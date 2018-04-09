AngularJS ngMockE2E Async
An abstraction on top of ngMockE2E to support async calls using promises.
If you need to make an async operation ( such as working with WebSQL / IndexedDB ) the orignial ngMockE2E will fall through and you will never have the chance to respond with your own response.
ngMockE2EAsync decorates the $httpBackend by utilizing promises. Responses can now be in a form of a promise where the $httpBackend will original function will not be called until your promise has been resolved. Once resolved the original $httpBackend APIs will be called and things will flow their natural ways back to the caller.
npm install angular-mocks-async
<script src="angular.js"></script>
<script src="angular-mocks.js"></script>
<script src="//cdn.rawgit.com/amoldavsky/angular-mocks-async/master/src/angular-mocks-async.js"></script>
The decorator exposes a new API
$httpBackend.whenAsync()
Which is equivalent to the $httpBackend.when() API but expects a promise in the .respond() function.
Here is an example for an HTTP GET
(function( ng ) {
var app = ng.module('myApp', ['ngMockE2E', 'ngMockE2EAsync'])
app.run( [ '$httpBackend', '$q', function( $httpBackend, $q ) {
$httpBackend.whenAsync(
'GET',
new RegExp( 'http://api.example.com/user/.+$' )
).respond( function( method, url, data, config ) {
var re = /.*\/user\/(\w+)/;
var userId = parseInt(url.replace(re, '$1'), 10);
var response = $q.defer();
setTimeout( function() {
var data = {
userId: userId
};
response.resolve( [ 200, "this is a mocked async GET response", "123" ] );
}, 1000 );
return response.promise;
});
$httpBackend.whenGET(/.*/).passThrough();
$httpBackend.whenPOST(/.*/).passThrough();
$httpBackend.whenPUT(/.*/).passThrough();
$httpBackend.whenJSONP(/.*/).passThrough();
$httpBackend.whenDELETE(/.*/).passThrough();
$http({
url: "http://api.example.com/user/103",
method: 'GET'
}).then( function( response ) {
alert( response.data );
});
}]);
}(angular);
You may use this API the same way for POST, PUT, UPDATE, and DELETE.
The code adds a custom decorator function to the existing angular mock namespace which already hold similar decorator functions - angular.mock.$HttpBackendAsyncDecorator.
gulpfile.js has the following tasks:
dist
test-unminified
test-minified
Please be sure to run these tests when making changes
MIT