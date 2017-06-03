Angular Multi step form

multiStepForm is an angular module to create multi step forms and wizards. Create your steps like your would create your views with ngRoute or ui-router!

It is lightweight (6kb minified) but extremely versatile and powerful.

Requirements

Angular 1.3+

Features

Steps are controlled views and are easily configured

Directive controller

Asynchronous loading of steps ( templateUrl and resolve )

and ) Forward and backward animations

Isolated or non isolated scopes for steps

Track step validity if it contains a form

onCancel , onFinish and onStepChange callbacks

, and callbacks Browser navigation with search URL parameter

You decide what level of control you expose to the user: next, previous, jump to state, finish, cancel, etc...

Place summary, controls, etc... in header or footer

Support for multiple components per view

Breaking changes with 1.1.x

See changelog and migration guide:

Examples

Docs

Getting started

Grab the sources with bower, npm or download from Github: https://github.com/troch/angular-multi-step-form/tree/master/dist:

$ npm install --save angular-multi-step-form; $ bower install --save angular-multi-step-form

Include multiStepForm module in your app:

angular.module( 'yourApp' , [ 'multiStepForm' ]);

Or (with npm):

import multiStepForm from 'angular-multi-step-form' ; angular.module( 'yourApp' , [ multiStepForm.name ]);

You can then configure your steps

$scope.steps = [ { template : 'Hello <button class="btn btn-default" ng-click="$nextStep()">Next</button>' }, { template : 'World <button class="btn btn-default" ng-click="$previousStep()">Previous</button>' } ];

And start your multiple step form / wizard:

Use the multiStepContainer directive

directive You need to use the stepContainer inside multiStepContainer to tell it where to load steps.