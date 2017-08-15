Laravel-like middleware for ngRoute & ui.router
Please, by all means, if you use Angular 1x you can continue to use this... but don't expect this to be updated going forward. If you want to make feature additions or bug fixes, then I suggest forking it. I've moved away from Angular 1x and I'm focusing on Angular 4+ and VueJS. This plugin served me well several times in real-world production environments, and I hope it can do the same for you.
Get it on your computer
bower install --save angular-middleware
npm install --save angular-middleware
git clone https://github.com/oldtimeguitarguy/angular-middleware
Include
angular-middleware.min.js in your app, whichever way you choose
Include the module that works for you:
ui.router.middleware
ngRoute.middleware
// An app with ui.router...
var app = angular.module('app', [
'ui.router',
'ui.router.middleware'
]);
// An app with ngRoute...
var app = angular.module('app', [
'ngRoute',
'ngRoute.middleware'
]);
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
// Either way you go, the rest is essentially the same //
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/**
* First, you need to map your middleware functions.
* This can be done cleanly with separate files
* for each middleware function. You can do that
* a number of different ways. I'll just show you
* the basics.
*/
app.config(['$middlewareProvider',
function($middlewareProvider)] {
// If you want middleware,
// then you need to map some middleware
// functions to names that you can
// reference in your routes
$middlewareProvider.map({
/** Don't allow anyone through */
'nobody': function nobodyMiddleware() {
//
},
/** Let everyone through */
'everyone': function everyoneMiddleware() {
// In order to resolve the middleware,
// you MUST call this.next()
this.next();
},
/** Redirect everyone */
'redirect-all': function redirectAllMiddleware() {
// If you are using ui.router,
// then you must choose a state name
this.redirectTo('another-state-name');
// If you are using ngRoute,
// then you must actually put in
// the new url that you would use in
// $location.path()
this.redirectTo('/another-path');
// An object of parameters can also
// be provided which will be used to
// populate the url query parameters
// ex. /another-path?redirectFrom=current-path
this.redirectTo('/another-path', {
redirectFrom: 'current-path'
});
// If you are using ui.router,
// you can also change transitionTo options
this.redirectTo('another-state-name', null, { reload: false });
},
/** Continue, but log the parameters */
'log': ['$log', function logMiddleware($log) {
// Notice that we used dependency injection to get $log.
// You have access to the route parameters with this.params
$log.debug(this.params);
// Keep on truckin'
this.next();
}],
/** It will wait for async requests too! */
'async-auth': ['$http', function asyncAuth($http) {
// We'll need access to "this" in a deeper context
var request = this;
// Grab something from the server
$http.get('/verify')
// The server has responded!
.then(function success(res) {
if ( res.isVerified ) {
return request.next();
}
request.redirectTo('another-state-or-path');
},
function fail(err) {
request.redirectTo('another-state-or-path');
});
}]
});
});
/**
* Now you're ready to use your middleware!
* All you have to do is put them in your routes.
* Each middleware is processed in the order you list them.
*
* The principle is the same for ui.router and ngRoute.
* I'll show you both to make sure the dead horse is sufficiently beaten.
*/
/** ui.router */
app.config(['$stateProvider', function($stateProvider) {
$stateProvider
// You can have just one middleware,
// represented by a string
.state('my-state-name', {
...
middleware: 'a-single-middleware'
})
// You can have multiple middleware
// separated by pipes. aka. |
.state('another-state-name', {
...
middleware: 'one-middleware|another-middleware'
})
// You can have multiple middleware as an array
.state('a-third-state-name', {
...
middleware: ['one-middleware', 'another-middleware', 'another-nother-middleware']
})
}]);
/** ngRoute */
app.config(['$routeProvider', function($routeProvider) {
$routeProvider
// You can have just one middleware,
// represented by a string
.when('/my-path', {
...
middleware: 'a-single-middleware'
})
// You can have multiple middleware
// separated by pipes. aka. |
.when('/my-other-path', {
...
middleware: 'one-middleware|another-middleware'
})
// You can have multiple middleware as an array
.when('/my-third-path', {
...
middleware: ['one-middleware', 'another-middleware', 'another-nother-middleware']
})
}]);
$middlewareProvider.map(<object>) This is how you define and name your middleware.
$middlewareProvider.bypassAll(<boolean>) This gives you a way to easily bypass all middleware... as if it didn't exist!
$middlewareProvider.global(<string|array>) If you want to apply some middleware to all routes, you can easily do it here. The same rules apply to setting up middleware on routes, ie. you can use a string, a string with pipes, or an array of middleware names. NOTE: Anything defined here will be called before the route middleware is called.
If you don't know what I'm talking about, look at the example above
this.next() must be called to resolve the middleware and either go to the next middleware or resolve the route
this.redirectTo(dest [,params [,options]]) can be called to immediately redirect
$stateParams (ui.router)
this.route is the destination route path
this.params is an object that contains the current route parameters