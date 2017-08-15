Angular Middleware

Laravel-like middleware for ngRoute & ui.router

Deprecation Notice

Please, by all means, if you use Angular 1x you can continue to use this... but don't expect this to be updated going forward. If you want to make feature additions or bug fixes, then I suggest forking it. I've moved away from Angular 1x and I'm focusing on Angular 4+ and VueJS. This plugin served me well several times in real-world production environments, and I hope it can do the same for you.

Installation

Get it on your computer Bower bower install --save angular-middleware

NPM npm install --save angular-middleware

GitHub git clone https://github.com/oldtimeguitarguy/angular-middleware Include angular-middleware.min.js in your app, whichever way you choose Include the module that works for you: ui.router.middleware

ngRoute.middleware

Configuration & Examples

var app = angular.module( 'app' , [ 'ui.router' , 'ui.router.middleware' ]); var app = angular.module( 'app' , [ 'ngRoute' , 'ngRoute.middleware' ]); app.config([ '$middlewareProvider' , function ( $middlewareProvider )] { $middlewareProvider.map({ 'nobody' : function nobodyMiddleware ( ) { }, 'everyone' : function everyoneMiddleware ( ) { this .next(); }, 'redirect-all' : function redirectAllMiddleware ( ) { this .redirectTo( 'another-state-name' ); this .redirectTo( '/another-path' ); this .redirectTo( '/another-path' , { redirectFrom : 'current-path' }); this .redirectTo( 'another-state-name' , null , { reload : false }); }, 'log' : [ '$log' , function logMiddleware ( $log ) { $log.debug( this .params); this .next(); }], 'async-auth' : [ '$http' , function asyncAuth ( $http ) { var request = this ; $http.get( '/verify' ) .then( function success ( res ) { if ( res.isVerified ) { return request.next(); } request.redirectTo( 'another-state-or-path' ); }, function fail ( err ) { request.redirectTo( 'another-state-or-path' ); }); }] }); }); app.config([ '$stateProvider' , function ( $stateProvider ) { $stateProvider .state( 'my-state-name' , { ... middleware: 'a-single-middleware' }) .state( 'another-state-name' , { ... middleware: 'one-middleware|another-middleware' }) .state( 'a-third-state-name' , { ... middleware: [ 'one-middleware' , 'another-middleware' , 'another-nother-middleware' ] }) }]); app.config([ '$routeProvider' , function ( $routeProvider ) { $routeProvider .when( '/my-path' , { ... middleware: 'a-single-middleware' }) .when( '/my-other-path' , { ... middleware: 'one-middleware|another-middleware' }) .when( '/my-third-path' , { ... middleware: [ 'one-middleware' , 'another-middleware' , 'another-nother-middleware' ] }) }]);

$middlewareProvider.map(<object>) This is how you define and name your middleware.

$middlewareProvider.bypassAll(<boolean>) This gives you a way to easily bypass all middleware... as if it didn't exist!

$middlewareProvider.global(<string|array>) If you want to apply some middleware to all routes, you can easily do it here. The same rules apply to setting up middleware on routes, ie. you can use a string, a string with pipes, or an array of middleware names. NOTE: Anything defined here will be called before the route middleware is called.

Things you can do inside your middleware functions

If you don't know what I'm talking about, look at the example above