angular-money-directive

by fiestah
1.2.5 (see all)

AngularJS directive to validate monetary inputs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

angular-money-directive

Build Status

Quick Demo

This directive validates monetary inputs in "42.53" format (some additional work is needed for "32,00" European formats). Note that this is not designed to work with currency symbols. It largely behaves like Angular's implementation of type="number".

It does a few things:

  • Prevents entering non-numeric characters
  • Prevents entering the minus sign when min >= 0
  • Supports min and max like in <input type="number">
  • Rounds the model value by precision, e.g. 42.219 will be rounded to 42.22 by default
  • On blur, the input field is auto-formatted. Say if you enter 42, it will be formatted to 42.00

Version 1.2.x supports Angular 1.3 and up. Version 1.1.x will continue to work for Angular 1.2.

Usage:

npm install angular-money-directive

or

bower install angular-money-directive

Load the unminified or minified file from dist dir:

<script src="dist/angular-money-directive.js"></script>

Then include it as a dependency in your app.

angular.module('myApp', ['fiestah.money'])

Attributes:

  • money: required
  • ng-model: required
  • type: Set to text or just leave it out. Do not set to number.
  • min: optional Defaults to 0.
  • max: optional Not enforced by default
  • precision: optional Defaults to 2. Set to -1 to disable rounding. Rounding is also disabled if parseInt(precision, 10) does not return 0 or higher.

Basic example:

<input type="text" ng-model="model.price" money>

min, max and precision can be set dynamically:

<input type="text" ng-model="model.price" money min="{{min}}" max="{{max}}" precision="{{precision}}">

Tests:

  1. Install test deps: npm install
  2. Run: ./node_modules/karma/bin/karma start

