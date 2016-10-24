Angular Named Routes

Let not repeat ourselves ok?

Install

$ npm install angular-named-routes

Usage

In your routes

angular.module( 'yourModule' , [ 'zj.namedRoutes' ]) .config([ '$routeProvider' , '$locationProvider' , function ($routeProvider, $locationProvider) { $locationProvider .hashPrefix( "!" ) .html5Mode( false ); $routeProvider .when( '/products/:cat/:id' , { controller: 'OptionalController' , template: '/static/javascripts/application/templates/optional-template.html' , name: 'item-detail' }) .otherwise({ redirectTo: "/" }); }]);

In your templates, you can use either of directive or filter.

Directive assumes the creation of an attribute href (todo: allow control of this)

(todo: allow control of this) Filter is usables anywhere.

Directive

with keyword arguments :

< a data-named-route = 'item-detail' data-kwarg-id = '1' data-kwarg-cat = 'fish' > Salmon Info </ a >

results in :

< a href = '#!/products/fish/1/' data-named-route = 'item-detail' data-kwarg-id = '1' data-kwarg-cat = 'fish' > Salmon Info </ a >

with positional arguments :

< a data-named-route = 'item-detail' data-args = '["fish",1]' > Salmon Info </ a >

results in :

< a href = '#!/products/fish/1/' data-named-route = 'item-detail' data-args = '["fish",1]' > Salmon Info </ a >

Filter

with keyword arguments :

{{ 'item-detail' | route:{id:1, cat: 'fish' } }}

or, with positional arguments :

{{ 'item-detail' | route:[ 'fish' , 1] }}

results in :

"#!/products/fish/1/"

(remember we set $locationProvider.hashPrefix("#!") in our $routeProvider above.)

Contributing

Be polite. Create ticket explaining bug or feature request. Fork. Write tests. Implement code. Update documentation.

Tests

setup nodejs and npm (nodist on windows, nvm on linux) git clone this repo $ npm install $ npm run test

Tests are in ./tests .

Todo

generate README from jsdocs using documentation.js

write tests for Angular 1.3-5

Assess use cases in Angular 2

Contributors

Inspired by a code snippet by g00fy @stackoverflow: