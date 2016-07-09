Version 0.3.0
Angular wrapper for Material Design Lite.
bower install angular-material-design-lite --save
or using npm
npm install angular-material-design-lite --save
Floating text labels and ripple effect are enabled by default.
Here's how you can disable them:
angular.module('your-app').config(function(mdlConfigProvider){
mdlConfigProvider.floating = false;
mdlConfigProvider.rippleEffect = false;
});
You can use the
mdl-upgrade attribute directive on elements that are inside ng-if or dynamically injected templates.
Check issue #4 for more information.
Open a new issue.
Here's what I'm planning for the next releases