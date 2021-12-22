Material Design is a specification for a unified system of visual, motion, and interaction design that adapts across different devices. Our goal is to deliver a lean, lightweight set of AngularJS-native UI elements that implement the material design specification for use in AngularJS single-page applications (SPAs).
AngularJS Material is an implementation of Google's Material Design Specification (2014-2017) for AngularJS (v1.x) developers.
For an implementation of the Material Design Specification (2018+), please see the Angular Material project which is built for Angular (v2+) developers.
AngularJS Material has entered a Long Term Support (LTS) period which ends on December 31st, 2021. This date aligns with the AngularJS LTS period.
We now focus exclusively on providing fixes to bugs, in the 1.2.x branch of the library, that satisfy at least one of the following criteria:
AngularJS Material 1.1.x will get a new version, if and only if, we verify a new severe security weakness.
Learn how to report security issues here.
AngularJS Material includes a rich set of reusable, well-tested, and accessible UI components.
Quick Links:
Please note that using the latest version of AngularJS Material requires the use of AngularJS 1.7.2 or higher.
AngularJS Material supports the browser versions defined in the
browserslist field
of our package.json. Find out more on our
docs site.
AngularJS Material supports the screen reader versions listed here.
To preserve stability with applications currently using AngularJS Material, we do not follow semver. We have three types of releases:
major : major releases will be done in the separate Angular Material repo.
This type of release will not be used within AngularJS Material.
minor: contain breaking changes in addition to patch release changes.
patch: non-breaking changes (no API, CSS, UX changes that will cause breaks in existing AngularJS Material applications).
The patch builds (1.2.1, 1.2.2, etc.) are prepared based on commits in the
master branch;
which contains only non-breaking changes (I.e. bug fixes, new features, API additions, and minimal
non-breaking CSS changes). We are targeting
patch releases every 2 weeks.
The minor builds (1.1.0, 1.2.0, 1.3.0) can contain breaking changes to CSS, APIs, and UX.
Our formal release of
minor builds is much less frequent. The release process for
minor builds is currently
being re-evaluated.
For the purposes of AngularJS Material, you could think of the patch releases as being minor changes, and the 'minor' releases as being major changes according to semver.
Developers interested in contributing should read the following guidelines:
Please do not ask general questions in an issue. Issues are only to report bugs, request enhancements, or request new features. For general questions and discussions, use the AngularJS Material Forum.
It is important to note that for each release, the ChangeLog is a resource that will itemize all:
Developers can build AngularJS Material using NPM and gulp.
First install or update your local project's npm dependencies:
npm install
Install Gulp v3 globally:
npm install -g gulp@3
Then run the gulp tasks:
# To build `angular-material.js/.css` and `Theme` files in the `/dist` directory
gulp build
# To build the AngularJS Material Docs and Demos in `/dist/docs` directory
gulp docs
For development, use the
docs:watch NPM script to run in dev mode:
# To build the AngularJS Material Source, Docs, and Demos in watch mode
npm run docs:watch
For more details on how the build process works and additional commands (available for testing and debugging) developers should read the Build Guide.
For developers not interested in building the AngularJS Material library... use NPM to install and use the AngularJS Material distribution files.
Change to your project's root directory.
# To get the latest stable version, use NPM from the command line.
npm install angular-material --save
# To get the most recent, latest committed-to-master version use:
npm install http://github.com/angular/bower-material#master --save
Visit our distribution repository for more details on how to install and use the AngularJS Material distribution files within your local project.
CDN versions of AngularJS Material are available.
With the Google CDN, you will not need to download local copies of the distribution files. Instead, simply reference the CDN urls to easily use those remote library files. This is especially useful when using online tools such as CodePen or Plunker.
<head>
<!-- AngularJS Material CSS now available via Google CDN; version 1.2.1 used here -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angular_material/1.2.1/angular-material.min.css">
</head>
<body>
<!-- AngularJS Material Dependencies -->
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.8.2/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.8.2/angular-animate.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.8.2/angular-aria.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.8.2/angular-messages.min.js"></script>
<!-- AngularJS Material Javascript now available via Google CDN; version 1.2.1 used here -->
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angular_material/1.2.1/angular-material.min.js"></script>
</body>
Developers seeking the latest, most-current build versions can use GitCDN.xyz to pull directly from our distribution repository:
<head>
<!-- AngularJS Material CSS using GitCDN to load directly from `bower-material/master` -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://gitcdn.xyz/cdn/angular/bower-material/master/angular-material.css">
</head>
<body>
<!-- AngularJS Material Dependencies -->
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.8.2/angular.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.8.2/angular-animate.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.8.2/angular-aria.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.8.2/angular-messages.min.js"></script>
<!-- AngularJS Material Javascript using GitCDN to load directly from `bower-material/master` -->
<script src="https://gitcdn.xyz/cdn/angular/bower-material/master/angular-material.js"></script>
</body>
Once you have all the necessary assets installed, add
ngMaterial and
ngMessages as dependencies for your
app:
angular.module('myApp', ['ngMaterial', 'ngMessages']);