amd

angular-material-design-lite

by Jad Joubran
0.4.1 (see all)

A tiny Angular wrapper for Material Design Lite

Downloads/wk

64

GitHub Stars

202

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

angular-material-design-lite

Version 0.3.0

Angular Material Design Lite

Angular wrapper for Material Design Lite.

View Documentation & Demo

Installation

bower install angular-material-design-lite --save

or using npm

npm install angular-material-design-lite --save

Supported Directives

Check Documentation

Configuration options

Floating text labels and ripple effect are enabled by default.
Here's how you can disable them:

angular.module('your-app').config(function(mdlConfigProvider){
    mdlConfigProvider.floating = false;
    mdlConfigProvider.rippleEffect = false;
});

Upgrading components in dynamic templates

You can use the mdl-upgrade attribute directive on elements that are inside ng-if or dynamically injected templates. Check issue #4 for more information.

Questions, Issues and Feature Requests

Open a new issue.

What's next?

Here's what I'm planning for the next releases

  • prism.js for docs
  • add tooltip support
  • add tabs support
  • support indeterminate progress bar
  • move additional attributes from directive to element
  • abstract ngClass conditions into service
  • split components across multiple files
  • automate releases using gulp

