General

My first try of wrtiting a wrapper-directive around JQuery MiniColors by Cory LaViska https://github.com/claviska/jquery-minicolors

Works with Bootstrap 3 and works fine with mobile browsers such as Safari on iPad.

##DEMO and API

How To Install

Install by typing bower install angular-minicolors consider using the --save option to save the dependency to your own bower.json file

How To Use

Include the JQuery MiniColors Files from the bower_components folder (bower_components/jquery-minicolors/) in your project. The files you need are: jquery-minicolors.js jquery-minicolors.css and jquery-minicolors.png and of course JQuery itself Add the dependency to your app definition angular.module('myApp', ['minicolors']) Append minicolors attribute to any input-field. If you want to pass in a settings object, do it like this: minicolors="MySettingsObject" . Below you can see a usage example with bootstrap classes. The directive should be wrapped inside a div to preserve correct styling.

< div class = "form-group" > < label for = "color-input" class = "form-control" > Color: </ label > < input minicolors = "customSettings" id = "color-input" class = "form-control" type = "text" ng-model = "input.color" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > $scope.customSettings = { control: 'brightness' , theme: 'bootstrap' , position: 'top left' }; </ script >

angular-minicolors is planned to be API compatible with: http://labs.abeautifulsite.net/jquery-minicolors/

keep in mind, that this is my first public angular-directive and it is by far not finished.

default config

the default config is as follows:

theme: 'bootstrap' , position : 'top left' , defaultValue : '' , animationSpeed : 50 , animationEasing : 'swing' , change : null , changeDelay : 0 , control : 'hue' , hide : null , hideSpeed : 100 , inline : false , letterCase : 'lowercase' , opacity : false , show : null , showSpeed : 100

app-wide config

a Provider is now exposed and you can edit the global config like this:

angular.module( 'my-app' ).config( function ( minicolorsProvider ) { angular.extend(minicolorsProvider.defaults, { control : 'hue' , position : 'top left' }); });

TODO

wrap the original events in angular events

add protection against false color values

Found an issue?

Please report the issue and feel free to submit a pull request

Copyright and license

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Kai Henzler

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.