openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
amr

angular-material-rail-drawer

by Jordan Hall
1.0.0 (see all)

Angular Material extension for mini/rail drawer variant

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular Material Rail Drawer Plugin

Angular Material Navigation drawer — Adding support mode = “Rail” (mini variant behaviour)

Since 2016, the Angular community has been shouting out of a mini variant for material design.

How to install

NPM: npm i angular-material-rail-drawer Yarn: yarn add angular-material-rail-drawer

How to use

Read example for more information

module.ts import { DrawerRailModule } from 'angular-material-rail-drawer';

component.html <mat-sidenav mode="rail" opened="true">

If "strictTemplates": true is activated in tsconfig.json, overwriting mode is not possible. In this case you can use the following selector:

component.html <mat-sidenav rail-mode opened="true">

This extension adds on an existing mode the Material documentation remains the same.

Extra API for rail variant

On top of all the standard Drawer API from google https://material.angular.io/components/sidenav/api. I've added 4 extra API so you have more control over the animation and size.

Inputdescriptiondefault
openAnimationAngular Animation settings for openingsidebarOpen(maxWidth)
closeAnimationAngular Animation settings for closingsidebarClose(minWidth)
closeWidthmin width (small view)"60px"
expandedWidthmax width for the expanded view"200px"

extra note the default anmination time is set to 100ms

Notes: Angular material open state

Close === mini & Opened === expanded

Blog post: https://medium.com/@LostDeveloper/angular-material-navigation-drawer-adding-support-mode-rail-mini-variant-behaviour-8f7b107700b3

Angular material mini variant github issue: https://github.com/angular/components/issues/1728

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial