multiStepForm is an angular module to create multi step forms and wizards. Create your steps like your would
create your views with ngRoute or ui-router!
It is lightweight (6kb minified) but extremely versatile and powerful.
templateUrl and
resolve)
onCancel,
onFinish and
onStepChange callbacks
See changelog and migration guide:
Grab the sources with bower, npm or download from Github: https://github.com/troch/angular-multi-step-form/tree/master/dist:
$ npm install --save angular-multi-step-form;
$ bower install --save angular-multi-step-form
Include
multiStepForm module in your app:
angular.module('yourApp', [
'multiStepForm'
]);
Or (with npm):
import multiStepForm from 'angular-multi-step-form';
angular.module('yourApp', [
multiStepForm.name
]);
You can then configure your steps
$scope.steps = [
{
template: 'Hello <button class="btn btn-default" ng-click="$nextStep()">Next</button>'
},
{
template: 'World <button class="btn btn-default" ng-click="$previousStep()">Previous</button>'
}
];
And start your multiple step form / wizard:
multiStepContainer directive
stepContainer inside
multiStepContainer to tell it where to load steps.
<multi-step-container steps="yourSteps">
<step-container></step-container>
</multi-step-container>