Angular Moment Picker is a native AngularJS directive for date and time picker that uses Moment.js and does not require jQuery.
Get Angular Moment Picker from npm, bower or git:
npm install angular-moment-picker
bower install moment-picker
git clone https://github.com/indrimuska/angular-moment-picker.git
Include style and script in your page:
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.4/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/moment.js/2.10.6/moment-with-locales.js"></script>
<script src="//cdn.rawgit.com/indrimuska/angular-moment-picker/master/dist/angular-moment-picker.min.js"></script>
<link href="//cdn.rawgit.com/indrimuska/angular-moment-picker/master/dist/angular-moment-picker.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
Add moment-picker dependency to your module:
var myApp = angular.module('myApp', ['moment-picker']);
Provide the attribute to your element:
<div moment-picker="myDate"> {{ myDate }} </div>
Check out the demo page at http://indrimuska.github.io/angular-moment-picker/.
|Decade view
|Year view
|Month view
|Day view
|Hour view
|Minute view
Angular Moment Picker provides the following additional themes. Each theme has a dedicate stylesheet to be included in the application the overrides the default style.
<link href="//cdn.rawgit.com/indrimuska/angular-moment-picker/master/dist/themes/material-ui.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
To configure Angular Moment Picker you have to add to your element or your input the attribute relative to the options you want to set.
<div moment-picker="ctrl.birthday" locale="fr" format="LL">
Mon anniversaire est le {{ ctrl.birthday }}
</div>
<input moment-picker="ctrl.dateFormatted" ng-model="ctrl.momentDate" format="DD/MM/YYYY">
|Property
|Default
|Description
|Sample
|moment-picker
|Two-way bindable property as formatted datetime string.
|Plunker
|ng-model
|Two-way bindable property as Moment.js object.
|Plunker
|locale
"en"
|Locale code. 1
|Plunker
|format
"L LTS"
|Format of the output value and min/max date. 1
|Plunker
|min-view
"decade"
|Minimum navigable view.
|Plunker
|max-view
"minute"
|Maximum navigable view.
|Plunker
|start-view
"year"
|Initial view when the picker is open.
|Plunker
|min-date
|Two-way bindable property representing the minimum selectable date (as String in the same format of the value, or as a Moment.js object).
|Plunker
|max-date
|Two-way bindable property representing the maximum selectable date (as String in the same format of the value, or as a Moment.js object).
|Plunker
|start-date
|Two-way bindable property representing the initial date to be shown in picker (as String in the same format of the value, or as a Moment.js object).
|Plunker
|disable
false
|Disables the picker if truly.
|Plunker
|position
|Sets a fixed position for the picker. Available values are
"top left",
"top right",
"bottom left",
"bottom right".
|Plunker
|inline
false
|Views the picker inline.
|Plunker
|validate
true
|Forces picker value between the range
minDate and
maxDate.
|Plunker
|autoclose
true
|Closes the picker after selecting a date.
|Plunker
|set-on-select
false
|Updates picker model after selecting a date in each view.
|Plunker
|is-open
|Open/closes the picker when set to
true or
false.
|Plunker
|today
false
|Highlights the current day.
|Plunker
|keyboard
false
|Allows using the keyboard to navigate the picker.
|Plunker
|show-header
true
|Shows the header in the view.
|Plunker
|additions
{ top: undefined, bottom: undefined }
|Template url for custom contents above and below each picker views (inside the dialog).
|Plunker
Append your method to your element and define its behavior in the controller.
<div moment-picker="ctrl.exhibition" format="dddd D MMMM" selectable="ctrl.isSelectable(date, type)">
Next exhibition is on {{ ctrl.exhibition }}.
</div>
ctrl.isSelectable = function (date, type) {
// disable all Sundays in the Month View
return type != 'day' || date.format('dddd') != 'Sunday';
};
|Method
|Parameters
|Description
|Sample
|selectable
date,
type
|Return
true if the given date can be selected in the current view. Please note that this method is called for every date in the view, every time a view is rendered, so be careful, it may affect performances.
|Plunker
As for methods, to bind an event you only need to attach the right property to your picker.
<div moment-picker="ctrl.meeting" format="HH:mm A" change="ctrl.onChange(newValue, oldValue)">
The meeting starts at {{ ctrl.meeting }}.
</div>
ctrl.onChange = function (newValue, oldValue) {
$log.log('Meeting changed from ' + oldValue + ' to ' + newValue);
};
|Event
|Parameters
|Description
|Sample
|change
newValue,
oldValue
|Function fired upon change in picker value.
|Plunker
Angular Moment Picker comes out with its own provider, in order to define your own configuration for all the pickers in your app.
angular
.module('myApp', ['moment-picker'])
.config(['momentPickerProvider', function (momentPickerProvider) {
momentPickerProvider.options({
/* ... */
});
}]);
|Property
|Default
|Description
|locale
"en"
|Locale code. 1
|format
"L LTS"
|Format of the output value and min/max date. 1
|min-view
"decade"
|Minimum navigable view.
|max-view
"minute"
|Maximum navigable view.
|start-view
"year"
|Initial view after picker opening.
|position
|Sets a fixed position for the picker. Available values are
"top left",
"top right",
"bottom left",
"bottom right".
|inline
false
|Views the picker inline.
|validate
true
|Forces picker value between the range
minDate and
maxDate.
|autoclose
true
|Closes the picker after selecting a date.
|set-on-select
false
|Updates picker model after selecting a date in each view.
|today
false
|Highlights the current day.
|keyboard
false
|Allows using the keyboard to navigate the picker.
|show-header
true
|Shows the header in the view.
|left-arrow
"←"
|Left arrow string (HTML allowed).
|right-arrow
"→"
|Right arrow string (HTML allowed).
|additions
{ top: undefined, bottom: undefined }
|Template url for custom contents above and below each picker views (inside the dialog).
|years-format
"YYYY"
|Years format in
decade view.
|months-format
"MMM"
|Months format in
year view.
|days-format
"D"
|Days format in
month view.
|hours-format
"HH:[00]"
|Hours format in
day view.
|hours-start
0
|First rendered hour in
day view (24h format).
|hours-end
23
|Last rendered hour in
day view (24h format).
|minutes-format
|2
|Minutes format in
hour view.
|minutes-step
5
|Step between each visible minute in
hour view.
|minutes-start
0
|First rendered minute in
hour view.
|minutes-end
59
|Last rendered minute in
hour view.
|seconds-format
"ss"
|Seconds format in
minute view.
|seconds-step
1
|Step between each visible second in
minute view.
|seconds-start
0
|First rendered second in
minute view.
|seconds-end
59
|Last rendered second in
minute view.
LT without meridiem part (AM/PM, am/pm).
Try the online Angular Moment Picker Builder:
http://indrimuska.github.io/angular-moment-picker/#builder.
npm run build: compile sources and generate built files in
dist folder.
npm run minify: generate built files and minified ones.
npm run release: increase package version and compile the project.
npm run test: run all tests in the
tests folder.
Copyright (c) 2015 Indri Muska. Licensed under the MIT license.