openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
anr

angular-named-routes

by Zeno
0.0.22 (see all)

Named Routes for angular. Helping developers achieving D.R.Y in angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

459

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular Named Routes

Let not repeat ourselves ok?

Install

Build Status

$ npm install angular-named-routes

Usage

In your routes

angular.module('yourModule', ['zj.namedRoutes'])

    .config([
        '$routeProvider',
        '$locationProvider',
        function($routeProvider, $locationProvider){

            // use hashbang fallback mode
            $locationProvider
                .hashPrefix("!")
                .html5Mode(false);

            $routeProvider
                .when('/products/:cat/:id', {
                        controller: 'OptionalController',
                        template: '/static/javascripts/application/templates/optional-template.html',
                        name: 'item-detail'
                    })
                .otherwise({ redirectTo: "/" });
        }]);

In your templates, you can use either of directive or filter.

  • Directive assumes the creation of an attribute href (todo: allow control of this)
  • Filter is usables anywhere.

Directive

with keyword arguments :

 <a data-named-route='item-detail'
    data-kwarg-id='1'
    data-kwarg-cat='fish'>Salmon Info</a>

results in :

  <a href='#!/products/fish/1/'
     data-named-route='item-detail'
     data-kwarg-id='1'
     data-kwarg-cat='fish'>Salmon Info</a>

with positional arguments :

 <a data-named-route='item-detail'
    data-args='["fish",1]'>Salmon Info</a>

results in :

  <a href='#!/products/fish/1/'
     data-named-route='item-detail'
     data-args='["fish",1]'>Salmon Info</a>

Filter

with keyword arguments : 

{{ 'item-detail' | route:{id:1, cat:'fish'} }}

or, with positional arguments :

{{ 'item-detail' | route:['fish', 1] }}

results in :

"#!/products/fish/1/"

(remember we set $locationProvider.hashPrefix("#!") in our $routeProvider above.)

Contributing

  1. Be polite.
  2. Create ticket explaining bug or feature request.
  3. Fork.
  4. Write tests.
  5. Implement code.
  6. Update documentation.

Tests

  1. setup nodejs and npm (nodist on windows, nvm on linux)
  2. git clone this repo
  3. $ npm install
  4. $ npm run test

Tests are in ./tests.

Todo

  • generate README from jsdocs using documentation.js
  • write tests for Angular 1.3-5
  • Assess use cases in Angular 2

Contributors

Inspired by a code snippet by g00fy @stackoverflow:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial