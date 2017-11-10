Provides an Angular service that returns true if the current screen width matches or false if not. Uses the screen widths predefined in Twitter Bootstrap 3 or a customized size you define. There is a staic method
is which checks for a match on page load and a dynamic method
on which checks for a match and updates the value on window resize.
Download the component via bower:
bower install --save angular-media-queries
Include AngularJS on the page and then include this script. If possible, include these scripts in the footer of your site before the closing
</body> tag.
<script type='text/javascript' src='/static/path/to/angular.min.js'></script>
<script type='text/javascript' src='/static/path/to/angular-media-queries/match-media.js'></script>
Require the
matchMedia module as a dependency in your app:
angular.module('myApp', ['matchMedia'])
Use the service's
get method to get the name of the currently matching media query rule.
angular.module('myApp', ['matchMedia'])
.controller('mainController', ['screenSize', function (screenSize) {
console.log('Your screen size at the moment matches the "'+screenSize.get()+'" media query rule.');
}]);
Use the service's
is method to determine if the screensize matches the given string/array.
angular.module('myApp', ['matchMedia'])
.controller('mainController', ['screenSize', function (screenSize) {
var data = complicatedChartData;
//Determine to either perform cpu/network-intensive actions(desktop) or retrieve a small static image(mobile).
if (screenSize.is('xs, sm')) {
// it's a mobile device so fetch a small image
$http.post('/imageGenerator', data)
.success(function (response) {
document.querySelector('.chart').src = response.chartUrl;
});
}
else {
// it's a desktop size so do the complicated calculations and render that
document.querySelector('.chart')
.appendCanvas()
.parseData()
.renderCrazyChart();
}
}]);
The callback fed to
.on will execute on every window resize and takes the truthiness of the media query as its first argument.
Be careful using this method as
resize events fire often and can bog down your application if not handled properly.
angular.module('myApp', ['matchMedia'])
.controller('mainController', ['screenSize', function (screenSize) {
$scope.isMobile = screenSize.on('xs, sm', function(isMatch){
$scope.isMobile = isMatch;
});
}]);
If you only want the callback to fire while in the correct screensize, use the
when method.
Be careful using this method as
resize events fire often and can bog down your application if not handled properly.
angular.module('myApp', ['matchMedia'])
.controller('mainController', ['screenSize', function (screenSize) {
// Will fire as long as the screen is size between 768px and 991px
screenSize.when('sm', function() {
console.log('Your screen size at the moment is between 768px and 991px.');
});
}]);
The callback fed to
.onChange will execute only when a window resize causes the media query to begin matching or to
stop matching, and takes the truthiness of the media query as its first argument.
Be careful using this method as
resize events fire often and can bog down your application if not handled properly.
angular.module('myApp', ['matchMedia'])
.controller('mainController', ['$scope', 'screenSize', function ($scope, screenSize) {
$scope.isMobile = screenSize.onChange($scope, 'xs, sm', function(isMatch){
$scope.isMobile = isMatch;
});
}]);
The callback fed to
.onRuleChange will execute only when a window resize causes the matching media query rule to change,
and takes the name of the matched rule as its first argument. Depending on your needs, using this method can be more
efficient than registering multiple
.onChange handlers.
Be careful using this method as
resize events fire often and can bog down your application if not handled properly.
angular.module('myApp', ['matchMedia'])
.controller('mainController', ['$scope', 'screenSize', function ($scope, screenSize) {
$scope.screenSizeName = screenSize.onRuleChange($scope, function(ruleName){
switch (ruleName) {
case 'xs':
// do something special
break;
case 'sm':
// do something else special
break;
default:
// do general logic
break;
}
});
}]);
This will return a boolean to indicate if the current screen is hi-def/retina.
angular.module('myApp', ['matchMedia'])
.controller('mainController', ['screenSize', function (screenSize) {
$scope.isRetina = screenSize.isRetina;
}]);
Operate on string values with the filter: Have the placeholder sign % replaced by the actual media query rule name.
<div> {{'Your screen size is: ' | media }} "</div>
<div ng-include="'/views/_partials/_team_%.html' | media:{ replace: '%' }"></div>
<div ng-include="'/views/_partials/_team_%.html' | media:{ replace: '%', groups: { mobile:['ti','xs','sm'], desktop:['md','lg'] } }"></div>
In your controller you can create variables that correspond to screen sizes. For example add the following to your controller:
// Using static method `is`
angular.module('myApp', ['matchMedia'])
.controller('mainController', ['screenSize', function (screenSize) {
$scope.desktop = screenSize.is('md, lg');
$scope.mobile = screenSize.is('xs, sm');
}]);
// Using dynamic method `on`, which will set the variables initially and then update the variable on window resize
$scope.desktop = screenSize.on('md, lg', function(match){
$scope.desktop = match;
});
$scope.mobile = screenSize.on('xs, sm', function(match){
$scope.mobile = match;
});
Then in your HTML you can show or hide content using ngIf or similar directives that take an Angular expression:
<img ng-if='desktop' ng-src='http://example.com/path/to/giant/image.jpg'>
This particular example is great for only loading large, unnecessary images on desktop computers.
Note: It's important if you plan on using screensize.is() in directives to assign its return value to a scoped variable. If you don't, it will only be evaluated once and will not update if the window is resized or if a mobile device is turned sideways.
You can access and therefore customize the media queries or create your own:
angular.module('myApp', ['matchMedia'])
.controller('mainController', ['screenSize', function (screenSize) {
screenSize.rules = {
retina: 'only screen and (min-device-pixel-ratio: 2), only screen and (min-resolution: 192dpi), only screen and (min-resolution: 2dppx)',
superJumbo: '(min-width: 2000px)',
};
if (screenSize.is('retina')) {
// switch out regular images for hi-dpi ones
}
if (screenSize.is('superJumbo')) {
// do something for enormous screens
}
}]);
screenSize.rules contains a copy of the default rules initially, so it is straightforward to
add to or change the default rules rather than replacing them, if you wish. Setting
screenSize.rules to
null will cause
screenSize to use the default (bootstrap3) rules,
but does not make them available as a base for further changes; to restore
screenSize.rules
to the default value, use
screenSize.restoreDefaultRules()
angular.module('myApp', ['matchMedia'])
.controller('mainController', ['screenSize', function (screenSize) {
// this removes the lg media query, causing its screen sizes to be lumped in with md
delete screenSize.rules.lg;
// this reverts the media queries to the bootstrap3 defaults
screenSize.rules = null;
// this restores screenSize.rules to the default media query values
screenSize.restoreDefaultRules();
// this adds a new superJumbo media query, without removing the default rules
angular.extend(screenSize.rules, {superJumbo: '(min-width: 2000px)'};
}]);
