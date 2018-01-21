openbase logo
amp

angular-moment-picker

by Indri Muska
0.10.2

Angular Moment Picker is an AngularJS directive for date and time picker using Moment.js.

Readme

Angular Moment Picker

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/indrimuska/angular-moment-picker Build Status

NPM version NPM downloads MIT License CDNJS

Check out the homepage at http://indrimuska.github.io/angular-moment-picker/.

Angular Moment Picker is a native AngularJS directive for date and time picker that uses Moment.js and does not require jQuery.

Angular Moment Picker demo

Installation

Get Angular Moment Picker from npm, bower or git:

  npm install angular-moment-picker
bower install moment-picker
  git clone   https://github.com/indrimuska/angular-moment-picker.git

Include style and script in your page:

<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.4.4/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/moment.js/2.10.6/moment-with-locales.js"></script>
<script src="//cdn.rawgit.com/indrimuska/angular-moment-picker/master/dist/angular-moment-picker.min.js"></script>
<link href="//cdn.rawgit.com/indrimuska/angular-moment-picker/master/dist/angular-moment-picker.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

Add moment-picker dependency to your module:

var myApp = angular.module('myApp', ['moment-picker']);

Provide the attribute to your element:

<div moment-picker="myDate"> {{ myDate }} </div>

Demo

Check out the demo page at http://indrimuska.github.io/angular-moment-picker/.

The views

Decade viewYear viewMonth view
Decade viewYear viewMonth view
Day viewHour viewMinute view
Day viewHour viewMinute view

Additional themes

Angular Moment Picker provides the following additional themes. Each theme has a dedicate stylesheet to be included in the application the overrides the default style.

  • Material UI - Plunker
    <link href="//cdn.rawgit.com/indrimuska/angular-moment-picker/master/dist/themes/material-ui.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

A preview of the each theme is available here.

Options

To configure Angular Moment Picker you have to add to your element or your input the attribute relative to the options you want to set.

<div moment-picker="ctrl.birthday" locale="fr" format="LL">
    Mon anniversaire est le {{ ctrl.birthday }}
</div>

<input moment-picker="ctrl.dateFormatted" ng-model="ctrl.momentDate" format="DD/MM/YYYY">
PropertyDefaultDescriptionSample
moment-pickerTwo-way bindable property as formatted datetime string.Plunker
ng-modelTwo-way bindable property as Moment.js object.Plunker
locale"en"Locale code. 1Plunker
format"L LTS"Format of the output value and min/max date. 1Plunker
min-view"decade"Minimum navigable view.Plunker
max-view"minute"Maximum navigable view.Plunker
start-view"year"Initial view when the picker is open.Plunker
min-dateTwo-way bindable property representing the minimum selectable date (as String in the same format of the value, or as a Moment.js object).Plunker
max-dateTwo-way bindable property representing the maximum selectable date (as String in the same format of the value, or as a Moment.js object).Plunker
start-dateTwo-way bindable property representing the initial date to be shown in picker (as String in the same format of the value, or as a Moment.js object).Plunker
disablefalseDisables the picker if truly.Plunker
positionSets a fixed position for the picker. Available values are "top left", "top right", "bottom left", "bottom right".Plunker
inlinefalseViews the picker inline.Plunker
validatetrueForces picker value between the range minDate and maxDate.Plunker
autoclosetrueCloses the picker after selecting a date.Plunker
set-on-selectfalse Updates picker model after selecting a date in each view.Plunker
is-openOpen/closes the picker when set to true or false.Plunker
todayfalseHighlights the current day.Plunker
keyboardfalseAllows using the keyboard to navigate the picker.Plunker
show-headertrueShows the header in the view.Plunker
additions{ top: undefined, bottom: undefined }Template url for custom contents above and below each picker views (inside the dialog).Plunker

Methods

Append your method to your element and define its behavior in the controller.

<div moment-picker="ctrl.exhibition" format="dddd D MMMM" selectable="ctrl.isSelectable(date, type)">
    Next exhibition is on {{ ctrl.exhibition }}.
</div>

ctrl.isSelectable = function (date, type) {
    // disable all Sundays in the Month View
    return type != 'day' || date.format('dddd') != 'Sunday';
};
MethodParametersDescriptionSample
selectabledate, typeReturn true if the given date can be selected in the current view. Please note that this method is called for every date in the view, every time a view is rendered, so be careful, it may affect performances.Plunker

Events

As for methods, to bind an event you only need to attach the right property to your picker.

<div moment-picker="ctrl.meeting" format="HH:mm A" change="ctrl.onChange(newValue, oldValue)">
    The meeting starts at {{ ctrl.meeting }}.
</div>

ctrl.onChange = function (newValue, oldValue) {
    $log.log('Meeting changed from ' + oldValue + ' to ' + newValue);
};
EventParametersDescriptionSample
changenewValue, oldValueFunction fired upon change in picker value.Plunker

momentPickerProvider

Angular Moment Picker comes out with its own provider, in order to define your own configuration for all the pickers in your app.

angular
    .module('myApp', ['moment-picker'])
    .config(['momentPickerProvider', function (momentPickerProvider) {
        momentPickerProvider.options({
            /* ... */
        });
    }]);
PropertyDefaultDescription
locale"en"Locale code. 1
format"L LTS"Format of the output value and min/max date. 1
min-view"decade"Minimum navigable view.
max-view"minute"Maximum navigable view.
start-view"year"Initial view after picker opening.
positionSets a fixed position for the picker. Available values are "top left", "top right", "bottom left", "bottom right".
inlinefalseViews the picker inline.
validatetrueForces picker value between the range minDate and maxDate.
autoclosetrueCloses the picker after selecting a date.
set-on-selectfalse Updates picker model after selecting a date in each view.
todayfalseHighlights the current day.
keyboardfalseAllows using the keyboard to navigate the picker.
show-headertrueShows the header in the view.
left-arrow"&larr;"Left arrow string (HTML allowed).
right-arrow"&rarr;"Right arrow string (HTML allowed).
additions{ top: undefined, bottom: undefined }Template url for custom contents above and below each picker views (inside the dialog).
years-format"YYYY"Years format in decade view.
months-format"MMM"Months format in year view.
days-format"D"Days format in month view.
hours-format"HH:[00]"Hours format in day view.
hours-start0First rendered hour in day view (24h format).
hours-end23Last rendered hour in day view (24h format).
minutes-format2Minutes format in hour view.
minutes-step5Step between each visible minute in hour view.
minutes-start0First rendered minute in hour view.
minutes-end59Last rendered minute in hour view.
seconds-format"ss"Seconds format in minute view.
seconds-step1Step between each visible second in minute view.
seconds-start0First rendered second in minute view.
seconds-end59Last rendered second in minute view.

Notes

  1. Locale codes and format tokens are available at http://momentjs.com/.
  2. Locale format LT without meridiem part (AM/PM, am/pm).

Builder

Try the online Angular Moment Picker Builder:

http://indrimuska.github.io/angular-moment-picker/#builder.

Dev scripts

  • npm run build: compile sources and generate built files in dist folder.
  • npm run minify: generate built files and minified ones.
  • npm run release: increase package version and compile the project.
  • npm run test: run all tests in the tests folder.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Indri Muska. Licensed under the MIT license.

