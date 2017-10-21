AngularJS directive to use Material Design icons with custom fill-color and size.

This project encompasses all SVG icons from Google's official Material Design Icon repository and few hand-picked icons from community-led MaterialDesignIcons.com in form of angular directive that gives option to specify custom fill-color and size.

Changes to icon will go through delightful morphing if SVG-Morpheus is also included in your application.

Installation

This library is available via bower and npm

bower install angular-material-icons

npm install angular-material-icons

Configure own icons

add many icons

angular.module( 'moduleName' ).config( function ( ngMdIconServiceProvider ) { ngMdIconServiceProvider.addShapes({ 'signal_wifi_0_bar' : '<path fill-opacity=".3" d="M12.01 21.49L23.64 7c-.45-.34-4.93-4-11.64-4C5.28 3 .81 6.66.36 7l11.63 14.49.01.01.01-.01z"/>' , 'signal_wifi_1_bar' : '<path fill-opacity=".3" d="M12.01 21.49L23.64 7c-.45-.34-4.93-4-11.64-4C5.28 3 .81 6.66.36 7l11.63 14.49.01.01.01-.01z"/><path d="M6.67 14.86L12 21.49v.01l.01-.01 5.33-6.63C17.06 14.65 15.03 13 12 13s-5.06 1.65-5.33 1.86z"/>' , }); });

optionally You can add viewBox for icon if not want to do it in templates

attribute view-box from template has higher priority so if given will override configured by service

if not given viewBox in config and template will use default "0 0 24 24"

angular.module( 'moduleName' ).config( function ( ngMdIconServiceProvider ) { ngMdIconServiceProvider .addShape( 'evCross' , '<polygon points="612,36.004 576.521,0.603 306,270.608 35.478,0.603 0,36.004 270.522,306.011 0,575.997 35.478,611.397 306,341.411 576.521,611.397 612,575.997 341.459,306.011"/>' ) .addViewBox( 'evCross' , '0 0 612 612' ); });

Demo

Checkout the live demo for usage instructions and a preview of all icons included in the set.

Licenses

This package is released under MIT license.

Icons are released under Attribution 4.0 International license.