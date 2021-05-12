openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
amt

angular-mgl-timeline

by markus
0.4.0 (see all)

Timeline component for Angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Timeline

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-mgl-timeline

npm version

This is a animated vertical timeline component for Angular 2+. Angular Material is supported but not mandatory.

Online Demo

An Online Demo with live editing is available on stackblitz.

Getting started

1) run npm install --save angular-mgl-timeline 2) in your app module: 

...
import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import { MglTimelineModule } from 'angular-mgl-timeline';

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [
    ...
    BrowserAnimationsModule,
    MglTimelineModule
  ]
})
export class AppModule { }

Usage

Minimal Setup

<mgl-timeline>
    <mgl-timeline-entry>
        <mgl-timeline-entry-header>Header</mgl-timeline-entry-header>
        <mgl-timeline-entry-content>Content</mgl-timeline-entry-content>
    </mgl-timeline-entry>
</mgl-timeline>

Include a dot

<mgl-timeline>
    <mgl-timeline-entry>
        <mgl-timeline-entry-header>Header</mgl-timeline-entry-header>
        <mgl-timeline-entry-content>Content</mgl-timeline-entry-content>
        <mgl-timeline-entry-dot></mgl-timeline-entry-dot>
    </mgl-timeline-entry>
</mgl-timeline>

For Angular 8,9,10
<mgl-timeline-entry-dot [size]="size" style="background-color: color;"></mgl-timeline-entry-dot>

Include side data

<mgl-timeline>
    <mgl-timeline-entry>
        <mgl-timeline-entry-header>Header</mgl-timeline-entry-header>
        <mgl-timeline-entry-content>Content</mgl-timeline-entry-content>
        <mgl-timeline-entry-side>2018</mgl-timeline-entry-side>
    </mgl-timeline-entry>
</mgl-timeline>

Angular Material

The package includes a theme for angular material. In your own angular material theme:

@import '~@angular/material/theming';
@import '~angular-mgl-timeline/theme';
...

@include angular-material-theme($your-theme);
@include mgl-timeline-theme($your-theme);

If the theme is included, the components will be styled according to $your-theme including support for primary and accent colors for the dot.

Components

MglTimeline

Content

tagnumber
<mgl-timeline-entry>n

Inputs

propertytypedefaultimpact
togglebooleantrueIf set to true, expanding one entry will collapse all other entries and vice versa
alternatebooleantrueIf set to true, entries will be displayed alternately (left / right). No effect in mobile mode
focusOnOpenbooleanfalseIf set to true, expanding an entry will scroll it into view
sidestring'left'Changes side ('left'
mobileWidthThresholdnumber640Decides when the mobile layout is used

MglTimelineEntry

The expanded class will be added to the timeline-entry compnent when the entry is expanded.

Content

tagnumber
<mgl-timeline-entry-header>1
<mgl-timeline-entry-content>1
<mgl-timeline-entry-dot>0...1
<mgl-timeline-entry-side>0...1

Outputs

eventtypedescription
expandbooleanfired when an entry is expanded / collapsed. Value is true for expanded and false for collapsed

MglTimelineEntryHeader

MglTimelineEntryContent

Inputs

propertytypedefaultimpact
expandAnimationTimingstring'200ms ease'Controls the animation speed of the content of an entry. Set to 0ms to disable the animation
collapseAnimationTimingstring'100ms ease'Controls the animation speed of the content of an entry. Set to 0ms to disable the animation

MglTimelineEntryDot

Inputs

propertytypedefaultimpact
sizenumber45Size of the dot [px]
classstringprimaryWill be set as class name of the dot element. primary and accent can be used when using the angular material theme
expandAnimationTimingstring'200ms ease'Controls the animation speed of the dot of an entry. Set to 0ms to disable the animation
collapseAnimationTimingstring'100ms ease'Controls the animation speed of the dot of an entry. Set to 0ms to disable the animation

Polyfills

Smoothscroll

When an entry is toggled, it will scroll into view. Smooth behavior is currently not supported in Chrome. A polyfill is available in iamdustan's smoothscroll

ClassList

ClassList.toggle was used at some points, including the second parameter. If you need to support browsers which do not support this, be sure to use a polyfill, e.g. this one.

Web Animations API

Animations are implemented with Angular animations which are based on the web animations API which has not landed in Safari and Edge yet. A polyfill is available in Web Animations JS

About

This project was generated with Angular CLI version 1.6.5. The NPM Version was packend with ng-packagr.

License

MIT License (c) Markus Glutting

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

at
angular-timelineAn Angular.JS directive that generates a responsive, data-driven vertical timeline to tell a story, show history or describe a sequence of events.
GitHub Stars
412
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gst
gantt-schedule-timeline-calendarGantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-ganttSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2K
np-ui-libNative Angular UI Components and Design Framework
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
272
nmt
ngx-mzd-timelineMinimalist's vertical timeline library for Angular applications.
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
682
See 28 Alternatives

Tutorials

Angular Mgl Timeline - StackBlitz
stackblitz.comAngular Mgl Timeline - StackBlitzStarter project demonstrating angular-mgl-timeline together with angular material
Package - angular-mgl-timeline
npmmirror.comPackage - angular-mgl-timeline