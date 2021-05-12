This is a animated vertical timeline component for Angular 2+. Angular Material is supported but not mandatory.

Online Demo

An Online Demo with live editing is available on stackblitz.

Getting started

1) run npm install --save angular-mgl-timeline 2) in your app module:

... import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; import { MglTimelineModule } from 'angular-mgl-timeline' ; ({ ... imports: [ ... BrowserAnimationsModule, MglTimelineModule ] }) export class AppModule { }

Usage

Minimal Setup

< mgl-timeline > < mgl-timeline-entry > < mgl-timeline-entry-header > Header </ mgl-timeline-entry-header > < mgl-timeline-entry-content > Content </ mgl-timeline-entry-content > </ mgl-timeline-entry > </ mgl-timeline >

Include a dot

< mgl-timeline > < mgl-timeline-entry > < mgl-timeline-entry-header > Header </ mgl-timeline-entry-header > < mgl-timeline-entry-content > Content </ mgl-timeline-entry-content > < mgl-timeline-entry-dot > </ mgl-timeline-entry-dot > </ mgl-timeline-entry > </ mgl-timeline > For Angular 8,9,10 < mgl-timeline-entry-dot [ size ]= "size" style = "background-color: color;" > </ mgl-timeline-entry-dot >

Include side data

< mgl-timeline > < mgl-timeline-entry > < mgl-timeline-entry-header > Header </ mgl-timeline-entry-header > < mgl-timeline-entry-content > Content </ mgl-timeline-entry-content > < mgl-timeline-entry-side > 2018 </ mgl-timeline-entry-side > </ mgl-timeline-entry > </ mgl-timeline >

Angular Material

The package includes a theme for angular material. In your own angular material theme:

@ import '~@angular/material/theming' ; @ import '~angular-mgl-timeline/theme' ; ... @ include angular-material-theme( $your-theme ); @ include mgl-timeline-theme( $your-theme );

If the theme is included, the components will be styled according to $your-theme including support for primary and accent colors for the dot.

Components

MglTimeline

Content

tag number <mgl-timeline-entry> n

Inputs

property type default impact toggle boolean true If set to true, expanding one entry will collapse all other entries and vice versa alternate boolean true If set to true, entries will be displayed alternately (left / right). No effect in mobile mode focusOnOpen boolean false If set to true, expanding an entry will scroll it into view side string 'left' Changes side ( 'left' mobileWidthThreshold number 640 Decides when the mobile layout is used

MglTimelineEntry

The expanded class will be added to the timeline-entry compnent when the entry is expanded.

Content

tag number <mgl-timeline-entry-header> 1 <mgl-timeline-entry-content> 1 <mgl-timeline-entry-dot> 0...1 <mgl-timeline-entry-side> 0...1

Outputs

event type description expand boolean fired when an entry is expanded / collapsed. Value is true for expanded and false for collapsed

MglTimelineEntryHeader

MglTimelineEntryContent

Inputs

property type default impact expandAnimationTiming string '200ms ease' Controls the animation speed of the content of an entry. Set to 0ms to disable the animation collapseAnimationTiming string '100ms ease' Controls the animation speed of the content of an entry. Set to 0ms to disable the animation

MglTimelineEntryDot

Inputs

property type default impact size number 45 Size of the dot [px] class string primary Will be set as class name of the dot element. primary and accent can be used when using the angular material theme expandAnimationTiming string '200ms ease' Controls the animation speed of the dot of an entry. Set to 0ms to disable the animation collapseAnimationTiming string '100ms ease' Controls the animation speed of the dot of an entry. Set to 0ms to disable the animation

Polyfills

Smoothscroll

When an entry is toggled, it will scroll into view. Smooth behavior is currently not supported in Chrome. A polyfill is available in iamdustan's smoothscroll

ClassList

ClassList.toggle was used at some points, including the second parameter. If you need to support browsers which do not support this, be sure to use a polyfill, e.g. this one.

Web Animations API

Animations are implemented with Angular animations which are based on the web animations API which has not landed in Safari and Edge yet. A polyfill is available in Web Animations JS

About

This project was generated with Angular CLI version 1.6.5. The NPM Version was packend with ng-packagr.

License

MIT License (c) Markus Glutting