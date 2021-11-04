openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
amg

angular-modal-gallery

by Stefano Cappa
5.7.1 (see all)

Modal image gallery for Angular

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

301

GitHub Stars

131

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
angular-modal-gallery is deprecated, please switch to @ks89/angular-modal-gallery >= 6.0.0. To migrate, please read this tutorial: https://ks89.github.io/angular-modal-gallery-2018-v6.github.io/migration

Readme


@ks89/angular-modal-gallery

@ks89/angular-modal-gallery


Despite its name, this library is more than for modal galleries, because I'm introducing new features every major release. In fact, It's composed by 3 main parts:

  • plain-gallery: shows either a row, a column or a grid of clickable thumbnails using pure flexbox
  • modal-gallery: is the core part of this project and display a modal window with full screen images, buttons, the current image and optionally, also navigation dots and previews
  • carousel: shows a configurable plain carousel (not modal) with auto-play and other cool features

@ks89/angular-modal-gallery supports also keyboard shortcuts, swipe gestures and mouse events.


npm@latest npm@beta npm@next

Downloads/week Downloads/month Downloads/year

Github Actions CI result

Known Vulnerabilities david-dm Dependencies FOSSA Status code style: prettier

Coveralls Coverage

AngularStyleGuide

Donate NPMLicense Semver


Table of Contents

  1. Main parts
  2. Features
  3. Installation
  4. OFFICIAL DOCUMENTATION
  5. Choose the version
  6. News
  7. FAQS
  8. Contributing
  9. A big thank you to
  10. License

🚀 Main parts 🚀

Carousel full width

Carousel fixed width

Modal gallery

Modal gallery with buttons

Plain gallery row

Plain gallery column     Plain gallery grid


💥 Features 💥

  • Angular Module to import this library
  • requires Angular >= 13
  • IVY is required
  • supports all recommended Angular Compiler Options
  • compliant to Angular Package Format v13 specifications
  • use Semantic versioning 2.0.0 also known as 'semver'
  • official examples with angular-cli, angular-cli + material and angular-universal HERE
  • unit testing with high % coverage
  • Server Side Rendering support with angular-universal
  • Web Accessibility features, like ARIA support and toptal.com criteria (tested with Sim Daltonism for macOS)
  • image download with buttons or keyboard shortcuts
  • advanced keyboard shortcuts with mousetrap (both local and global)
  • fully configurable default buttons to either close, download, navigate to an external url or delete images and so on
  • support custom buttons with both pre and after hooks
  • click outside feature to close the modal gallery clicking on the background
  • configurable plain gallery
  • configurable carousel
  • configurable side-previews (visible only on bigger screen)
  • configurable dots navigation (visible only on bigger screen)
  • configurable previews (visible only on bigger screen)
  • and many more... (check the official documentation HERE)

📦 Installation 📦

  • npm install --save @ks89/angular-modal-gallery
  • npm install --save hammerjs mousetrap @angular/cdk
  • npm install --save-dev @types/mousetrap @types/hammerjs

From version @ks89/angular-modal-gallery >= 5.0.0, font-awesome isn't a mandatory dependency. You can use all default features without font-awesome. For more info, check official documentation website.


📖 Documentation 📖

Image loading could be slow, because this website is hosted on Github pages

OFFICIAL DOCUMENTATION WEBSITE


⚠️ Choose the right version ⚠️

@ks89/angular-modal-galleryfont-awesome
AngularJSNOT SUPPORTED
Angular 2= 3.3.5>= 4.0.0
Angular 4= 5.7.1optional
Angular 5= 6.3.0optional
Angular 6= 7.2.7optional
Angular 7= 7.2.7optional
Angular 8= 7.2.7optional
Angular 9= 7.2.7optional
Angular 10= 7.2.7optional
Angular 11= 7.2.7optional
Angular 12= 8.0.1optional
Angular 13>= 9.0.0optional

Version 8.0.0 requires at least Angular 12. Version 9.0.0 requires at least Angular 13.


🔥 News 🔥

More than 100 releases in two years, and more to come... :)

  • 11/06/2021 - 9.0.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 09/27/2021 - 8.0.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 07/10/2021 - 8.0.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 06/13/2021 - 8.0.0-rc.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 11/22/2020 - 8.0.0-beta.5 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 08/14/2020 - 8.0.0-beta.4 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 08/12/2020 - 8.0.0-beta.3 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 06/02/2020 - 8.0.0-beta.2 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 05/02/2020 - 8.0.0-beta.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 12/05/2020 - 7.2.7 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 12/29/2019 - 7.2.6 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 09/23/2019 - 7.2.5 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 08/19/2019 - 7.2.4 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 08/18/2019 - 7.2.3 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 06/24/2019 - 7.2.2 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 02/23/2019 - 7.3.0-rc.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 01/03/2019 - 7.2.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 12/29/2018 - 7.2.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 12/09/2018 - 7.1.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 12/07/2018 - 7.0.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 12/06/2018 - 7.0.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 11/26/2018 - 7.0.0-rc.2 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 11/03/2018 - 7.0.0-rc.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 11/01/2018 - 7.0.0-beta.4 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 10/28/2018 - 7.0.0-beta.3 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 10/22/2018 - 7.0.0-beta.2 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 10/14/2018 - 7.0.0-beta.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 10/11/2018 - 6.3.0 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 10/09/2018 - 7.0.0-alpha.3 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 10/04/2018 - 7.0.0-alpha.2 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 09/29/2018 - 7.0.0-alpha.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • 09/15/2018 - 6.2.3 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • ... (many minor 6.x.x versions)
  • 06/10/2018 - 6.0.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • ... (many minor 5.x.x versions)
  • 02/27/2018 - 5.0.0 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • ... (many minor 4.x.x versions)
  • 11/05/2017 - 4.0.0 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • ... (many minor 3.x.x versions)
  • 03/20/2017 - 3.0.0 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE
  • ... (many minor 2.x.x versions)
  • 01/29/2017 - 2.0.0 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE

❓ FAQS ❓

  1. Question: I have this error: Cannot find name 'MousetrapInstance'. What can I do?
    Answer: Simply run npm i --save-dev @types/mousetrap
  2. Question: I have this error: Error: No provider for KeyboardService. What can I do?
    Answer: You forgot to add .forRoot(), so KeyboardService will be never available as a service. Please read section "Installation" [HERE](https ://ks89.github.io/angular-modal-gallery-2021-v9.github.io/gettingStarted). This is a common design pattern for Angular libraries. For more info check also this issue.
  3. Question: How can I remove images using DELETE button without issues?
    Answer: You cannot change the input image array. Instead, you should reassign it with a newer array without the deleted element. In other words, you must think in a functional way, without changing the input array of images. For more information check this official demo HERE.

💻 Contributing 💻

Check CONTRIBUTING.md in this repository. To understand how to contribute to an open source project, HERE you can find useful information.

When you create a pull request, please, format your code to be consistent with the existing code. I suggest to use WebStorm as IDE and when you commit don't use a third party software, but the official command line git. In this way, prettier will run using my configuration, and it will auto-format the code. If it fails, add files with git add . again and retry.


💖 A big thank you to 💖

all authors of icons used in this library:
all authors of spinners used in this library:

©️ License ©️

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017-2021 Stefano Cappa (Ks89)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON INFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.


If you like my projects you can do a free donation here Donate

FOSSA report

FOSSA Status


Created by Stefano Cappa

⬆ back to top

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial