This is a animated vertical timeline component for Angular 2+. Angular Material is supported but not mandatory.
An Online Demo with live editing is available on stackblitz.
1) run
npm install --save angular-mgl-timeline
2) in your app module:
...
import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
import { MglTimelineModule } from 'angular-mgl-timeline';
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
...
BrowserAnimationsModule,
MglTimelineModule
]
})
export class AppModule { }
<mgl-timeline>
<mgl-timeline-entry>
<mgl-timeline-entry-header>Header</mgl-timeline-entry-header>
<mgl-timeline-entry-content>Content</mgl-timeline-entry-content>
</mgl-timeline-entry>
</mgl-timeline>
<mgl-timeline>
<mgl-timeline-entry>
<mgl-timeline-entry-header>Header</mgl-timeline-entry-header>
<mgl-timeline-entry-content>Content</mgl-timeline-entry-content>
<mgl-timeline-entry-dot></mgl-timeline-entry-dot>
</mgl-timeline-entry>
</mgl-timeline>
For Angular 8,9,10
<mgl-timeline-entry-dot [size]="size" style="background-color: color;"></mgl-timeline-entry-dot>
<mgl-timeline>
<mgl-timeline-entry>
<mgl-timeline-entry-header>Header</mgl-timeline-entry-header>
<mgl-timeline-entry-content>Content</mgl-timeline-entry-content>
<mgl-timeline-entry-side>2018</mgl-timeline-entry-side>
</mgl-timeline-entry>
</mgl-timeline>
The package includes a theme for angular material. In your own angular material theme:
@import '~@angular/material/theming';
@import '~angular-mgl-timeline/theme';
...
@include angular-material-theme($your-theme);
@include mgl-timeline-theme($your-theme);
If the theme is included, the components will be styled according to
$your-theme including support for primary and accent colors for the dot.
|tag
|number
<mgl-timeline-entry>
|n
|property
|type
|default
|impact
|toggle
|boolean
|true
|If set to true, expanding one entry will collapse all other entries and vice versa
|alternate
|boolean
|true
|If set to true, entries will be displayed alternately (left / right). No effect in mobile mode
|focusOnOpen
|boolean
|false
|If set to true, expanding an entry will scroll it into view
|side
|string
|'left'
|Changes side (
'left'
|mobileWidthThreshold
|number
|640
|Decides when the mobile layout is used
The
expanded class will be added to the timeline-entry compnent when the entry is expanded.
|tag
|number
<mgl-timeline-entry-header>
|1
<mgl-timeline-entry-content>
|1
<mgl-timeline-entry-dot>
|0...1
<mgl-timeline-entry-side>
|0...1
|event
|type
|description
|expand
|boolean
|fired when an entry is expanded / collapsed. Value is true for expanded and false for collapsed
|property
|type
|default
|impact
|expandAnimationTiming
|string
|'200ms ease'
|Controls the animation speed of the content of an entry. Set to
0ms to disable the animation
|collapseAnimationTiming
|string
|'100ms ease'
|Controls the animation speed of the content of an entry. Set to
0ms to disable the animation
|property
|type
|default
|impact
|size
|number
|45
|Size of the dot [px]
|class
|string
|primary
|Will be set as class name of the dot element. primary and accent can be used when using the angular material theme
|expandAnimationTiming
|string
|'200ms ease'
|Controls the animation speed of the dot of an entry. Set to
0ms to disable the animation
|collapseAnimationTiming
|string
|'100ms ease'
|Controls the animation speed of the dot of an entry. Set to
0ms to disable the animation
When an entry is toggled, it will scroll into view. Smooth behavior is currently not supported in Chrome. A polyfill is available in iamdustan's smoothscroll
ClassList.toggle was used at some points, including the second parameter. If you need to support browsers which do not support this, be sure to use a polyfill, e.g. this one.
Animations are implemented with Angular animations which are based on the web animations API which has not landed in Safari and Edge yet. A polyfill is available in Web Animations JS
This project was generated with Angular CLI version 1.6.5. The NPM Version was packend with ng-packagr.
MIT License (c) Markus Glutting