Angular Moment Picker

Check out the homepage at http://indrimuska.github.io/angular-moment-picker/.

Angular Moment Picker is a native AngularJS directive for date and time picker that uses Moment.js and does not require jQuery.

Installation

Get Angular Moment Picker from npm, bower or git:

npm install angular-moment-picker bower install moment-picker git clone https://github.com/indrimuska/angular-moment-picker.git

Include style and script in your page:

< script src = "//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.4/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/moment.js/2.10.6/moment-with-locales.js" > </ script > < script src = "//cdn.rawgit.com/indrimuska/angular-moment-picker/master/dist/angular-moment-picker.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "//cdn.rawgit.com/indrimuska/angular-moment-picker/master/dist/angular-moment-picker.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

Add moment-picker dependency to your module:

var myApp = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'moment-picker' ]);

Provide the attribute to your element:

< div moment-picker = "myDate" > {{ myDate }} </ div >

Demo

The views

Decade view Year view Month view Day view Hour view Minute view

Additional themes

Angular Moment Picker provides the following additional themes. Each theme has a dedicate stylesheet to be included in the application the overrides the default style.

Material UI - Plunker < link href = "//cdn.rawgit.com/indrimuska/angular-moment-picker/master/dist/themes/material-ui.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

A preview of the each theme is available here.

Options

To configure Angular Moment Picker you have to add to your element or your input the attribute relative to the options you want to set.

< div moment-picker = "ctrl.birthday" locale = "fr" format = "LL" > Mon anniversaire est le {{ ctrl.birthday }} </ div >

< input moment-picker = "ctrl.dateFormatted" ng-model = "ctrl.momentDate" format = "DD/MM/YYYY" >

Property Default Description Sample moment-picker Two-way bindable property as formatted datetime string. Plunker ng-model Two-way bindable property as Moment.js object. Plunker locale "en" Locale code. 1 Plunker format "L LTS" Format of the output value and min/max date. 1 Plunker min-view "decade" Minimum navigable view. Plunker max-view "minute" Maximum navigable view. Plunker start-view "year" Initial view when the picker is open. Plunker min-date Two-way bindable property representing the minimum selectable date (as String in the same format of the value, or as a Moment.js object). Plunker max-date Two-way bindable property representing the maximum selectable date (as String in the same format of the value, or as a Moment.js object). Plunker start-date Two-way bindable property representing the initial date to be shown in picker (as String in the same format of the value, or as a Moment.js object). Plunker disable false Disables the picker if truly. Plunker position Sets a fixed position for the picker. Available values are "top left" , "top right" , "bottom left" , "bottom right" . Plunker inline false Views the picker inline. Plunker validate true Forces picker value between the range minDate and maxDate . Plunker autoclose true Closes the picker after selecting a date. Plunker set-on-select false Updates picker model after selecting a date in each view. Plunker is-open Open/closes the picker when set to true or false . Plunker today false Highlights the current day. Plunker keyboard false Allows using the keyboard to navigate the picker. Plunker show-header true Shows the header in the view. Plunker additions { top: undefined, bottom: undefined } Template url for custom contents above and below each picker views (inside the dialog). Plunker

Methods

Append your method to your element and define its behavior in the controller.

< div moment-picker = "ctrl.exhibition" format = "dddd D MMMM" selectable = "ctrl.isSelectable(date, type)" > Next exhibition is on {{ ctrl.exhibition }}. </ div >

ctrl.isSelectable = function ( date, type ) { return type != 'day' || date.format( 'dddd' ) != 'Sunday' ; };

Method Parameters Description Sample selectable date , type Return true if the given date can be selected in the current view. Please note that this method is called for every date in the view, every time a view is rendered, so be careful, it may affect performances. Plunker

Events

As for methods, to bind an event you only need to attach the right property to your picker.

< div moment-picker = "ctrl.meeting" format = "HH:mm A" change = "ctrl.onChange(newValue, oldValue)" > The meeting starts at {{ ctrl.meeting }}. </ div >

ctrl.onChange = function ( newValue, oldValue ) { $log.log( 'Meeting changed from ' + oldValue + ' to ' + newValue); };

Event Parameters Description Sample change newValue , oldValue Function fired upon change in picker value. Plunker

momentPickerProvider

Angular Moment Picker comes out with its own provider, in order to define your own configuration for all the pickers in your app.

angular .module( 'myApp' , [ 'moment-picker' ]) .config([ 'momentPickerProvider' , function ( momentPickerProvider ) { momentPickerProvider.options({ }); }]);

Property Default Description locale "en" Locale code. 1 format "L LTS" Format of the output value and min/max date. 1 min-view "decade" Minimum navigable view. max-view "minute" Maximum navigable view. start-view "year" Initial view after picker opening. position Sets a fixed position for the picker. Available values are "top left" , "top right" , "bottom left" , "bottom right" . inline false Views the picker inline. validate true Forces picker value between the range minDate and maxDate . autoclose true Closes the picker after selecting a date. set-on-select false Updates picker model after selecting a date in each view. today false Highlights the current day. keyboard false Allows using the keyboard to navigate the picker. show-header true Shows the header in the view. left-arrow "←" Left arrow string (HTML allowed). right-arrow "→" Right arrow string (HTML allowed). additions { top: undefined, bottom: undefined } Template url for custom contents above and below each picker views (inside the dialog). years-format "YYYY" Years format in decade view. months-format "MMM" Months format in year view. days-format "D" Days format in month view. hours-format "HH:[00]" Hours format in day view. hours-start 0 First rendered hour in day view (24h format). hours-end 23 Last rendered hour in day view (24h format). minutes-format 2 Minutes format in hour view. minutes-step 5 Step between each visible minute in hour view. minutes-start 0 First rendered minute in hour view. minutes-end 59 Last rendered minute in hour view. seconds-format "ss" Seconds format in minute view. seconds-step 1 Step between each visible second in minute view. seconds-start 0 First rendered second in minute view. seconds-end 59 Last rendered second in minute view.

Notes

Locale codes and format tokens are available at http://momentjs.com/. Locale format LT without meridiem part (AM/PM, am/pm).

Builder

Try the online Angular Moment Picker Builder:

Dev scripts

npm run build : compile sources and generate built files in dist folder.

: compile sources and generate built files in folder. npm run minify : generate built files and minified ones.

: generate built files and minified ones. npm run release : increase package version and compile the project.

: increase package version and compile the project. npm run test : run all tests in the tests folder.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Indri Muska. Licensed under the MIT license.