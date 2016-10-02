Angular directive which creates the fastes dropdown you'll find. It offers single or multiple selection modes and a wide range of output formats.
VERY fast. You won't find anything faster. The demos I work with are made of ~45.000 objects built with the
utils/generate_big_dataset.js script, and the directive is able to check, validate, process and insert the entire data in ~1.5 seconds. You can get even faster than that if you craft your input data carefully (see docs).
Go to http://alexandernst.github.io/angular-multi-select
See CHANGELOG.md.
You can download this library from
npm.
npm install angular-multi-select
You'll need to install Node (because you need NPM) and Grunt. The first one is up to you. You can use
your distro's package manager, binaries from Node's webpage, etc. As for the second one:
npm install -g grunt-cli.
After that you must install all dependencies:
npm install. Last, you just need to run
grunt
and everything will build.
Please follow these steps:
See LICENSE.txt.