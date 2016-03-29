An AngularJS directive for cross-browser mouse wheel support, using the small and standalone Hamster.js library.
as attribute
msd-wheel="{expression}"
as class
class="msd-wheel: {expression};"
The event callback receives 3 extra arguments which are the normalized “deltas” of the mouse wheel.
msd-wheel="myFunction($event, $delta, $deltaX, $deltaY)"
class="msd-wheel: myFunction($event, $delta, $deltaX, $deltaY);"
bower install angular-mousewheel or npm install angular-mousewheel
Include Hamster.js and the
mousewheel.js script provided by this component in your app, and add
monospaced.mousewheel to your app’s dependencies.