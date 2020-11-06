Tool that generates custom AngularJS Material builds, consisting of:
npm install angular-material-tools --save
material-tools can be easily used from the command-line or from your own custom NodeJS code.
The build tools also include a CLI, which can be used by installing the tools globally.
npm install -g angular-material-tools
|Name
|Type
|Description
destination (*)
string
|Target location for the Material build.
modules
string[]
|Modules that should be part of the build.
All modules will be built if nothing is specified.
version
string
|Version of AngularJS Material.
If set to
local, it will take the local installed AngularJS Material version from the node modules.
If set to
latest, the latest version will be downloaded.
theme
MdTheme
|Material Theme to be used to generate a static theme stylesheet.
themes
MdTheme[]
|Multiple Material Themes, which are used to generated a static stylesheet.
cache
string
|Directory for caching the downloads
mainFilename
string
|Name of the entry file that will be loaded to figure out the dependencies.
destinationFilename
string
|Name to be used as a base for the output files.
Note: The options can be set in a JSON file whose path can be passed to the CLI or API.
To create a custom AngularJS Material build with the command-line interface (CLI), you can pass the options as CLI arguments.
All possible options in the CLI can be listed with the command:
material-tools --help
The CLI includes the following commands:
|Name
|Arguments
|Description
<arguments>
|Everything from options
|Default command that builds all files.
material-tools js <arguments>
|Everything from options
|Only builds the JS files.
material-tools css <arguments>
|Everything from options
|Only builds the CSS files
material-tools theme <arguments>
|Everything from options
--name
--primary-palette
--accent-palette
--warn-palette
--background-palette
--dark
|Builds the theme files for a single theme.
material-tools themes <arguments>
|Everything from options
--name
--primary-palette
--accent-palette
--warn-palette
--background-palette
--dark
|Builds the theme files for an array of themes.
Examples
material-tools --destination ./output --modules list datepicker autocomplete --version 1.2.1
If you do not specify a version, the CLI will automatically use the installed AngularJS Material version from
your local
node_modules directory.
material-tools -d ./output -m list
const MaterialTools = require('angular-material-tools');
let tools = new MaterialTools({
destination: './output',
version: '1.2.1',
modules: ['menu', 'checkbox'],
theme: {
primaryPalette: 'indigo',
accentPalette: 'purple',
warnPalette: 'deep-orange',
backgroundPalette: 'grey'
}
});
const successHandler = () => console.log('Build was successful.');
const errorHandler = error => console.error(error);
tools.build().then(successHandler).catch(errorHandler); // Build all JS/CSS/themes
tools.build('js').then(successHandler).catch(errorHandler); // Only build the JS.
tools.build('theme').then(successHandler).catch(errorHandler); // Only build the theme.
tools.build('css').then(successHandler).catch(errorHandler); // Only build the CSS
// You can also build a subset of files.
tools.build('css', 'js'); // Builds both the CSS and the JS.
|File
|Description
angular-material.js
|Contains the modules that you specified, as well as their dependencies.
angular-material.css
|CSS files that has the modules you selected, as well as the layout CSS and core CSS.
angular-material.layout-none.css
|Only contains the modules that you selected, in addition to the core structural CSS.
angular-material.themes.css
|Static generated theme stylesheet, which includes all generated themes.
angular-material.layouts.css
|Standalone Layout stylesheet with class selectors
angular-material.layout-attributes.css
|Standalone Layout stylesheet with attribute selectors
Developers are able to easily build a static theme stylesheet
{
destination: './myBuild',
version: '1.2.1',
modules: ['list'],
theme: {
primaryPalette: 'blue',
accentPalette: 'grey'
}
}
In some cases you may want to have multiple themes in your application.
{
themes: [{
name: 'firstTheme',
primaryPalette: 'red'
}, {
name: 'secondTheme',
primaryPalette: 'blue'
}]
}
It is also possible to use custom palettes for your static theme.
{
theme: {
primaryPalette: 'light-orange',
accentPalette: 'blue'
},
palettes: {
'light-orange': {
'50': 'FBE9E7',
'100': 'FFCCBC',
'200': 'FFAB91',
'300': 'FF8A65',
'400': 'FF7043',
'500': 'FF7043',
'600': 'F4511E',
'700': 'E64A19',
'800': 'D84315',
'900': 'BF360C',
'A100': 'FF9E80',
'A200': 'FF6E40',
'A400': 'FF3D00',
'A700': 'DD2C00',
'contrastDefaultColor': 'light',
'contrastDarkColors': ['50', '100', '200', '300', '400', 'A100', 'A200'],
'contrastStrongLightColors': ['500', '600', '700', '800', '900', 'A400', 'A700']
}
}
}
Sometimes you want to create a custom palette which is based on another one.
Material Tools for AngularJS Material provides an easy way to extend palettes.
{
theme: {
primaryPalette: 'darkerRed',
accentPalette: 'blue'
},
palettes: {
'darkerRed': {
extends: 'red',
contrastDefaultColor: 'dark'
}
}
}
If you've cloned the repo, a quick way to explore NodeJS usages is to directly run TypeScript without transpiling processes. Developers can use ts-node for this.
Install a TypeScript compiler (requires
typescript by default):
npm install -g ts-node typescript
Then use the command-line to directly run the
debug.ts sample from the project root:
ts-node debug.ts
which will generate the output:
[13:37:00]: Successfully built list, core, animate, layout, gestures, theming, palette,
datepicker, icon, virtualRepeat, showHide.