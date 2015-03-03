A modal factory service for AngularJS that makes it easy to add modals to your app.

Install

npm install angular-modal

Usage

Include the modal.js script provided by this component into your app. Optional: Include the modal.css style provided by this component into your html. Add btford.modal as a module dependency to your app.

Examples

Plunker demo

Typical Use

app.js

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'btford.modal' ]). factory( 'myModal' , function ( btfModal ) { return btfModal({ controller : 'MyModalCtrl' , controllerAs : 'modal' , templateUrl : 'my-modal.html' }); }). controller( 'MyModalCtrl' , function ( myModal ) { this .closeMe = myModal.deactivate; }). controller( 'MyCtrl' , function ( myModal ) { this .showModal = myModal.activate; });

my-modal.html

< div class = "btf-modal" > < h3 > Hello {{name}} </ h3 > < p > < a href ng-click = "modal.closeMe()" > Close Me </ a > </ p > </ div >

index.html

< div ng-app = "myApp" ng-controller = "MyCtrl as ctrl" > < a href ng-click = "ctrl.showModal()" > Show the modal </ a > </ div >

Cleaning up

If you add any listeners within the modal's controller that are outside the modal's scope , you should remove them with $scope.$on('$destroy', fn () { ... }) to avoid creating a memory leak.

Building on the example above:

app.js

controller( 'MyModalCtrl' , function ( myModal, $timeout ) { var ctrl = this , timeoutId; ctrl.tickCount = 5 ; ctrl.closeMe = function ( ) { cancelTick(); myModal.deactivate(); }; function tick ( ) { timeoutId = $timeout( function ( ) { ctrl.tickCount -= 1 ; if (ctrl.tickCount <= 0 ) { ctrl.closeMe(); } else { tick(); } }, 1000 ); } function cancelTick ( ) { $timeout.cancel(timeoutId); } $scope.$on( '$destroy' , cancelTick); tick(); }).

Inline Options

Note: The best practice is to use a separate file for the template and a separate declaration for the controller, but inlining these options might be more pragmatic for cases where the template or controller is just a couple lines.

angular.module( 'myApp' , []). factory( 'myModal' , function ( btfModal ) { return btfModal({ controller : function ( ) { this .name = 'World' ; }, controllerAs : 'ctrl' , template : '<div class="btf-modal">Hello {{ctrl.name}}</div>' }); }). controller( 'MyCtrl' , function ( myModal ) { this .showModal = myModal.activate; });

< div ng-app = "myApp" ng-controller = "MyCtrl" > < a href ng-click = "ctrl.showModal()" > Show the modal </ a > </ div >

API

btfModal

The modal factory . Takes a configuration object as a parameter:

var modalService = btfModal({ })

And returns a modalService object that you can use to show/hide the modal (described below).

The config object must either have a template or a templateUrl option.

These options work just like the route configuration in Angular's $routeProvider .

string: HTML string of the template to be used for this modal. Unless the template is very simple, you should probably use config.templateUrl instead.

string (recommended): URL to the HTML template to be used for this modal.

string|function (optional): The name of a controller or a controller function.

string (optional, recommended): Makes the controller available on the scope of the modal as the given name.

DOM Node (optional): DOM node to prepend . Defaults to document.body .

modalService

A modalService has just two methods: activate and deactivate .

Takes a hash of objects to add to the scope of the modal as locals. Adds the modal to the DOM by prepending it to the <body> . Returns a promise that resolves once the modal is active.

Removes the modal (DOM and scope) from the DOM. Returns a promise that resolves once the modal is removed.

Returns whether or not the modal is currently activated.

Tests

You can run the tests with karma :

karma start karma.conf.js

License

MIT