Material Design for AngularJS Apps

Material Design is a specification for a unified system of visual, motion, and interaction design that adapts across different devices. Our goal is to deliver a lean, lightweight set of AngularJS-native UI elements that implement the material design specification for use in AngularJS single-page applications (SPAs).

AngularJS Material is an implementation of Google's Material Design Specification (2014-2017) for AngularJS (v1.x) developers.

For an implementation of the Material Design Specification (2018+), please see the Angular Material project which is built for Angular (v2+) developers.

Long Term Support

AngularJS Material has entered a Long Term Support (LTS) period which ends on December 31st, 2021. This date aligns with the AngularJS LTS period.

We now focus exclusively on providing fixes to bugs, in the 1.2.x branch of the library, that satisfy at least one of the following criteria:

We receive a report of, or detect, a security weakness which is then verified

A major browser releases a version that will cause current production applications to stop working

The jQuery library releases a version that will cause current production applications to stop working

AngularJS Material 1.1.x will get a new version, if and only if, we verify a new severe security weakness.

Learn how to report security issues here.

AngularJS Material includes a rich set of reusable, well-tested, and accessible UI components.

Quick Links:

Please note that using the latest version of AngularJS Material requires the use of AngularJS 1.7.2 or higher.

AngularJS Material supports the browser versions defined in the browserslist field of our package.json. Find out more on our docs site.

AngularJS Material supports the screen reader versions listed here.

Online Documentation and Demos

Visit material.angularjs.org online to review the API, see the components in action via live demos, and to read our detailed guides which include the layout system, theming system, typography, and more.

Or you can build the documentation and demos locally; see Build Docs & Demos for details.

Our Release Processes

To preserve stability with applications currently using AngularJS Material, we do not follow semver. We have three types of releases:

major : major releases will be done in the separate Angular Material repo. This type of release will not be used within AngularJS Material.

: major releases will be done in the separate Angular Material repo. This type of release will not be used within AngularJS Material. minor : contain breaking changes in addition to patch release changes.

: contain breaking changes in addition to patch release changes. patch : non-breaking changes (no API, CSS, UX changes that will cause breaks in existing AngularJS Material applications).

Patch Releases

The patch builds (1.2.1, 1.2.2, etc.) are prepared based on commits in the master branch; which contains only non-breaking changes (I.e. bug fixes, new features, API additions, and minimal non-breaking CSS changes). We are targeting patch releases every 2 weeks.

Minor Releases

The minor builds (1.1.0, 1.2.0, 1.3.0) can contain breaking changes to CSS, APIs, and UX. Our formal release of minor builds is much less frequent. The release process for minor builds is currently being re-evaluated.

For the purposes of AngularJS Material, you could think of the patch releases as being minor changes, and the 'minor' releases as being major changes according to semver.

Contributing

Developers interested in contributing should read the following guidelines:

Please do not ask general questions in an issue. Issues are only to report bugs, request enhancements, or request new features. For general questions and discussions, use the AngularJS Material Forum.

It is important to note that for each release, the ChangeLog is a resource that will itemize all:

Bug Fixes

New Enhancements

Breaking Changes

Building

Developers can build AngularJS Material using NPM and gulp.

First install or update your local project's npm dependencies:

npm install

Install Gulp v3 globally:

npm install -g gulp@3

Then run the gulp tasks:

gulp build gulp docs

For development, use the docs:watch NPM script to run in dev mode:

npm run docs:watch

For more details on how the build process works and additional commands (available for testing and debugging) developers should read the Build Guide.

Installing Build (Distribution Files)

NPM

For developers not interested in building the AngularJS Material library... use NPM to install and use the AngularJS Material distribution files.

Change to your project's root directory.

npm install angular-material --save npm install http://github.com/angular/bower-material

Other Dependency Managers

Visit our distribution repository for more details on how to install and use the AngularJS Material distribution files within your local project.

CDN

CDN versions of AngularJS Material are available.

With the Google CDN, you will not need to download local copies of the distribution files. Instead, simply reference the CDN urls to easily use those remote library files. This is especially useful when using online tools such as CodePen or Plunker.

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angular_material/1.2.1/angular-material.min.css" > </ head > < body > < script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.8.2/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.8.2/angular-animate.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.8.2/angular-aria.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.8.2/angular-messages.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angular_material/1.2.1/angular-material.min.js" > </ script > </ body >

Developers seeking the latest, most-current build versions can use GitCDN.xyz to pull directly from our distribution repository:

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://gitcdn.xyz/cdn/angular/bower-material/master/angular-material.css" > </ head > < body > < script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.8.2/angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.8.2/angular-animate.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.8.2/angular-aria.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.8.2/angular-messages.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://gitcdn.xyz/cdn/angular/bower-material/master/angular-material.js" > </ script > </ body >

Once you have all the necessary assets installed, add ngMaterial and ngMessages as dependencies for your app: