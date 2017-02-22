openbase logo
angular-mighty-datepicker

by monterail
0.1.4 (see all)

Angular based datepicker with mighty options

Readme

Angular based datepicker with mighty options

Documentation and demo

http://monterail.github.io/angular-mighty-datepicker/

Changelog:

0.1.4

  • fix problem with selecting 1 day in range picker

0.1.3

  • replaced deprecated momentjs function (#26) by @Jaspur

0.1.2

  • fix package.json format

0.1.1

0.1.0

  • added explicit dependency (#9) by @Jaspur
  • fixed missing week in January for leap year (#16) by @metrox

0.0.18

  • when two datepickers are used for range selection, additional parameters (range-from and range-to) allow to highlight selected time range

0.0.17

  • updating model in simple mode fixed (not tangling with model anymore)

0.0.16

  • cutsom templates fixed

0.0.15

  • when updating model in simple mode calendar moves to current month of new model

0.0.14

  • fix for custom markers in custom templates

0.0.13

  • after/before options moved to attributes (for easy databinding and updating)
  • added example with double datepicker for date range
  • added changelog in readme section

0.0.12

  • fixed datepicker for model that is not momentJS object

0.0.11

  • datepicker is updated when model changes (both single and multiple modes)

0.0.10

  • option for custom template

0.0.9

  • fixed marker styling for Firefox

0.0.8

  • watch and reindex markers when changed

0.0.7

  • simple markers for calendar days

0.0.6

  • fixed typos and readme
  • BEM classes fixed

0.0.5

  • filter and callback options

0.0.4

  • options object fix

0.0.3

  • changed classnames for elements

0.0.2

  • added before/after limits
  • multiple date select

0.0.1

  • initial release with simple datepicker functionality

