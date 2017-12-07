This project is a port of the AngularUI team's excellent angular-bootstrap project for use in the Foundation framework.
Do you want to see this in action? Visit http://pineconellc.github.io/angular-foundation/
Installation is easy as angular-mm-foundation has minimal dependencies - only the AngularJS and Foundation's CSS are required.
After downloading dependencies (or better yet, referencing them from your favourite CDN) you need to download build version of this project. All the files and their purposes are described here:
https://github.com/pineconellc/angular-foundation/tree/gh-pages
Don't worry, if you are not sure which file to take, opt for
mm-foundation-tpls-[version].min.js.
When you are done downloading all the dependencies and project files the only remaining part is to add dependencies on the
mm.foundation AngularJS module:
angular.module('myModule', ['mm.foundation']);
We'd gladly accept contributions for any remaining components.
Directives should work with the following browsers:
Modern mobile browsers should work without problems.
IE 8 and 9 are not officially supported.
We are aiming at providing a set of AngularJS directives based on Foundation's markup and CSS. The goal is to provide native AngularJS directives without any dependency on jQuery or Foundation's JavaScript. It is often better to rewrite an existing JavaScript code and create a new, pure AngularJS directive. Most of the time the resulting directive is smaller as compared to the orginal JavaScript code size and better integrated into the AngularJS ecosystem.
All the directives in this repository should have their markup externalized as templates (loaded via
templateUrl). In practice it means that you can customize directive's markup at will. One could even imagine providing a non-Foundation version of the templates!
Each directive has its own AngularJS module without any dependencies on other modules or third-pary JavaScript code. In practice it means that you can just grab the code for the directives you need and you are not obliged to drag the whole repository.
Note: Full test coverage is pending
Directives should work. All the time and in all browsers. This is why all the directives have a comprehensive suite of unit tests. All the automated tests are executed on each checkin in several browsers: Chrome, ChromeCanary, Firefox, Opera, Safari, IE9. In fact we are fortunate enough to benefit from the same testing infrastructure as AngularJS!
We are always looking for the quality contributions! Please check the CONTRIBUTING.md for the contribution guidelines.
npm
npm install -g grunt-cli karma bower
npm install while current directory is foundation repo
bower install
grunt - this will run
lint,
test, and
concat targets
grunt html2js then
grunt build:module1:module2...:moduleN
You can generate a custom build, containing only needed modules, from the project's homepage. Alternativelly you can run local Grunt build from the command line and list needed modules as shown below:
grunt build:modal:tabs:alert:popover:dropdownToggle:buttons:progressbar
Check the Grunt build file for other tasks that are defined for this project.
grunt watch
This will start Karma server and will continously watch files in the project, executing tests upon every change.
Add the
--coverage option (e.g.
grunt test --coverage,
grunt watch --coverage) to see reports on the test coverage. These coverage reports are found in the coverage folder.
As mentioned directives from this repository have all the markup externalized in templates. You might want to customize default templates to match your desired look & feel, add new functionality etc.
The easiest way to override an individual template is to use the
<script> directive:
<script id="template/alert/alert.html" type="text/ng-template">
<div class='alert' ng-class='type && "alert-" + type'>
<button ng-show='closeable' type='button' class='close' ng-click='close()'>Close</button>
<div ng-transclude></div>
</div>
</script>
If you want to override more templates it makes sense to store them as individual files and feed the
$templateCache from those partials.
For people using Grunt as the build tool it can be easily done using the
grunt-html2js plugin. You can also configure your own template url.
Let's have a look:
Your own template url is
views/partials/mm-foundation-tpls/alert/alert.html.
Add "html2js" task to your Gruntfile
html2js: {
options: {
base: '.',
module: 'ui-templates',
rename: function (modulePath) {
var moduleName = modulePath.replace('app/views/partials/mm-foundation-tpls/', '').replace('.html', '');
return 'template' + '/' + moduleName + '.html';
}
},
main: {
src: ['app/views/partials/mm-foundation-tpls/**/*.html'],
dest: '.tmp/ui-templates.js'
}
}
Make sure to load your template.js file
<script src="/ui-templates.js"></script>
Inject the
ui-templates module in your
app.js
angular.module('myApp', [
'mm.foundation',
'ui-templates'
]);
Then it will work fine!
For more information visit: https://github.com/karlgoldstein/grunt-html2js
package.json
chore(release): [version number]
git push --tags)
gh-pages branch:
git checkout gh-pages
chore(release): [version number]
main branch and modify
package.json to bump up version for the next iteration
chore(release): starting [version number]) and push
Well done! (If you don't like repeating yourself open a PR with a grunt task taking care of the above!)
Again, many thanks to the AngularUI team for the angular-bootstrap project.