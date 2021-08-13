Screenshots using predefined styles and the markDates option. The predefined styles and some of the options can be tested here.

Angular datepicker and date range picker

Browser support (tested)

Chrome Firefox Edge IE11 Safari iOS Safari ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

Description

Highly configurable Angular datepicker and date range picker.

Basic idea to create this library was to make it as configurable as possible. The library is implemented as a directive. It is done this way, because then there is more choices to configure it.

Main features

no dependencies to other libraries

currently localized to 47 languages

datepicker

date range picker

popup mode

inline mode

supports keyboard

supports RTL

animation of calendar (open/close)

awesome configuration possibilities easily set styles to the component which are in line with your page theme calendar (example) input box and input box controls (bootstrap 4 and font-awesome example) 50 options change value of any option dynamically

well tested coverage report most of the codes are from the existing libraries which are widely used



Project

This project was generated with Angular CLI version 7.3.8.

Source code of the component is in the projects/angular-mydatepicker/src folder.

Code examples

Code examples are here.

Installation

To install this component to an external project, follow the procedure:

npm install angular-mydatepicker --save Add AngularMyDatePickerModule import to your @NgModule as follows: import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { FormsModule, ReactiveFormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { AngularMyDatePickerModule } from 'angular-mydatepicker' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, ReactiveFormsModule, FormsModule, AngularMyDatePickerModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Usage

Use one of the following two options.

1. ngModel binding

In this option the ngModel binding is used.

Examples:

There are two ways to initialize date or date range to the model.

Examples:

2. Reactive forms

In this option the value accessor of reactive forms is used.

Examples:

Attributes

options attribute

The options attribute is a type of IAngularMyDpOptions. It has the following optional properties.

Option Default Type Description dateRange false boolean Date picker mode (date picker or date range picker). inline false boolean Normal mode or inline mode. If inline mode is used, set the input box type attribute to hidden and this option to true. Here is an example. dayLabels {su: 'Sun', mo: 'Mon', tu: 'Tue', we: 'Wed', th: 'Thu', fr: 'Fri', sa: 'Sat'} IMyDayLabels Day labels visible on the selector. monthLabels { 1: 'Jan', 2: 'Feb', 3: 'Mar', 4: 'Apr', 5: 'May', 6: 'Jun', 7: 'Jul', 8: 'Aug', 9: 'Sep', 10: 'Oct', 11: 'Nov', 12: 'Dec' } IMyMonthLabels Month labels visible on the selector. dateFormat yyyy-mm-dd string Date format on the selection area and the callback. For example: d.m.yyyy, dd.mm.yyyy, yyyy-m-d, yyyy-mm-dd, d mmm yyyy, dd mmm yyyy, d## of mmm yyyy (d = Day not leading zero, dd = Day with leading zero, d## = Ordinal dates for example 3rd, m = Month not leading zero, mm = Month with leading zero, mmm = Month as a text, yyyy = Year four digit) defaultView date DefaultView Calendar opens to this view (date, month or year). firstDayOfWeek mo string First day of week on calendar. One of the following: mo, tu, we, th, fr, sa, su sunHighlight true boolean Sunday red colored on calendar. satHighlight false boolean Saturday red colored on calendar. highlightDates no default value Array[IMyDate](https://github.com/kekeh/angular-mydatepicker/blob/master/projects/angular-mydatepicker/src/lib/interfaces/my-date.interface.ts) Dates red colored on calendar. Value of year or month can be zero. If it is zero it affects all years/months. For example: [{year: 2019, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2019, month: 1, day: 15}] markCurrentDay true boolean Is current day (today) marked (underline) on calendar. markCurrentMonth true boolean Is current month marked (underline) on calendar. Can be used if monthSelector = true. markCurrentYear true boolean Is current year marked (underline) on calendar. Can be used if yearSelector = true. monthSelector true boolean If true and if month label is selected opens a selector of months. yearSelector true boolean If true and if year label is selected opens a selector of years. disableHeaderButtons true boolean Prevent to change the calendar view with header buttons if previous or next month are fully disabled by the disableUntil or the disableSince options. showWeekNumbers false boolean Are week numbers visible or not on calendar. Can be used if firstDayOfWeek = mo. selectorHeight 266px string Selector height. selectorWidth 266px string Selector width. disableUntil no default value IMyDate Disable dates backward starting from the given date. For example: {year: 2019, month: 6, day: 26}. To reset the existing disableUntil value set: {year: 0, month: 0, day: 0} disableSince no default value IMyDate Disable dates forward starting from the given date. For example: {year: 2019, month: 7, day: 22}. To reset the existing disableSince value set: {year: 0, month: 0, day: 0} disableDates no default value Array[IMyDate](https://github.com/kekeh/angular-mydatepicker/blob/master/projects/angular-mydatepicker/src/lib/interfaces/my-date.interface.ts)

or

Array[IMyDisabledDates](https://github.com/kekeh/angular-mydatepicker/blob/master/projects/angular-mydatepicker/src/lib/interfaces/my-disabled-dates.interface.ts) Disable dates one by one. Array of disabled dates. For example: [{year: 2019, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2019, month: 1, day: 15}]. Or it is possible to disable dates by setting own style to td element. For example: [{dates: [{year: 2020, month: 5, day: 19}, {year: 2020, month: 5, day: 20}], styleClass: 'yoga'}]. Value of styleClass is name of CSS selector. The definition of the CSS selector have to be added to the stylesData option. For example it is possible add a CSS background-color to definition of this selector.



Value of year or month can be zero. If it is zero it affects all years/months. For example disable first day of every month: [{year: 0, month: 0, day: 1}]. To reset existing disableDates value set empty array to it. Here is an example. disableDateRanges no default value Array[IMyDateRange](https://github.com/kekeh/angular-mydatepicker/blob/master/projects/angular-mydatepicker/src/lib/interfaces/my-date-range.interface.ts) Disable date ranges. For example: [{begin: {year: 2019, month: 11, day: 14}, end: {year: 2019, month: 11, day: 20}}]. To reset existing value of disableDateRanges set empty array to it. disableWeekends false boolean Disable weekends. (Saturday and Sunday). disableWeekdays no default value Array< string > Disable weekdays. Array of weekdays to disable. Weekdays are same strings as the firstDayOfWeek option. For example: ['tu', 'we'] which disables Tuesdays and Wednesdays. enableDates no default value Array[IMyDate](https://github.com/kekeh/angular-mydatepicker/blob/master/projects/angular-mydatepicker/src/lib/interfaces/my-date.interface.ts) Enable single dates one by one if the date is disabled. For example if you disable the date range and want to enable some dates in range. Array of enabled days. For example: [{year: 2019, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2019, month: 1, day: 15}]. Value of year or month can be zero. If it is zero it affects all years/months. For example enable first day of every month: [{year: 0, month: 0, day: 1}]. To reset existing enableDates value set empty array to it. markDates no default value Array[IMyMarkedDates](https://github.com/kekeh/angular-mydatepicker/blob/master/projects/angular-mydatepicker/src/lib/interfaces/my-marked-dates.interface.ts) Mark dates for different colors or styles. For example: [{dates: [{year: 2019, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2019, month: 12, day: 16}], color: '#004198', styleClass: 'karateDates'}, {dates: [{year: 2018, month: 10, day: 1}, {year: 2018, month: 11, day: 4}], color: 'green', styleClass: 'yogaDates'}]. The color property is optional. If it is given it adds a triangle to the upper left corner of the date. The styleClass is optional. If it is given it changes the style of the td element of the date. Value of the styleClass is a CSS selector name. The definition of the CSS selector have to be added to the stylesData option. For example it is possible add a CSS background-color to definition of this selector. Both color and styleClass can be used at the same time. Here is an example.



Value of year or month can be zero. If it is zero it affects all years/months. To reset existing value of markDates set empty array to it. markWeekends no default value IMyMarkedDate Mark weekends (Saturday and Sunday). For example: {marked: true, color: 'red'}. Value of color can be any CSS color code. To reset existing value of markWeekends set: {marked: false, color: ''} alignSelectorRight false boolean Align selector right. openSelectorTopOfInput false boolean Open selector top of input field. closeSelectorOnDateSelect true boolean Is selector closed or not on a date select. closeSelectorOnDocumentClick true boolean Is selector closed or not on a document click. minYear 1000 number Minimum allowed year in calendar. Cannot be less than 1000. maxYear 9999 number Maximum allowed year in calendar. Cannot be more than 9999. showSelectorArrow true boolean Is selector (calendar) arrow shown or not. appendSelectorToBody false boolean Is selector (calendar) appended to body element or not. focusInputOnDateSelect true boolean Is the input box focused after a date select. moveFocusByArrowKeys true boolean Is focus moved or not on the calendar by arrow keys. dateRangeDatesDelimiter " - " string The delimiter of dates in a date range. inputFieldValidation true boolean Input field validation enabled or not after blur event of input field. showMonthNumber true boolean Is month number shown or not on the month view. todayTxt empty string string Today footer text. This value comes also from locale Locales: If there is locale it is not necessary to add this property. Also the showFooterToday option have to be true in order to use this option. If you want to add only today date to the footer put empty string to the value of this option. showFooterToday false boolean Is today footer shown or not. calendarAnimation no default value IMyCalendarAnimation The type of open (in) and close (out) animation of calendar. One of the following (CalAnimation) value: None, Fade, ScaleTop, ScaleCenter, Rotate, FlipDiagonal or Own. Try animations here. Examples: 1 and 2. viewChangeAnimation true boolean Is view change animation enabled or not. rtl false boolean Is RTL enabled or not. Try RTL here. stylesData no default value IMyStyles Overridden styles of the datepicker. Here is an example on how to use this option. See also chapter below. divHostElement no default value IMyDivHostElement Div as a host element. In case of non-editable date field enable this option and put a angular-mydatepicker directive inside a div element. Placeholder text is an additional property of this option. Functionality is limited if this option is enabled. It is also possible to use input box and set it to disabled to archieve non-editable date field. ariaLabelPrevMonth Previous Month string Aria label text of previous month button. ariaLabelNextMonth Next Month string Aria label text of next month button.

locale attribute

An ISO 639-1 language code can be provided as shorthand for the following options (dayLabels, monthLabels, dateFormat, firstDayOfWeek, sunHighlight and todayTxt). Currently supported languages are:

Language code Description en English fr French fr-ch French - Switzerland ja Japanese fi Finnish es Spanish hu Hungarian sv Swedish nl Dutch ru Russian uk Ukrainian uz Uzbek no Norwegian tr Turkish pt-br Portuguese - Brazil de German de-ch German - Switzerland it Italian it-ch Italian - Switzerland pl Polish my Burmese sk Slovak sl Slovenian zh-cn Chinese - China he Hebrew ro Romanian - Romania ca Catalan id Indonesian en-au English - Australia en-gb English - British am-et Amharic cs Czech el Greek kk Kazakh th Thai ko-kr Korean da Danish lt Lithuanian vi Vietnamese bn Bengali bg Bulgarian hr Croatian ar Arabic is Icelandic tw Chinese - Taiwan lv Latvian et Estonian

The locale options can be overridden by options attribute.

a new locale data will be added to this file. If you want to add a new locale create a pull request.

Here is an example on how to use the locale attribute.

Try locales here.

defaultMonth attribute

Visible month/year when calendar is opened:

If date is already selected => calendar opens to the month and the year of the selected date In date range mode => calendar opens to the month and the year of the selected begin date If an overrideSelection property is set to true in the IMyDefaultMonth the calendar opens to the month and the year specified in the the defaultMonth attribute even the date is selected.

If the defaultMonth is set => calendar opens to the month and the year specified in the the defaultMonth attribute

is set => calendar opens to the month and the year specified in the the attribute If none of above => calendar opens to the month and the year of current date

Value of the defaultMonth attribute can be:

IMyDefaultMonth object. The value of defMonth property can be a string which contain year number and month number separated by delimiter. The delimiter can be any special character. For example: 08-2019 or 08/2019 .

property can be a string which contain year number and month number separated by delimiter. The delimiter can be any special character. For example: or . a string which contain year number and month number separated by delimiter. The delimiter can be any special character. For example: 08-2019 or 08/2019.

Example of the defaultMonth attribute is here.

Functions

You can can call functions of the directive. Define a local variable to the input field as follows:

< input angular-mydatepicker name = "mydate" [( ngModel )]= "model" [ options ]= "myOptions" # dp = "angular-mydatepicker" />

The #dp="angular-mydatepicker" defines the local variable named dp. You can use it to call functions of the directive for example (click)="dp.openCalendar()".

openCalendar function

Opens the calendar. Example of the openCalendar function is here.

closeCalendar function

Closes the calendar. Example of the closeCalendar function is here.

toggleCalendar function

Closes the calendar if it is open and opens the calendar if it is closed. Returns true if the operation was open the calendar, otherwise returns false. Example of the toggleCalendar function is here.

Clears the date or date range from the input box and model. Example of the clearDate function is here.

Returns true if the date or date range in the input box is valid. Otherwise it returns false. This function also calls the inputFieldChanged callback. Example of the isDateValid function is here.

headerAction function

Header button (previous, month, year or next) action. Calling this function has same behaviour as clicking of the header button. Function has one parameter HeaderAction. Example of the headerAction function is here.

setHostValue function

Sets host (input box) value.

Callbacks

called when a single date or date range is selected, cleared or input field typing is valid

event parameter: event.isRange : true if a date range is selected, false if a single date is selected event.singleDate : event data if isRange is false , if isRange is true this property is null date : IMyDate object for example: { year: 2019, month: 9, day: 7 } jsDate : Javascript Date object formatted : Date as a string in the same format as the dateFormat option is. For example '2016-11-22' epoc : Epoc time stamp. For example: 1479765600 event.dateRange : event data if isRange is true , if isRange is false this property is null beginDate : IMyDate object for example: { year: 2019, month: 11, day: 7 } beginJsDate : Javascript Date object beginEpoc : Epoc time stamp for example: 1479765600 endDate : IMyDate object for example: { year: 2019, month: 11, day: 9 } endJsDate : Javascript Date object endEpoc : Epoc time stamp. For example: 1479765600 formatted : Date range as a string. The date is in the same format as the dateFormat option is. For example '2019-11-22 - 2019-11-24'

Type of event parameter is IMyDateModel

Example of the dateChanged callback is here.

inputFieldChanged callback

called when the value change in the input field, date or date range is selected or date is cleared.

event parameter: event.value : Value of the input field. For example: '2018-11-22' event.dateFormat : Date format. For example 'yyyy-mm-dd' event.valid : Boolean value indicating is the value of input field valid or not. For example: true

Type of event parameter is IMyInputFieldChanged

Example of the inputFieldChanged callback is here.

calendarViewChanged callback

called when the calendar view is changed. The date selection view activated or month/year changed on the date selection view.

event parameter: event.year : Year number in calendar. For example: 2018 event.month : Month number in calendar. For example: 11 event.first : First day of selected month and year. Type of IMyWeekday. For example: {number: 1, weekday: "tu"} event.last : Last day of selected month and year. Type of IMyWeekday. For example: {number: 30, weekday: "we"}

event parameter type is IMyCalendarViewChanged

values of the weekday property are same as values of the firstDayOfWeek option

Example of the calendarViewChanged callback is here.

calendarToggle callback

called when the calendar is opened or closed event : number from 1 to 5 indicating the reason of the event 1 = calendar opened 2 = calendar closed by date select 3 = calendar closed by calendar button 4 = calendar closed by outside click (document click) 5 = calendar closed by ESC key

Example of the calendarToggle callback is here.

called in a date range mode when a date is selected event parameter: event.isBegin : Is begin date. true if begin date, false if end date event.date : Selected date as an IMyDate object event.dateFormat : Date format given in options. For example 'yyyy-mm-dd' event.formatted : Selected date as a string (format based on dateFormat option). For example '2019-05-10' event.epoc : Epoc time stamp. For example: 1557435600

Example of the rangeDateSelection callback is here.

viewActivated callback

called when the calendar view (date, month or year) change event : View number as an enum value ActiveView 1 = date view 2 = month view 3 = year view

Example of the viewActivated callback is here.

Override styles of component

It is possible to override styles of the datepicker. Each datepicker can define unique styles in case of multiple datepickers on the same page. It is possible override any of these styles.

Usage examples of the stylesData option:

Development of this component

In order the following commands work you need a git client and npm.

At first fork and clone this repo: git clone https://github.com/kekeh/angular-mydatepicker.git cd angular-mydatepicker

Install tools (version >= 7.3.8): npm install --g @angular/cli

Install dependencies: npm install

Run sample application: ng serve Navigate to http://localhost:4200

Run tests and lint: Tests: npm run test-lib the test-output folder is created under the root folder and it contains a coverage report Lint: npm run lint-lib

Build datepicker library: npm run build-lib the dist/angular-mydatepicker folder is created under the root folder

Build a local npm installation package: npm run build-lib cd dist/angular-mydatepicker npm pack local installation package is created to the dist/angular-mydatepicker folder. For example: angular-mydatepicker-0.0.1.tgz

Install local npm package to your project: npm install path_to_folder/angular-mydatepicker-0.0.1.tgz



Demo

