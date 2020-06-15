AngularJS directive and filters for Moment.JS.

Copyright (C) 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 Uri Shaked uri@urish.org

New Angular version is now available: ngx-moment

Installation

You can choose your preferred method of installation:

Through bower: bower install angular-moment --save

Through npm: npm install angular-moment moment --save

Through NuGet: Install-Package angular-moment Moment.js

From a CDN: jsDelivr or CDNJS

Download from github: angular-moment.min.js

Instructions for using moment-timezone with webpack

Even if you have moment-timezone in your package.json , angular-moment will not be able to use it unless you override moment using Angular's dependency injection See Resolved Issue

var angular = require ( 'angular' ); require ( 'angular-moment' ); var ngModule = angular.module( 'ngApp' ,[ 'angularMoment' ]); ngModule.constant( 'moment' , require ( 'moment-timezone' ));

Usage

Include both moment.js and angular-moment.js in your application.

< script src = "components/moment/moment.js" > </ script > < script src = "components/angular-moment/angular-moment.js" > </ script >

Add the module angularMoment as a dependency to your app module:

var myapp = angular.module( 'myapp' , [ 'angularMoment' ]);

If you need internationalization support, load specified moment.js locale file right after moment.js:

< script src = "components/moment/moment.js" > </ script > < script src = "components/moment/locale/de.js" > </ script > < script src = "components/angular-moment/angular-moment.js" > </ script >

Then call the amMoment.changeLocale() method (e.g. inside your app's run() callback):

myapp.run( function ( amMoment ) { amMoment.changeLocale( 'de' ); });

Use in controller/service/factory

Inject the moment -constant into your dependency injection. For example:

angular.module( 'fooApp' ) .controller( 'FooCtrl' , [ '$scope' , 'moment' , function ( $scope, moment ) { $scope.exampleDate = moment().hour( 8 ).minute( 0 ).second( 0 ).toDate(); }]);

am-time-ago directive

Use the am-time-ago directive to format your relative timestamps. For example:

< span am-time-ago = "message.time" > </ span >

angular-moment will dynamically update the span to indicate how much time passed since the message was created. So, if your controller contains the following code:

$scope.message = { text : 'hello world!' , time : new Date () };

The user will initially see "a few seconds ago", and about a minute after the span will automatically update with the text "a minute ago", etc.

amParse filter

Parses a custom-formatted date into a moment object that can be used with the am-time-ago directive and the other filters. For example, the following code will accept dates that are formatted like "2015.04.25 22:00:15':

< span am-time-ago = "message.time | amParse:'YYYY.MM.DD HH:mm:ss'" > </ span >

amFromUnix filter

Converts a unix-timestamp (seconds since 1/1/1970) into a moment object. Example:

< span am-time-ago = "message.unixTime | amFromUnix" >

amUtc filter

Create / switch the current moment object into UTC mode. For example, given a date object in message.date , the following code will display the time in UTC instead of the local timezone:

< span > {{message.date | amUtc | amDateFormat:'MM.DD.YYYY HH:mm:ss'}} </ span >

amUtcOffset filter

Uses the given utc offset when displaying a date. For example, the following code will display the date with a UTC + 3 hours time offset:

< span > {{message.date | amUtcOffset:'+0300' | amDateFormat:'MM.DD.YYYY HH:mm:ss'}} </ span >

amLocal filter

Changes the given moment object to be in the local timezone. Usually used in conjunction with amUtc / amTimezone for timezone conversion. For example, the following will convert the given UTC date to local time:

< span > {{message.date | amUtc | amLocal | amDateFormat:'MM.DD.YYYY HH:mm:ss'}} </ span >

amTimezone filter

Applies a timezone to the given date / moment object. You need to include moment-timezone.js in your project and load timezone data in order to use this filter. The following example displays the time in Israel's timezone:

< span > {{message.date | amTimezone:'Israel' | amDateFormat:'MM.DD.YYYY HH:mm:ss'}} </ span >

Format dates using moment.js format() method. Example:

< span > {{message.time | amDateFormat:'dddd, MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a'}} </ span >

This snippet will format the given time as "Monday, October 7th 2013, 12:36:29 am".

For more information about Moment.JS formatting options, see the docs for the format() function.

amCalendar filter

Format dates using moment.js calendar() method. Example:

< span > {{message.time | amCalendar:referenceTime:formats}} </ span >

This snippet will format the given time as e.g. "Today 2:30 AM" or "Last Monday 2:30 AM" etc..

For more information about Moment.JS calendar time format, see the docs for the calendar() function.

amDifference filter

Get the difference between two dates in milliseconds. Parameters are date, units and usePrecision. Date defaults to current date. Example:

< span > Scheduled {{message.createdAt | amDifference : null : 'days' }} days from now </ span >

This snippet will return the number of days between the current date and the date filtered.

For more information about Moment.JS difference function, see the docs for the diff() function.

amDurationFormat filter

Formats a duration (such as 5 days) in a human readable format. See Moment.JS documentation for a list of supported duration formats, and humanize() documentation for explanation about the formatting algorithm.

Example:

< span > Message age: {{message.ageInMinutes | amDurationFormat : 'minute' }} </ span >

Will display the age of the message (e.g. 10 minutes, 1 hour, 2 days, etc).

amSubtract filter

Subtract values (hours, minutes, seconds ...) from a specified date.

See Moment.JS documentation for a list of supported duration formats.

Example:

< span > Start time: {{day.start | amSubtract : '1' : 'hours' | amDateFormat : 'hh'}} : {{day.start | amSubtract : '30' : 'minutes' | amDateFormat : 'mm'}} </ span >

amAdd filter

Add values (hours, minutes, seconds ...) to a specified date.

See Moment.JS documentation for a list of supported duration formats.

Example:

< span > Start time: {{day.start | amAdd : '1' : 'hours' | amDateFormat : 'hh'}} : {{day.start | amAdd : '30' : 'minutes' | amDateFormat : 'mm'}} </ span >

amStartOf filter

Mutates the original moment by setting it to the start of a unit(minute, hour, day..) of time.

See Moment.JS documentation for a list of supported duration formats.

Example:

< span > {{ date | amStartOf:'month' | amLocal }} </ span >

amEndOf filter

Mutates the original moment by setting it to the end of a unit(minute, hour, day..) of time.

See Moment.JS documentation for a list of supported duration formats.

Example:

< span > {{ date | amEndOf:'month' | amLocal }} </ span >

Time zone support

The amDateFormat and amCalendar filters can be configured to display dates aligned to a specific timezone. You can configure the timezone using the following syntax:

angular.module( 'myapp' ).constant( 'angularMomentConfig' , { timezone : 'Name of Timezone' });

Remember to include moment-timezone.js v0.3.0 or greater in your project, otherwise the custom timezone functionality will not be available. You will also need to include a timezone data file that you can create using the Timezone Data Builder or simply download from here.

Accessing moment() in your JavaScript

If you wish to use moment() in your services, controllers, or directives, simply inject the moment variable into the constructor.

License

Released under the terms of the MIT License.