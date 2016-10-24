Let not repeat ourselves ok?
$ npm install angular-named-routes
In your routes
angular.module('yourModule', ['zj.namedRoutes'])
.config([
'$routeProvider',
'$locationProvider',
function($routeProvider, $locationProvider){
// use hashbang fallback mode
$locationProvider
.hashPrefix("!")
.html5Mode(false);
$routeProvider
.when('/products/:cat/:id', {
controller: 'OptionalController',
template: '/static/javascripts/application/templates/optional-template.html',
name: 'item-detail'
})
.otherwise({ redirectTo: "/" });
}]);
In your templates, you can use either of directive or filter.
href (todo: allow control of this)
with keyword arguments :
<a data-named-route='item-detail'
data-kwarg-id='1'
data-kwarg-cat='fish'>Salmon Info</a>
results in :
<a href='#!/products/fish/1/'
data-named-route='item-detail'
data-kwarg-id='1'
data-kwarg-cat='fish'>Salmon Info</a>
with positional arguments :
<a data-named-route='item-detail'
data-args='["fish",1]'>Salmon Info</a>
results in :
<a href='#!/products/fish/1/'
data-named-route='item-detail'
data-args='["fish",1]'>Salmon Info</a>
with keyword arguments :
{{ 'item-detail' | route:{id:1, cat:'fish'} }}
or, with positional arguments :
{{ 'item-detail' | route:['fish', 1] }}
results in :
"#!/products/fish/1/"
(remember we set
$locationProvider.hashPrefix("#!") in our
$routeProvider above.)
$ npm install
$ npm run test
Tests are in
./tests.
documentation.js
Inspired by a code snippet by g00fy @stackoverflow: