openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

angular-material-tools

by angular
1.0.0 (see all)

Tools for AngularJS Material

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

660

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-material-tools

Tool that generates custom AngularJS Material builds, consisting of:

  • JS files for a set Material components
  • CSS for a set of components
  • Static theme files
  • Layout CSS, separated from the specific component styling

Installation

  • npm install angular-material-tools --save

Usage

material-tools can be easily used from the command-line or from your own custom NodeJS code. The build tools also include a CLI, which can be used by installing the tools globally.

  • npm install -g angular-material-tools

Options

NameTypeDescription
destination (*)stringTarget location for the Material build.
modulesstring[]Modules that should be part of the build.
All modules will be built if nothing is specified.
versionstringVersion of AngularJS Material.
If set to local, it will take the local installed AngularJS Material version from the node modules.
If set to latest, the latest version will be downloaded.
themeMdThemeMaterial Theme to be used to generate a static theme stylesheet.
themesMdTheme[]Multiple Material Themes, which are used to generated a static stylesheet.
cachestringDirectory for caching the downloads
mainFilenamestringName of the entry file that will be loaded to figure out the dependencies.
destinationFilenamestringName to be used as a base for the output files.

Note: The options can be set in a JSON file whose path can be passed to the CLI or API.

CLI usage

To create a custom AngularJS Material build with the command-line interface (CLI), you can pass the options as CLI arguments.

All possible options in the CLI can be listed with the command:

  • material-tools --help

The CLI includes the following commands:

NameArgumentsDescription
<arguments>Everything from optionsDefault command that builds all files.
material-tools js <arguments>Everything from optionsOnly builds the JS files.
material-tools css <arguments>Everything from optionsOnly builds the CSS files
material-tools theme <arguments>Everything from options

--name
--primary-palette
--accent-palette
--warn-palette
--background-palette
--dark		Builds the theme files for a single theme.
material-tools themes <arguments>Everything from options

--name
--primary-palette
--accent-palette
--warn-palette
--background-palette
--dark		Builds the theme files for an array of themes.

Examples

material-tools --destination ./output --modules list datepicker autocomplete --version 1.2.1

If you do not specify a version, the CLI will automatically use the installed AngularJS Material version from your local node_modules directory.

material-tools -d ./output -m list

NodeJS usage

const MaterialTools = require('angular-material-tools');

let tools = new MaterialTools({
  destination: './output',
  version: '1.2.1',
  modules: ['menu', 'checkbox'],
  theme: {
    primaryPalette: 'indigo',
    accentPalette: 'purple',
    warnPalette: 'deep-orange',
    backgroundPalette: 'grey'
  }
});

const successHandler = () => console.log('Build was successful.');
const errorHandler = error => console.error(error);

tools.build().then(successHandler).catch(errorHandler);         // Build all JS/CSS/themes

tools.build('js').then(successHandler).catch(errorHandler);     // Only build the JS.
tools.build('theme').then(successHandler).catch(errorHandler);  // Only build the theme.
tools.build('css').then(successHandler).catch(errorHandler);    // Only build the CSS

// You can also build a subset of files.
tools.build('css', 'js');   // Builds both the CSS and the JS.

Output Files

FileDescription
angular-material.jsContains the modules that you specified, as well as their dependencies.
angular-material.cssCSS files that has the modules you selected, as well as the layout CSS and core CSS.
angular-material.layout-none.cssOnly contains the modules that you selected, in addition to the core structural CSS.
angular-material.themes.cssStatic generated theme stylesheet, which includes all generated themes.
angular-material.layouts.cssStandalone Layout stylesheet with class selectors
angular-material.layout-attributes.cssStandalone Layout stylesheet with attribute selectors

Theming

Developers are able to easily build a static theme stylesheet

{
  destination: './myBuild',
  version: '1.2.1',
  modules: ['list'],
  theme: {
    primaryPalette: 'blue',
    accentPalette: 'grey'
  }
}

In some cases you may want to have multiple themes in your application.

{
  themes: [{
    name: 'firstTheme',
    primaryPalette: 'red'
  }, {
    name: 'secondTheme',
    primaryPalette: 'blue'
  }]
}

It is also possible to use custom palettes for your static theme.

{
  theme: {
    primaryPalette: 'light-orange',
    accentPalette: 'blue'
  },
  palettes: {
    'light-orange': {
      '50': 'FBE9E7',
      '100': 'FFCCBC',
      '200': 'FFAB91',
      '300': 'FF8A65',
      '400': 'FF7043',
      '500': 'FF7043',
      '600': 'F4511E',
      '700': 'E64A19',
      '800': 'D84315',
      '900': 'BF360C',
      'A100': 'FF9E80',
      'A200': 'FF6E40',
      'A400': 'FF3D00',
      'A700': 'DD2C00',
      'contrastDefaultColor': 'light',
      'contrastDarkColors': ['50', '100', '200', '300', '400', 'A100', 'A200'],
      'contrastStrongLightColors': ['500', '600', '700', '800', '900', 'A400', 'A700']
    }
  }
}

Sometimes you want to create a custom palette which is based on another one.

Material Tools for AngularJS Material provides an easy way to extend palettes.

{
  theme: {
    primaryPalette: 'darkerRed',
    accentPalette: 'blue'
  },
  palettes: {
    'darkerRed': {
      extends: 'red',
      contrastDefaultColor: 'dark'
    }
  }
}

Development

If you've cloned the repo, a quick way to explore NodeJS usages is to directly run TypeScript without transpiling processes. Developers can use ts-node for this.

Install a TypeScript compiler (requires typescript by default):

npm install -g ts-node typescript

Then use the command-line to directly run the debug.ts sample from the project root:

ts-node debug.ts

which will generate the output:

[13:37:00]: Successfully built list, core, animate, layout, gestures, theming, palette,
            datepicker, icon, virtualRepeat, showHide.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial