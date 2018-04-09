AngularJS ngMockE2E Async









An abstraction on top of ngMockE2E to support async calls using promises.

If you need to make an async operation ( such as working with WebSQL / IndexedDB ) the orignial ngMockE2E will fall through and you will never have the chance to respond with your own response.

ngMockE2EAsync decorates the $httpBackend by utilizing promises. Responses can now be in a form of a promise where the $httpBackend will original function will not be called until your promise has been resolved. Once resolved the original $httpBackend APIs will be called and things will flow their natural ways back to the caller.

Demo

jsFiddle Plunker

Install

NPM

npm install angular-mocks- async

HTML

< script src = "angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "angular-mocks.js" > </ script > < script src = "//cdn.rawgit.com/amoldavsky/angular-mocks-async/master/src/angular-mocks-async.js" > </ script >

Usage

The decorator exposes a new API

$httpBackend.whenAsync()

Which is equivalent to the $httpBackend.when() API but expects a promise in the .respond() function.

Here is an example for an HTTP GET

( function ( ng ) { var app = ng.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ngMockE2E' , 'ngMockE2EAsync' ]) app.run( [ '$httpBackend' , '$q' , function ( $httpBackend, $q ) { $httpBackend.whenAsync( 'GET' , new RegExp ( 'http://api.example.com/user/.+$' ) ).respond( function ( method, url, data, config ) { var re = /.*\/user\/(\w+)/ ; var userId = parseInt (url.replace(re, '$1' ), 10 ); var response = $q.defer(); setTimeout( function ( ) { var data = { userId : userId }; response.resolve( [ 200 , "this is a mocked async GET response" , "123" ] ); }, 1000 ); return response.promise; }); $httpBackend.whenGET( /.*/ ).passThrough(); $httpBackend.whenPOST( /.*/ ).passThrough(); $httpBackend.whenPUT( /.*/ ).passThrough(); $httpBackend.whenJSONP( /.*/ ).passThrough(); $httpBackend.whenDELETE( /.*/ ).passThrough(); $http({ url : "http://api.example.com/user/103" , method : 'GET' }).then( function ( response ) { alert( response.data ); }); }]); }(angular);

You may use this API the same way for POST, PUT, UPDATE, and DELETE.

Details

The code adds a custom decorator function to the existing angular mock namespace which already hold similar decorator functions - angular.mock.$HttpBackendAsyncDecorator.

Developing & Testing

gulpfile.js has the following tasks:

dist test -unminified test -minified

Please be sure to run these tests when making changes

License

MIT