This directive validates monetary inputs in "42.53" format (some additional work is needed for "32,00" European formats). Note that this is not designed to work with currency symbols. It largely behaves like Angular's implementation of
type="number".
It does a few things:
min >= 0
min and
max like in
<input type="number">
precision, e.g.
42.219 will be rounded to
42.22 by default
blur, the input field is auto-formatted. Say if you enter
42, it will be formatted to
42.00
Version 1.2.x supports Angular 1.3 and up. Version 1.1.x will continue to work for Angular 1.2.
npm install angular-money-directive
or
bower install angular-money-directive
Load the unminified or minified file from
dist dir:
<script src="dist/angular-money-directive.js"></script>
Then include it as a dependency in your app.
angular.module('myApp', ['fiestah.money'])
money: required
ng-model: required
type: Set to
text or just leave it out. Do not set to
number.
min: optional Defaults to
0.
max: optional Not enforced by default
precision: optional Defaults to
2. Set to
-1 to disable rounding. Rounding is also disabled if
parseInt(precision, 10) does not return
0 or higher.
Basic example:
<input type="text" ng-model="model.price" money>
min,
max and
precision can be set dynamically:
<input type="text" ng-model="model.price" money min="{{min}}" max="{{max}}" precision="{{precision}}">
npm install
./node_modules/karma/bin/karma start