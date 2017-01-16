This is an AngularJS directive for the Medium.com inline editor clone by Davi Ferreira.

Install

Install with Bower:

$ bower install --save angular-medium-editor

Install with Npm:

$ npm install --save angular-medium-editor

Then add <script> to your index.html :

< script src = "/bower_components/angular-medium-editor/dist/angular-medium-editor.js" > </ script >

Remember to include Angular and Medium editor before the directive.

Then add angular-medium-editor as a dependency for your app:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'angular-medium-editor' ]);

Documentation

Use as an element:

< medium-editor > </ medium-editor >

...or attribute:

< p medium-editor > </ p >

Pass options with bind-options attribute:

< p medium-editor bind-options = "options" > </ p >

See MediumEditor's options documentation for details.

Examples

Single line, no toolbar

Header example limited to one line and no toolbar

< h1 ng-model = "title" medium-editor bind-options = "{disableReturn: true, disableExtraSpaces: true, toolbar: false}" data-placeholder = "Enter a title" > </ h1 >

Multiline with custom toolbar

Paragraph with support for multiple lines and customized toolbar buttons

< p ng-model = "description" medium-editor bind-options = "{'toolbar': {'buttons': ['bold', 'italic', 'underline']}}" data-placeholder = "Enter a description" > </ p >

Custom extension

Example for extending the toolbar with customized element highlighter (using rangy and the CSS Class Applier Module to support highlighting of text). For more detailed info on extensions, please refer to MediumEditor.

< p ng-model = "text" medium-editor bind-options = "mediumBindOptions" > </ p >

function Highlighter ( ) { this .button = document .createElement( 'button' ); this .button.className = 'medium-editor-action' ; this .button.innerText = 'H' ; this .button.onclick = this .onClick.bind( this ); this .classApplier = rangy.createCssClassApplier( 'highlight' , { elementTagName : 'mark' , normalize : true }); } Highlighter.prototype.onClick = function ( ) { this .classApplier.toggleSelection(); }; Highlighter.prototype.getButton = function ( ) { return this .button; }; Highlighter.prototype.checkState = function ( node ) { if (node.tagName == 'MARK' ) { this .button.classList.add( 'medium-editor-button-active' ); } }; scope.mediumBindOptions = { toolbar : { buttons : [ 'bold' , 'italic' , 'highlight' ] }, extensions : { highlight : new Highlighter() } };

Running the demo

If you want to view the included demo, you have to run bower first in order to retrieve the dependencies.

License

The MIT License

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.