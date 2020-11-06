Tool that generates custom AngularJS Material builds, consisting of:

JS files for a set Material components

CSS for a set of components

Static theme files

Layout CSS, separated from the specific component styling

Installation

npm install angular-material-tools --save

Usage

material-tools can be easily used from the command-line or from your own custom NodeJS code. The build tools also include a CLI, which can be used by installing the tools globally.

npm install -g angular-material-tools

Options

Name Type Description destination (*) string Target location for the Material build. modules string[] Modules that should be part of the build.

All modules will be built if nothing is specified. version string Version of AngularJS Material.

If set to local , it will take the local installed AngularJS Material version from the node modules.

If set to latest , the latest version will be downloaded. theme MdTheme Material Theme to be used to generate a static theme stylesheet. themes MdTheme[] Multiple Material Themes, which are used to generated a static stylesheet. cache string Directory for caching the downloads mainFilename string Name of the entry file that will be loaded to figure out the dependencies. destinationFilename string Name to be used as a base for the output files.

Note: The options can be set in a JSON file whose path can be passed to the CLI or API.

CLI usage

To create a custom AngularJS Material build with the command-line interface (CLI), you can pass the options as CLI arguments.

All possible options in the CLI can be listed with the command:

material-tools --help

The CLI includes the following commands:

Name Arguments Description <arguments> Everything from options Default command that builds all files. material-tools js <arguments> Everything from options Only builds the JS files. material-tools css <arguments> Everything from options Only builds the CSS files material-tools theme <arguments> Everything from options



--name

--primary-palette

--accent-palette

--warn-palette

--background-palette

--dark Builds the theme files for a single theme. material-tools themes <arguments> Everything from options



--name

--primary-palette

--accent-palette

--warn-palette

--background-palette

--dark Builds the theme files for an array of themes.

Examples

material-tools --destination ./output --modules list datepicker autocomplete --version 1.2.1

If you do not specify a version, the CLI will automatically use the installed AngularJS Material version from your local node_modules directory.

material-tools -d ./output -m list

NodeJS usage

const MaterialTools = require ( 'angular-material-tools' ); let tools = new MaterialTools({ destination : './output' , version : '1.2.1' , modules : [ 'menu' , 'checkbox' ], theme : { primaryPalette : 'indigo' , accentPalette : 'purple' , warnPalette : 'deep-orange' , backgroundPalette : 'grey' } }); const successHandler = () => console .log( 'Build was successful.' ); const errorHandler = error => console .error(error); tools.build().then(successHandler).catch(errorHandler); tools.build( 'js' ).then(successHandler).catch(errorHandler); tools.build( 'theme' ).then(successHandler).catch(errorHandler); tools.build( 'css' ).then(successHandler).catch(errorHandler); tools.build( 'css' , 'js' );

Output Files

File Description angular-material.js Contains the modules that you specified, as well as their dependencies. angular-material.css CSS files that has the modules you selected, as well as the layout CSS and core CSS. angular-material.layout-none.css Only contains the modules that you selected, in addition to the core structural CSS. angular-material.themes.css Static generated theme stylesheet, which includes all generated themes. angular-material.layouts.css Standalone Layout stylesheet with class selectors angular-material.layout-attributes.css Standalone Layout stylesheet with attribute selectors

Theming

Developers are able to easily build a static theme stylesheet

{ destination : './myBuild' , version : '1.2.1' , modules : [ 'list' ], theme : { primaryPalette : 'blue' , accentPalette : 'grey' } }

In some cases you may want to have multiple themes in your application.

{ themes : [{ name : 'firstTheme' , primaryPalette : 'red' }, { name : 'secondTheme' , primaryPalette : 'blue' }] }

It is also possible to use custom palettes for your static theme.

{ theme : { primaryPalette : 'light-orange' , accentPalette : 'blue' }, palettes : { 'light-orange' : { '50' : 'FBE9E7' , '100' : 'FFCCBC' , '200' : 'FFAB91' , '300' : 'FF8A65' , '400' : 'FF7043' , '500' : 'FF7043' , '600' : 'F4511E' , '700' : 'E64A19' , '800' : 'D84315' , '900' : 'BF360C' , 'A100' : 'FF9E80' , 'A200' : 'FF6E40' , 'A400' : 'FF3D00' , 'A700' : 'DD2C00' , 'contrastDefaultColor' : 'light' , 'contrastDarkColors' : [ '50' , '100' , '200' , '300' , '400' , 'A100' , 'A200' ], 'contrastStrongLightColors' : [ '500' , '600' , '700' , '800' , '900' , 'A400' , 'A700' ] } } }

Sometimes you want to create a custom palette which is based on another one.

Material Tools for AngularJS Material provides an easy way to extend palettes.

{ theme : { primaryPalette : 'darkerRed' , accentPalette : 'blue' }, palettes : { 'darkerRed' : { extends : 'red' , contrastDefaultColor : 'dark' } } }

Development

If you've cloned the repo, a quick way to explore NodeJS usages is to directly run TypeScript without transpiling processes. Developers can use ts-node for this.

Install a TypeScript compiler (requires typescript by default):

npm install -g ts-node typescript

Then use the command-line to directly run the debug.ts sample from the project root:

ts-node debug.ts

which will generate the output: