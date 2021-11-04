@ks89/angular-modal-gallery
@ks89/angular-modal-gallery is an Angular library (SSR compatible) to create image galleries.
Despite its name, this library is more than for modal galleries, because I'm introducing new features every major release. In fact, It's composed by 3 main parts:
- plain-gallery: shows either a row, a column or a grid of clickable thumbnails using pure flexbox
- modal-gallery: is the core part of this project and display a modal window with full screen images, buttons, the current image and optionally, also navigation dots and previews
- carousel: shows a configurable plain carousel (not modal) with auto-play and other cool features
@ks89/angular-modal-gallery supports also keyboard shortcuts, swipe gestures and mouse events.
Do you like @ks89/angular-modal-gallery? Please, add a :star: to support this library
Table of Contents
- Main parts
- Features
- Installation
- OFFICIAL DOCUMENTATION
- Choose the version
- News
- FAQS
- Contributing
- A big thank you to
- License
🚀 Main parts 🚀
Carousel
Modal Gallery
Plain Gallery
💥 Features 💥
- Angular Module to import this library
- requires Angular >= 13
- IVY is required
- supports all recommended Angular Compiler Options
- compliant to Angular Package Format v13 specifications
- use Semantic versioning 2.0.0 also known as 'semver'
- official examples with
angular-cli,
angular-cli + material and
angular-universal HERE
- unit testing with high % coverage
- Server Side Rendering support with angular-universal
- Web Accessibility features, like ARIA support and toptal.com criteria (tested with
Sim Daltonism for macOS)
- image download with buttons or keyboard shortcuts
- advanced keyboard shortcuts with
mousetrap (both local and global)
- fully configurable default buttons to either close, download, navigate to an external url or delete images and so on
- support custom buttons with both pre and after hooks
- click outside feature to close the modal gallery clicking on the background
- configurable plain gallery
- configurable carousel
- configurable side-previews (visible only on bigger screen)
- configurable dots navigation (visible only on bigger screen)
- configurable previews (visible only on bigger screen)
- and many more... (check the official documentation HERE)
📦 Installation 📦
-
npm install --save @ks89/angular-modal-gallery
-
npm install --save hammerjs mousetrap @angular/cdk
-
npm install --save-dev @types/mousetrap @types/hammerjs
From version @ks89/angular-modal-gallery >= 5.0.0, font-awesome isn't a mandatory dependency.
You can use all default features without font-awesome. For more info, check official documentation website.
📖 Documentation 📖
Image loading could be slow, because this website is hosted on Github pages
OFFICIAL DOCUMENTATION WEBSITE
⚠️ Choose the right version ⚠️
|@ks89/angular-modal-gallery
|font-awesome
|AngularJS
|NOT SUPPORTED
|Angular 2
|= 3.3.5
|>= 4.0.0
|Angular 4
|= 5.7.1
|optional
|Angular 5
|= 6.3.0
|optional
|Angular 6
|= 7.2.7
|optional
|Angular 7
|= 7.2.7
|optional
|Angular 8
|= 7.2.7
|optional
|Angular 9
|= 7.2.7
|optional
|Angular 10
|= 7.2.7
|optional
|Angular 11
|= 7.2.7
|optional
|Angular 12
|= 8.0.1
|optional
|Angular 13
|>= 9.0.0
|optional
Version 8.0.0 requires at least Angular 12.
Version 9.0.0 requires at least Angular 13.
🔥 News 🔥
More than 100 releases in two years, and more to come... :)
- 11/06/2021 - 9.0.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 09/27/2021 - 8.0.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 07/10/2021 - 8.0.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 06/13/2021 - 8.0.0-rc.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 11/22/2020 - 8.0.0-beta.5 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 08/14/2020 - 8.0.0-beta.4 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 08/12/2020 - 8.0.0-beta.3 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 06/02/2020 - 8.0.0-beta.2 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 05/02/2020 - 8.0.0-beta.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 12/05/2020 - 7.2.7 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 12/29/2019 - 7.2.6 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 09/23/2019 - 7.2.5 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 08/19/2019 - 7.2.4 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 08/18/2019 - 7.2.3 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 06/24/2019 - 7.2.2 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 02/23/2019 - 7.3.0-rc.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 01/03/2019 - 7.2.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 12/29/2018 - 7.2.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 12/09/2018 - 7.1.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 12/07/2018 - 7.0.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 12/06/2018 - 7.0.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 11/26/2018 - 7.0.0-rc.2 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 11/03/2018 - 7.0.0-rc.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 11/01/2018 - 7.0.0-beta.4 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 10/28/2018 - 7.0.0-beta.3 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 10/22/2018 - 7.0.0-beta.2 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 10/14/2018 - 7.0.0-beta.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 10/11/2018 - 6.3.0 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 10/09/2018 - 7.0.0-alpha.3 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 10/04/2018 - 7.0.0-alpha.2 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 09/29/2018 - 7.0.0-alpha.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- 09/15/2018 - 6.2.3 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- ... (many minor 6.x.x versions)
- 06/10/2018 - 6.0.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- ... (many minor 5.x.x versions)
- 02/27/2018 - 5.0.0 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- ... (many minor 4.x.x versions)
- 11/05/2017 - 4.0.0 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- ... (many minor 3.x.x versions)
- 03/20/2017 - 3.0.0 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE
- ... (many minor 2.x.x versions)
- 01/29/2017 - 2.0.0 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE
❓ FAQS ❓
- Question: I have this error:
Cannot find name 'MousetrapInstance'. What can I do?
Answer: Simply run
npm i --save-dev @types/mousetrap
- Question: I have this error:
Error: No provider for KeyboardService. What can I do?
Answer: You forgot to add .forRoot(), so KeyboardService will be never available as a service. Please read section "Installation" [HERE](https
://ks89.github.io/angular-modal-gallery-2021-v9.github.io/gettingStarted).
This is a common design pattern for Angular libraries. For more info check also this issue.
- Question: How can I remove images using DELETE button without issues?
Answer: You cannot change the input image array. Instead, you should reassign it with a newer array without the deleted element.
In other words, you must think in a functional way, without changing the input array of images.
For more information check this official demo HERE.
💻 Contributing 💻
Check
CONTRIBUTING.md in this repository.
To understand how to contribute to an open source project, HERE you can find useful information.
When you create a pull request, please, format your code to be consistent with the existing code. I suggest to use WebStorm as IDE and when you commit don't use a third party software, but the official command line
git.
In this way, prettier will run using my configuration, and it will auto-format the code. If it fails, add files with
git add . again and retry.
💖 A big thank you to 💖
all authors of icons used in this library:
all authors of spinners used in this library:
©️ License ©️
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2017-2021 Stefano Cappa (Ks89)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON INFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.
If you like my projects you can do a free donation here
FOSSA report
Created by Stefano Cappa
⬆ back to top