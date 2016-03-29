openbase logo
angular-mousewheel

by Scott Boyle
1.0.5 (see all)

An AngularJS directive for cross-browser mouse wheel support.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

608

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Angular Mouse Events

Readme

Angular Mousewheel

An AngularJS directive for cross-browser mouse wheel support, using the small and standalone Hamster.js library.

See it in action.

Usage

as attribute

msd-wheel="{expression}"

as class

class="msd-wheel: {expression};"

The event callback receives 3 extra arguments which are the normalized “deltas” of the mouse wheel.

msd-wheel="myFunction($event, $delta, $deltaX, $deltaY)"

class="msd-wheel: myFunction($event, $delta, $deltaX, $deltaY);"

Install

bower install angular-mousewheel or npm install angular-mousewheel

Include Hamster.js and the mousewheel.js script provided by this component in your app, and add monospaced.mousewheel to your app’s dependencies.

Demo

monospaced.github.io/angular-mousewheel

