Looking for maintainers

There are people still using angular-material-time-picker in their projects and we have a few issues open + pull requests. This projects is open to new lead maintainers. Please contact the current maintainer.

Angular Material Time Picker (md-time-picker)

Angular Material has a date picker, but no time picker. This module is an effort to implement a time picker in Angular Material.

The modal popup is based off mdPickers, but with modifications for 24 hour time, removal of dependency on momentjs, and improvements in usability.

The "time input field" is made up of three individual text inputs for hour, minute, and meridiem. This allows better cross browser support, especially for older browsers that do not support time input.

Screenshots

On page

12 hour 24 hour

Modal

12 Hour 24 Hour Minute

Demo

A live Codepen demo. The same html/css file is also included in the demoApp folder.

Requirements

1.5.0 < AngularJS < 2 (angular-messages, angular-animate, angular-aria)

Angular Material > 1

Material Icons

Installation

Using npm

npm install angular-material- time -picker

You may use Webpack to inject this module into your application.

ES5

require ( 'angular-material-time-picker/dist/md-time-picker.css' ); var ngTimePicker = require ( 'angular-material-time-picker' ); angular.module( 'myApp' , [ngTimePicker]);

ES6

import 'angular-material-time-picker/dist/md-time-picker.css' ; import ngTimePicker from 'angular-material-time-picker' ; angular.module( 'myApp' , [ngTimePicker]);

Usage

Example Controller

angular.module( 'demoApp' ) .controller( 'demoAppController' , [ '$scope' , '$mdpTimePicker' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.time = new Date (); $scope.message = { hour : 'Hour is required' , minute : 'Minute is required' , meridiem : 'Meridiem is required' } $scope.readonly = false ; $scope.required = true ; }]);

Example Template

< md-time-picker ng-model = "time" message = "message" read-only = "readonly" mandatory = "required" no-meridiem no-auto-switch > </ md-time-picker >

Optional Attributes

message (takes an object with keys: hour, minute, and meridiem)

(takes an object with keys: hour, minute, and meridiem) no-meridiem (changes time picker to 24 hour time, 12 hour time is default)

(changes time picker to 24 hour time, 12 hour time is default) no-auto-switch (stops modal from switching to minutes automatically after an hour is pressed)

(stops modal from switching to minutes automatically after an hour is pressed) read-only (set read only on input. Accepts true or false)

(set read only on input. Accepts true or false) mandatory (input will be validated as required if true. Accepts true or false).

License

This software is provided free of charge and without restriction under the MIT License