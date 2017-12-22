openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
am

angular-minicolors

by Kai Henzler
0.0.11 (see all)

A wrapper around JQuery MiniColors

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

817

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Color Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-minicolors

General

My first try of wrtiting a wrapper-directive around JQuery MiniColors by Cory LaViska https://github.com/claviska/jquery-minicolors

Works with Bootstrap 3 and works fine with mobile browsers such as Safari on iPad.

##DEMO and API

How To Install

  1. Install by typing bower install angular-minicolors consider using the --save option to save the dependency to your own bower.json file

How To Use

  1. Include the JQuery MiniColors Files from the bower_components folder (bower_components/jquery-minicolors/) in your project. The files you need are: jquery-minicolors.js jquery-minicolors.css and jquery-minicolors.png and of course JQuery itself

  2. Add the dependency to your app definition angular.module('myApp', ['minicolors'])

  3. Append minicolors attribute to any input-field. If you want to pass in a settings object, do it like this: minicolors="MySettingsObject". Below you can see a usage example with bootstrap classes. The directive should be wrapped inside a div to preserve correct styling.

<div class="form-group">
  <label for="color-input" class="form-control">Color:</label>
  <input
    minicolors="customSettings"
    id="color-input"
    class="form-control"
    type="text"
    ng-model="input.color">
</div>

<script type="text/javascript">
  //using for example these settings inside your controller
  $scope.customSettings = {
    control: 'brightness',
    theme: 'bootstrap',
    position: 'top left'
  };

</script>

angular-minicolors is planned to be API compatible with: http://labs.abeautifulsite.net/jquery-minicolors/

keep in mind, that this is my first public angular-directive and it is by far not finished.

default config

the default config is as follows:

  theme: 'bootstrap',
  position: 'top left',
  defaultValue: '',
  animationSpeed: 50,
  animationEasing: 'swing',
  change: null,
  changeDelay: 0,
  control: 'hue',
  hide: null,
  hideSpeed: 100,
  inline: false,
  letterCase: 'lowercase',
  opacity: false,
  show: null,
  showSpeed: 100

app-wide config

a Provider is now exposed and you can edit the global config like this:

angular.module('my-app').config(function (minicolorsProvider) {
  angular.extend(minicolorsProvider.defaults, {
    control: 'hue',
    position: 'top left'
  });
});

TODO

  • wrap the original events in angular events
  • add protection against false color values

Found an issue?

Please report the issue and feel free to submit a pull request

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Kai Henzler

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ng-matero/extensionsAngular Material Extensions Library.
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc
ngx-colorsSimple yet elegant Material color picker for Angular
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
4K
nc
ngx-color🎨 Color Pickers from Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Github, Twitter & more
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
np-ui-libNative Angular UI Components and Design Framework
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
272
ncp
@iplab/ngx-color-pickerPure Angular color picker library.
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
4K
See 35 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial