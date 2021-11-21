Angular Material Navigation drawer — Adding support mode = “Rail” (mini variant behaviour)
Since 2016, the Angular community has been shouting out of a mini variant for material design.
NPM:
npm i angular-material-rail-drawer
Yarn:
yarn add angular-material-rail-drawer
Read example for more information
module.ts
import { DrawerRailModule } from 'angular-material-rail-drawer';
component.html
<mat-sidenav mode="rail" opened="true">
If
"strictTemplates": true is activated in tsconfig.json, overwriting mode is not possible. In this case you can use the following selector:
component.html
<mat-sidenav rail-mode opened="true">
This extension adds on an existing
mode the Material documentation remains the same.
On top of all the standard Drawer API from google https://material.angular.io/components/sidenav/api. I've added 4 extra API so you have more control over the animation and size.
|Input
|description
|default
|openAnimation
|Angular Animation settings for opening
|sidebarOpen(maxWidth)
|closeAnimation
|Angular Animation settings for closing
|sidebarClose(minWidth)
|closeWidth
|min width (small view)
|"60px"
|expandedWidth
|max width for the expanded view
|"200px"
extra note the default anmination time is set to 100ms
Notes: Angular material open state
Close === mini &
Opened === expanded
Blog post: https://medium.com/@LostDeveloper/angular-material-navigation-drawer-adding-support-mode-rail-mini-variant-behaviour-8f7b107700b3
Angular material mini variant github issue: https://github.com/angular/components/issues/1728