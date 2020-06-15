AngularJS directive and filters for Moment.JS.
You can choose your preferred method of installation:
bower install angular-moment --save
npm install angular-moment moment --save
Install-Package angular-moment Moment.js
Even if you have
moment-timezone in your
package.json,
angular-moment will not be able to use it unless you override
moment using Angular's dependency injection See Resolved Issue
var angular = require('angular');
require('angular-moment');
var ngModule = angular.module('ngApp',['angularMoment']);
ngModule.constant('moment', require('moment-timezone'));
Include both moment.js and angular-moment.js in your application.
<script src="components/moment/moment.js"></script>
<script src="components/angular-moment/angular-moment.js"></script>
Add the module
angularMoment as a dependency to your app module:
var myapp = angular.module('myapp', ['angularMoment']);
If you need internationalization support, load specified moment.js locale file right after moment.js:
<script src="components/moment/moment.js"></script>
<script src="components/moment/locale/de.js"></script>
<script src="components/angular-moment/angular-moment.js"></script>
Then call the
amMoment.changeLocale() method (e.g. inside your app's run() callback):
myapp.run(function(amMoment) {
amMoment.changeLocale('de');
});
Inject the
moment-constant into your dependency injection. For example:
angular.module('fooApp')
.controller('FooCtrl', ['$scope', 'moment', function ($scope, moment) {
$scope.exampleDate = moment().hour(8).minute(0).second(0).toDate();
}]);
Use the
am-time-ago directive to format your relative timestamps. For example:
<span am-time-ago="message.time"></span>
angular-moment will dynamically update the span to indicate how much time passed since the message was created. So, if your controller contains the following code:
$scope.message = {
text: 'hello world!',
time: new Date()
};
The user will initially see "a few seconds ago", and about a minute after the span will automatically update with the text "a minute ago", etc.
Parses a custom-formatted date into a moment object that can be used with the
am-time-ago directive and the
other filters. For example, the following code will accept dates that are formatted like "2015.04.25 22:00:15':
<span am-time-ago="message.time | amParse:'YYYY.MM.DD HH:mm:ss'"></span>
Converts a unix-timestamp (seconds since 1/1/1970) into a moment object. Example:
<span am-time-ago="message.unixTime | amFromUnix">
Create / switch the current moment object into UTC mode. For example, given a date object in
message.date,
the following code will display the time in UTC instead of the local timezone:
<span>{{message.date | amUtc | amDateFormat:'MM.DD.YYYY HH:mm:ss'}}</span>
Uses the given utc offset when displaying a date. For example, the following code will display the date with a UTC + 3 hours time offset:
<span>{{message.date | amUtcOffset:'+0300' | amDateFormat:'MM.DD.YYYY HH:mm:ss'}}</span>
Changes the given moment object to be in the local timezone. Usually used in conjunction with
amUtc /
amTimezone
for timezone conversion. For example, the following will convert the given UTC date to local time:
<span>{{message.date | amUtc | amLocal | amDateFormat:'MM.DD.YYYY HH:mm:ss'}}</span>
Applies a timezone to the given date / moment object. You need to include
moment-timezone.js in your project
and load timezone data in order to use this filter. The following example displays the time in Israel's timezone:
<span>{{message.date | amTimezone:'Israel' | amDateFormat:'MM.DD.YYYY HH:mm:ss'}}</span>
Format dates using moment.js format() method. Example:
<span>{{message.time | amDateFormat:'dddd, MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a'}}</span>
This snippet will format the given time as "Monday, October 7th 2013, 12:36:29 am".
For more information about Moment.JS formatting options, see the docs for the format() function.
Format dates using moment.js calendar() method. Example:
<span>{{message.time | amCalendar:referenceTime:formats}}</span>
This snippet will format the given time as e.g. "Today 2:30 AM" or "Last Monday 2:30 AM" etc..
For more information about Moment.JS calendar time format, see the docs for the calendar() function.
Get the difference between two dates in milliseconds. Parameters are date, units and usePrecision. Date defaults to current date. Example:
<span>Scheduled {{message.createdAt | amDifference : null : 'days' }} days from now</span>
This snippet will return the number of days between the current date and the date filtered.
For more information about Moment.JS difference function, see the docs for the diff() function.
Formats a duration (such as 5 days) in a human readable format. See Moment.JS documentation
for a list of supported duration formats, and
humanize() documentation
for explanation about the formatting algorithm.
Example:
<span>Message age: {{message.ageInMinutes | amDurationFormat : 'minute' }}</span>
Will display the age of the message (e.g. 10 minutes, 1 hour, 2 days, etc).
Subtract values (hours, minutes, seconds ...) from a specified date.
See Moment.JS documentation for a list of supported duration formats.
Example:
<span>Start time: {{day.start | amSubtract : '1' : 'hours' | amDateFormat : 'hh'}} : {{day.start | amSubtract : '30' : 'minutes' | amDateFormat : 'mm'}}</span>
Add values (hours, minutes, seconds ...) to a specified date.
See Moment.JS documentation for a list of supported duration formats.
Example:
<span>Start time: {{day.start | amAdd : '1' : 'hours' | amDateFormat : 'hh'}} : {{day.start | amAdd : '30' : 'minutes' | amDateFormat : 'mm'}}</span>
Mutates the original moment by setting it to the start of a unit(minute, hour, day..) of time.
See Moment.JS documentation for a list of supported duration formats.
Example:
<span>{{ date | amStartOf:'month' | amLocal }}</span>
Mutates the original moment by setting it to the end of a unit(minute, hour, day..) of time.
See Moment.JS documentation for a list of supported duration formats.
Example:
<span>{{ date | amEndOf:'month' | amLocal }}</span>
The
amDateFormat and
amCalendar filters can be configured to display dates aligned
to a specific timezone. You can configure the timezone using the following syntax:
angular.module('myapp').constant('angularMomentConfig', {
timezone: 'Name of Timezone' // e.g. 'Europe/London'
});
Remember to include
moment-timezone.js v0.3.0 or greater in your project, otherwise the custom timezone
functionality will not be available. You will also need to include a timezone data file that
you can create using the Timezone Data Builder
or simply download from here.
moment() in your JavaScript
If you wish to use
moment() in your services, controllers, or directives, simply inject the
moment variable into the
constructor.
