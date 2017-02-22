Angular based datepicker with mighty options
Documentation and demo
http://monterail.github.io/angular-mighty-datepicker/
Changelog:
0.1.4
- fix problem with selecting 1 day in range picker
0.1.3
- replaced deprecated momentjs function (#26) by @Jaspur
0.1.2
0.1.1
0.1.0
- added explicit dependency (#9) by @Jaspur
- fixed missing week in January for leap year (#16) by @metrox
0.0.18
- when two datepickers are used for range selection, additional parameters (
range-from and
range-to) allow to highlight selected time range
0.0.17
- updating model in
simple mode fixed (not tangling with model anymore)
0.0.16
0.0.15
- when updating model in
simple mode calendar moves to current month of new model
0.0.14
- fix for custom markers in custom templates
0.0.13
-
after/
before options moved to attributes (for easy databinding and updating)
- added example with double datepicker for date range
- added changelog in readme section
0.0.12
- fixed datepicker for model that is not momentJS object
0.0.11
- datepicker is updated when model changes (both single and multiple modes)
0.0.10
- option for custom template
0.0.9
- fixed marker styling for Firefox
0.0.8
- watch and reindex markers when changed
0.0.7
- simple markers for calendar days
0.0.6
- fixed typos and readme
- BEM classes fixed
0.0.5
- filter and callback options
0.0.4
0.0.3
- changed classnames for elements
0.0.2
- added before/after limits
- multiple date select
0.0.1
- initial release with simple datepicker functionality