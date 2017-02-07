A module that implements design elements based on Material Design Expansion Panels. With additional features that are similar to Google Inbox style Expansion Panels.
To see Material Design Expansion Panels Specification go here.
The expansion panel component can be used with just html or you can use the Expansion Panel Group to control multiple panels through code
Demo Hosted on github.io Click Here
Quick Links:
Change to your project's root directory.
# To install latest
bower install angular-material-expansion-panel
# To install latest and update bower.json
bower install angular-material-expansion-panel --save
Change to your project's root directory.
# To install latest
npm install angular-material-expansion-panel
# To install latest and update package.json
npm install angular-material-expansion-panel --save
install modules
# install npm modules
npm install
# install bower components
bower install
Include the
material.components.expansionPanels module as a dependency in your application.
angular.module('myApp', ['ngMaterial', 'material.components.expansionPanels']);
You can easily build using gulp.
The built files will be created in the
dist folder
Run the gulp tasks:
# To run locally. This will kick of the watch process
# navigate to `localhost:8080`
gulp
# To build the js and css files to the `/build` directory
gulp build
Test using Karma Run the gulp tasks:
gulp test
Example Template
<md-expansion-panel md-component-id="panelOne">
<md-expansion-panel-collapsed>
<div class="md-title">Title</div>
<div class="md-summary">Summary</div>
<md-expansion-panel-icon></md-expansion-panel-icon>
</md-expansion-panel-collapsed>
<md-expansion-panel-expanded>
<md-expansion-panel-header>
<div class="md-title">Expanded Title</div>
<div class="md-summary">Expanded Summary</div>
<md-expansion-panel-icon></md-expansion-panel-icon>
</md-expansion-panel-header>
<md-expansion-panel-content>
<h4>Content</h4>
<p>Put content in here</p>
</md-expansion-panel-content>
<md-expansion-panel-footer>
<div flex></div>
<md-button class="md-warn" ng-click="$panel.collapse()">Collapse</md-button>
</md-expansion-panel-footer>
</md-expansion-panel-expanded>
</md-expansion-panel>
angular.module('app').controller('ctrl', function ($mdExpansionPanel) {
// async
$mdExpansionPanel().waitFor('panelOne').then(function (instance) {
instance.expand();
instance.collapse({animation: false});
instance.remove();
instance.isOpen();
});
// sync
$mdExpansionPanel('panelOne').expand();
});
Example Group
<md-expansion-panel-group md-component-id="panelGroup" multiple>
<md-expansion-panel md-component-id="panelOne">
<md-expansion-panel-collapsed></md-expansion-panel-collapsed>
<md-expansion-panel-expanded>
<md-expansion-panel-header></md-expansion-panel-header>
<md-expansion-panel-content></md-expansion-panel-content>
<md-expansion-panel-footer></md-expansion-panel-footer>
</md-expansion-panel-expanded>
</md-expansion-panel>
<md-expansion-panel md-component-id="panelTwo">
<md-expansion-panel-collapsed></md-expansion-panel-collapsed>
<md-expansion-panel-expanded>
<md-expansion-panel-header></md-expansion-panel-header>
<md-expansion-panel-content></md-expansion-panel-content>
<md-expansion-panel-footer></md-expansion-panel-footer>
</md-expansion-panel-expanded>
</md-expansion-panel>
</md-expansion-panel-group>
angular.module('app').controller('ctrl', function ($mdExpansionPanelGroup) {
// async
$mdExpansionPanelGroup().waitFor('panelGroup').then(function (instance) {
instance.remove('panelOne');
instance.remove('panelTwo', {animation: false});
});
// sync
$mdExpansionPanelGroup('panelOne').removeAll({animation: false});
});
Example Register Panels to group
<md-expansion-panel-group md-component-id="panelGroup" multiple>
</md-expansion-panel-group>
angular.module('app').controller('ctrl', function ($scope, $mdExpansionPanelGroup) {
$mdExpansionPanelGroup().waitFor('panelGroup').then(function (instance) {
instance.register('panelOne', {
templateUrl: 'templateOne.html',
controller: 'TemplateOneController',
controllerAs: 'vm'
});
instance.register('panelTwo', {
templateUrl: 'templateTwo.html',
controller: 'TemplateTwoController',
controllerAs: 'vm'
});
});
$scope.addPanelOne = function () {
$mdExpansionPanelGroup('panelGroup').add('panelOne', {localParam: 'some data'});
};
$scope.addPanelTwo = function () {
$mdExpansionPanelGroup('panelGroup').add('panelTwo');
};
$scope.removePanelOne = function () {
$mdExpansionPanelGroup('panelGroup').remove('panelOne');
};
$scope.removeAll = function () {
$mdExpansionPanelGroup('panelGroup').removeAll({animation: false});
};
});
To add Expansion Panels to you angular-material project, include the
material.components.expansionPanels module as a dependency in your application.
angular.module('myApp', ['ngMaterial', 'material.components.expansionPanels']);
mdExpansionPanelGroup is a container to manage multiple panels
<md-expansion-panel-group
[md-component-id=""]
[auto-expand=""]
[multiple=""]>
...
</md-expansion-panel-group>
|Param
|Type
|Details
|md-component-id
|string=
add an id if you want to acces the panel via the
|auto-expand
|string=
panels expand when added to
|multiple
|string=
allows for more than one panel to be expanded at a time
mdExpansionPanel is the main container for panels
<md-expansion-panel
[md-component-id=""]>
...
</md-expansion-panel>
|Param
|Type
|Details
|md-component-id
|string=
add an id if you want to acces the panel via the
mdExpansionPanelCollapsed is used to contain content when the panel is collapsed
<md-expansion-panel-collapsed>
...
</md-expansion-panel-collapsed>
mdExpansionPanelExpanded is used to contain content when the panel is expanded
<md-expansion-panel-expanded
[height=""]>
...
</md-expansion-panel-expanded>
```xpansion-panel>
|Param
|Type
|Details
|height
|number=
add this attribute set the max height of the expanded content. The container will be set to scroll
mdExpansionPanelHeader is nested inside of
mdExpansionPanelExpanded and contains content you want in place of the collapsed content
this is optional
<md-expansion-panel-header
[md-no-sticky=""]>
...
</md-expansion-panel-header>
|Param
|Type
|Details
|md-no-sticky
|boolean=
add this aatribute to disable sticky
mdExpansionPanelFooter is nested inside of
mdExpansionPanelExpanded and contains content you want at the bottom.
By default the Footer will stick to the bottom of the page if the panel expands past
this is optional
<md-expansion-panel-footer
[md-no-sticky=""]>
...
</md-expansion-panel-footer>
|Param
|Type
|Details
|md-no-sticky
|boolean=
add this aatribute to disable sticky
mdExpansionPanelIcon can be used in both
md-expansion-panel-collapsed and
md-expansion-panel-header as the first or last element. Adding this will provide a animated arrow for expanded and collapsed states
<md-expansion-panel-icon></md-expansion-panel-icon>
Expand and collapse Expansion Panel using its
md-component-id
// sync
$mdExpansionPanel('theComponentId').expand();
$mdExpansionPanel('theComponentId').contract();
$mdExpansionPanel('theComponentId').remove({animation: false});
$mdExpansionPanel('theComponentId').onRemove(function () {});
$mdExpansionPanel('theComponentId').isOpen();
// Async
$mdExpansionPanel().waitFor('theComponentId').then(function (instance) {
instance.expand();
instance.contract();
instance.remove({animation: false});
instance.onRemove(function () {});
instance.isOpen();
});
Get an instance of the expansion panel by its component id You can use this in 2 ways
Find witch will do the same as 1.
waitFor that will return a promise, so you can call on directives before they are added to the dom.
Parameters
|Param
|Type
|Details
|componentId
|string=
the component id used on the element
Returns
|Param
|Details
|promise/instance
returns a instance or a service with 2 methods
Returned Service
|Method
|Details
|find
sync method for getting instance
|waitFor
async method for getting instance. this returnes a promise
Exapnd Panel
Parameters
|Param
|Type
|Details
|options
|object=
object with options
|options#animation
|boolean=
set to false if you want no animations
Returns
|Param
|Details
|promise
a promise that will resolve when panel is done animating
Collapse Panel
Parameters
|Param
|Type
|Details
|options
|object=
object with options
|options#animation
|boolean=
set to false if you want no animations
Returns
|Param
|Details
|promise
a promise that will resolve when panel is done animating
Remove panel from document
Parameters
|Param
|Type
|Details
|options
|object=
object with options
|options#animation
|boolean=
set to false if you want no animations
Returns
|Type
|Details
|promise
a promise that will resolve when panel is done animating
Callback for panel when removed from dom
Parameters
|Param
|Type
|Details
|callback
|function
function called when panel is removed from dom
Add a click catcher that will call a given function when the page surrounding the panel is clicked
Parameters
|Param
|Type
|Details
|callback
|function
function called on click
Remove current click catcher
Returns boolean
Returns
|Type
|Details
|boolean
true if panel is expanded false if panel is collapsed
Control expansion panels and allow for adding and registering panels from code
// sync
$mdExpansionPanelGroup('theComponentId').register('name', {
templateUrl: 'template.html',
controller: 'Controller'
});
$mdExpansionPanelGroup('theComponentId').add({
templateUrl: 'template.html',
controller: 'Controller'
}).then(function (panelCtrl) {
panelCtrl.expand();
});
$mdExpansionPanelGroup('theComponentId').remove('name');
$mdExpansionPanelGroup('theComponentId').removeAll();
$mdExpansionPanelGroup('theComponentId').collapseAll();
$mdExpansionPanelGroup('theComponentId').getAll();
$mdExpansionPanelGroup('theComponentId').getOpen();
$mdExpansionPanelGroup('theComponentId').count();
var killOnChange = $mdExpansionPanelGroup('theComponentId').onChange(function (count) {});
// async
$mdExpansionPanelGroup().waitFor('theComponentId').then(function (instance) {
instance.register('name', {
templateUrl: 'template.html',
controller: 'Controller'
});
instance.add({
templateUrl: 'template.html',
controller: 'Controller'
}).then(function (panelCtrl) {
panelCtrl.expand();
});
instance.add('name', {locals: 'data'});
instance.remove('name');
instance.removeAll({animation: false});
instance.count();
instance.collapseAll();
instance.getAll();
instance.getOpen();
var killOnChange = instance.onChange(function (count) {});
});
Get an instance of the expansion panel group by its component id. You can use this in 2 ways
Find witch will do the same as 1.
waitFor that will return a promise, so you can call on directives before they are added to the dom.
Parameters
|Param
|Type
|Details
|componentId
|string=
the component id used on the element
Returns
|Param
|Details
|promise/instance
returns a instance or a service with 2 methods
Returned Service
|Method
|Details
|find
sync method for getting instance
|waitFor
async method for getting instance. this returnes a promise
register panel that can be added by the given name
Parameters
|Param
|Type
|Details
|name
|string
the name you can use to add the template
|options.template
|string=
template string
|options.templateUrl
|string=
template url
|options.controller
|string=
controller string or function
|options.controllerAs
|string=
controller as name
|options.locals
|object=
locals for injection
add a panel by either passing in a registered name or object. You can also pass in locals
Parameters
|Param
|Type
|Details
|options
|string/object
registered panel name or object with details
|locals
|object=
object of locals to inject intp controller
Options Object
|Param
|Type
|Details
|options.template
|string=
template string
|options.templateUrl
|string=
template url
|options.controller
|string=
controller string or function
|options.controllerAs
|string=
controller as name
|options.locals
|object=
locals for injection
Returns
|Param
|Details
|promise
a promise that will return the panel instance
Remove a panel form the group
Parameters
|Param
|Type
|Details
|componentId
|string
component id on panel
|options
|object=
object with options
|options#animation
|boolean=
set to false if you want no animations
Returns
|Type
|Details
|promise
a promise that will resolve when panel is done animating
Remove all panels form the group
Parameters
|Param
|Type
|Details
|options
|object=
object with options
|options#animation
|boolean=
set to false if you want no animations
Return number of panels
Returns
|Type
|Details
|number
number of panels in dom
A function that is called whenever a panel is added or removed from dom. This will return the panel count
Parameters
|Param
|Type
|Details
|callback
|function
Returns
|Type
|Details
|function
a function you can call to stop listening
Returns all panel instances from group
Returns all open panel instances from group
Collapse all panels in group
Parameters
|Param
|Type
|Details
|noAnimation
|boolean=false
set to true if you want no animations