this.auto.open();
}
closePanel(e): void {
e.stopPropagation();
this.auto.close();
}
focus(e): void {
e.stopPropagation();
this.auto.focus();
}
}
If you are not happy with default styles you can easily override them:
<div class="ng-autocomplete">
<ng-autocomplete></ng-autocomplete>
</div>
.ng-autocomplete {
width: 400px;
}
Library uses Material icon font by default, which uses a
:before selector to cause the icon to appear. You can easily replace
the default icons with
@mixin
auto-override-icon($font-family, $icon) exported from ng-autocomplete. E.g. If you use Font Awesome or any other icon font library:
@import '~angular-ng-autocomplete/autocomplete-lib/assets/styles/utilities';
.ng-autocomplete {
::ng-deep {
i.close {
@include auto-override-icon('Font Awesome 5 Free', "\f005");
}
i.delete {
@include auto-override-icon('Font Awesome 5 Free', "\f007");
}
}
}
If you do love angular-ng-autocomplete I would appreciate a donation :)
MIT