Angular Mousewheel

An AngularJS directive for cross-browser mouse wheel support, using the small and standalone Hamster.js library.

See it in action.

Usage

as attribute

msd-wheel = "{expression}"

as class

class = "msd-wheel: {expression};"

The event callback receives 3 extra arguments which are the normalized “deltas” of the mouse wheel.

msd-wheel= "myFunction( $event , $delta , $deltaX , $deltaY )" class= "msd-wheel: myFunction( $event , $delta , $deltaX , $deltaY );"

Install

bower install angular-mousewheel or npm install angular-mousewheel

Include Hamster.js and the mousewheel.js script provided by this component in your app, and add monospaced.mousewheel to your app’s dependencies.

Demo

monospaced.github.io/angular-mousewheel