Modal service for AngularJS - supports creating popups and modals via a service. Full support for Angular 1.5+ components. See a quick fiddle or a full set of samples at dwmkerr.github.io/angular-modal-service.

Usage

Install with Bower (or NPM):

bower install angular-modal-service npm install angular-modal-service

Then reference the minified script:

< script src = "bower_components/angular-modal-service/dst/angular-modal-service.min.js" > </ script >

Specify the modal service as a dependency of your application:

var app = angular.module( 'sampleapp' , [ 'angularModalService' ]);

Now just inject the modal service into any controller, service or directive where you need it.

app.controller( 'SampleController' , [ "$scope" , "ModalService" , function ( $scope, ModalService ) { $scope.showAModal = function ( ) { ModalService.showModal({ templateUrl : "yesno/yesno.html" , controller : "YesNoController" }).then( function ( modal ) { modal.element.modal(); modal.close.then( function ( result ) { $scope.message = result ? "You said Yes" : "You said No" ; }); }); }; }]);

Calling showModal returns a promise which is resolved when the modal DOM element is created and the controller for it is created. The promise returns a modal object which contains the element created, the controller, the scope and two promises: close and closed . Both are resolved to the result of the modal close function, but close is resolved as soon as the modal close function is called, while closed is only resolved once the modal has finished animating and has been completely removed from the DOM.

The modal controller can be any controller that you like, just remember that it is always provided with one extra parameter - the close function. Here's an example controller for a bootstrap modal:

app.controller( 'SampleModalController' , function ( $scope, close ) { $scope.dismissModal = function ( result ) { close(result, 200 ); }; });

The close function is automatically injected to the modal controller and takes the result object (which is passed to the close and closed promises used by the caller). It can take an optional second parameter, the number of milliseconds to wait before destroying the DOM element. This is so that you can have a delay before destroying the DOM element if you are animating the closure. See Global Config for setting a default delay.

Now just make sure the close function is called by your modal controller when the modal should be closed and that's it. Quick hint - if you are using Bootstrap for your modals, then make sure the modal template only contains one root level element, see the FAQ for the gritty details of why.

To pass data into the modal controller, use the inputs field of the modal options. For example:

ModalService.showModal({ templateUrl : "exampletemplate.html" , controller : "ExampleController" , inputs : { name : "Fry" , year : 3001 } })

injects the name and year values into the controller:

app.controller( 'ExampleController' , function ( $scope, name, year, close ) { });

You can also provide a controller function directly to the modal, with or without the controllerAs attribute. But if you provide controller attribute with as syntax and controllerAs attribute together, controllerAs will have high priority.

ModalService.showModal({ template : "<div>Fry lives in {{futurama.city}}</div>" , controller : function ( ) { this .city = "New New York" ; }, controllerAs : "futurama" })

Support for AngularJS 1.5.x Components

It's also possible to specify a component, rather than a template and controller. This can be done by providing a component and an optional bindings value to the showModal function.

ModalService.showModal({ component : 'myComponent' , bindings : { name : 'Foo' , myRecord : { id : '123' } } })

ShowModal Options

The showModal function takes an object with these fields:

controller : The name of the controller to create. It could be a function.

: The name of the controller to create. It could be a function. controllerAs : The name of the variable on the scope instance of the controller is assigned to - (optional).

: The name of the variable on the scope instance of the controller is assigned to - (optional). templateUrl : The URL of the HTML template to use for the modal.

: The URL of the HTML template to use for the modal. template : If templateUrl is not specified, you can specify template as raw HTML for the modal.

: If is not specified, you can specify as raw HTML for the modal. inputs : A set of values to pass as inputs to the controller. Each value provided is injected into the controller constructor.

: A set of values to pass as inputs to the controller. Each value provided is injected into the controller constructor. component : Renders a modal with the provided component as its template

: Renders a modal with the provided component as its template bindings : Optional. If component is provided, all properties in bindings will be bound to the rendered component .

: Optional. If is provided, all properties in will be bound to the rendered . appendElement : The custom angular element or selector (such as #element-id ) to append the modal to instead of default body element.

: The custom angular element or selector (such as ) to append the modal to instead of default element. scope : Optional. If provided, the modal controller will use a new scope as a child of scope (created by calling scope.$new() ) rather than a new scope created as a child of $rootScope .

: Optional. If provided, the modal controller will use a new scope as a child of (created by calling ) rather than a new scope created as a child of . bodyClass : Optional. The custom css class to append to the body while the modal is open (optional, useful when not using Bootstrap).

: Optional. The custom css class to append to the body while the modal is open (optional, useful when not using Bootstrap). preClose : Optional. A function which will be called before the process of closing a modal starts. The signature is function preClose(modal, result, delay) . It is provided the modal object, the result which was passed to close and the delay which was passed to close.

: Optional. A function which will be called before the process of closing a modal starts. The signature is . It is provided the object, the which was passed to and the which was passed to close. locationChangeSuccess : Optional. Allows the closing of the modal when the location changes to be configured. If no value is set, the modal is closed immediately when the $locationChangeSuccess event fires. If false is set, event is not fired. If a number n is set, then the event fires after n milliseconds.

The Modal Object

The modal object returned by showModal has this structure:

modal.element - The created DOM element. This is a jquery lite object (or jquery if full jquery is used). If you are using a bootstrap modal, you can call modal on this object to show the modal.

- The created DOM element. This is a jquery lite object (or jquery if full jquery is used). If you are using a bootstrap modal, you can call on this object to show the modal. modal.scope - The new scope created for the modal DOM and controller.

- The new scope created for the modal DOM and controller. modal.controller - The new controller created for the modal.

- The new controller created for the modal. modal.close - A promise which is resolved when the modal close function is called.

- A promise which is resolved when the modal function is called. modal.closed - A promise which is resolved once the modal has finished animating out of the DOM.

The Modal Controller

The controller that is used for the modal always has one extra parameter injected, a function called close . Call this function with any parameter (the result). This result parameter is then passed as the parameter of the close and closed promises used by the caller.

Closing All Modals

Sometimes you may way to forcibly close all open modals, for example if you are going to transition routes. You can use the ModalService.closeModals function for this:

ModalService.closeModals(optionalResult, optionalDelay);

The optionalResult parameter is pased into all close promises, the optionalDelay parameter has the same effect as the controller close function delay parameter.

Animation

ModalService cooperates with Angular's $animate service to allow easy implementation of custom animation. Specifically, showModal will trigger the ng-enter hook, and calling close will trigger the ng-leave hook. For example, if the ngAnimate module is installed, the following CSS rules will add fade in/fade out animations to a modal with the class modal :

.modal .ng-enter { transition : opacity . 5s ease-out; opacity : 0 ; } .modal .ng-enter .ng-enter-active { opacity : 1 ; } .modal .ng-leave { transition : opacity . 5s ease-out; opacity : 1 ; } .modal .ng-leave .ng-leave-active { opacity : 0 ; }

Error Handing

As the ModalService exposes only one function, showModal , error handling is always performed in the same way. The showModal function returns a promise - if any part of the process fails, the promise will be rejected, meaning that a promise error handling function or catch function can be used to get the error details:

ModalService.showModal({ templateUrl : "some/template.html" , controller : "SomeController" }).then( function ( modal ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Global Options Configuration

To configure the default options that will apply to all modals call configureOptions on the ModalServiceProvider .

app.config([ "ModalServiceProvider" , function ( ModalServiceProvider ) { ModalServiceProvider.configureOptions({ closeDelay : 500 }); }]);

Here are the available global options:

closeDelay - This sets the default number of milliseconds to use in the close handler. This delay will also be used in the closeModals method and as the default for locationChangeSuccess .

Developing

To work with the code, just run:

npm install npm test npm start

The dependencies will install, the tests will be run (always a useful sanity check after a clean checkout) and the code will run. You can open the browser at localhost:8080 to see the samples. As you change the code in the src/ folder, it will be re-built and the browser will be updated.

The easiest way to adapt the code is to play with some of the examples in the samples folder.

Tests

Run tests with:

npm test

A coverage report is written to build\coverage .

Debug tests with:

npm run test- debug

This will run the tests in Chrome, allowing you to debug.

Releasing

To create a release:

Create the dst pack with npm run build

pack with Merge your work to master

Use npm run release to tag, bump the version numbers and update the changelog

to tag, bump the version numbers and update the changelog Push and deploy git push --follow-tags && npm publish

FAQ

Having problems? Check this FAQ first.

I'm using a Bootstrap Modal and the backdrop doesn't fade away

This can happen if your modal template contains more than one top level element. Imagine this case:

< div > ...some modal </ div >

When you create the modal, the Angular Modal Service will add both of these elements to the page, then pass the elements to you as a jQuery selector. When you call bootstrap's modal function on it, like this:

modal.element.modal();

It will try and make both elements into a modal. This means both elements will get a backdrop. In this case, either remove the extra elements, or find the specific element you need from the provided modal.element property.

The backdrop STILL does not fade away after I call close OR I don't want to use the 'data-dismiss' attribute on a button, how can I close a modal manually?

You can check the 'Complex' sample (complexcontroller.js). The 'Cancel' button closes without using the data-dismiss attribute. In this case, just use the preClose option to ensure the bootstrap modal is removed:

ModalService.showModal({ templateUrl : "some/bootstrap-template.html" , controller : "SomeController" , preClose : ( modal ) => { modal.element.modal( 'hide' ); } }).then( function ( modal ) { });

Another option is to grab the modal element in your controller, then call the bootstrap modal function to manually close the modal. Then call the close function as normal:

app.controller( 'ExampleModalController' , [ '$scope' , '$element' , 'close' , function ( $scope, $element, close ) { $scope.closeModal = function ( ) { $element.modal( 'hide' ); close( null , 500 ); }; }]);

I'm using a Bootstrap Modal and the dialog doesn't show up

Code is entered exactly as shown the example but when the showAModal() function fires the modal template html is appended to the body while the console outputs:

TypeError : undefined is not a function

Pointing to the code: modal.element.modal(); . This occurs if you are using a Bootstap modal but have not included the Bootstrap JavaScript. The recommendation is to include the modal JavaScript before AngularJS.

How can I prevent a Bootstrap modal from being closed?

If you are using a bootstrap modal and want to make sure that only the close function will close the modal (not a click outside or escape), use the following attributes:

< div class = "modal" data-backdrop = "static" data-keyboard = "false" >

To do this programatically, use:

ModalService.showModal({ templateUrl : "whatever.html" , controller : "WhateverController" }).then( function ( modal ) { modal.element.modal({ backdrop : 'static' , keyboard : false }); modal.close.then( function ( result ) { }); });

Problems with Nested Modals

If you are trying to nest Bootstrap modals, you will run into issues. From Bootstrap:

Bootstrap only supports one modal window at a time. Nested modals aren’t supported as we believe them to be poor user experiences.

See: https://v4-alpha.getbootstrap.com/components/modal/#how-it-works

Some people have been able to get them working (see https://github.com/dwmkerr/angular-modal-service/issues/176). Unfortunately, due to the lack of support in Bootstrap is has proven troublesome to support this in angular-modal-service.

