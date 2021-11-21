Angular Material Rail Drawer Plugin

Angular Material Navigation drawer — Adding support mode = “Rail” (mini variant behaviour)

Since 2016, the Angular community has been shouting out of a mini variant for material design.

How to install

NPM: npm i angular-material-rail-drawer Yarn: yarn add angular-material-rail-drawer

How to use

Read example for more information

module.ts import { DrawerRailModule } from 'angular-material-rail-drawer';

component.html <mat-sidenav mode="rail" opened="true">

If "strictTemplates": true is activated in tsconfig.json, overwriting mode is not possible. In this case you can use the following selector:

component.html <mat-sidenav rail-mode opened="true">

This extension adds on an existing mode the Material documentation remains the same.

Extra API for rail variant

On top of all the standard Drawer API from google https://material.angular.io/components/sidenav/api. I've added 4 extra API so you have more control over the animation and size.

Input description default openAnimation Angular Animation settings for opening sidebarOpen(maxWidth) closeAnimation Angular Animation settings for closing sidebarClose(minWidth) closeWidth min width (small view) "60px" expandedWidth max width for the expanded view "200px"

extra note the default anmination time is set to 100ms

Notes: Angular material open state

Close === mini & Opened === expanded

Blog post: https://medium.com/@LostDeveloper/angular-material-navigation-drawer-adding-support-mode-rail-mini-variant-behaviour-8f7b107700b3

Angular material mini variant github issue: https://github.com/angular/components/issues/1728