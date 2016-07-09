Version 0.3.0

Angular wrapper for Material Design Lite.

View Documentation & Demo

Installation

bower install angular-material-design-lite --save

or using npm

npm install angular-material-design-lite --save

Supported Directives

Check Documentation

Configuration options

Floating text labels and ripple effect are enabled by default.

Here's how you can disable them:

angular.module( 'your-app' ).config( function ( mdlConfigProvider ) { mdlConfigProvider.floating = false ; mdlConfigProvider.rippleEffect = false ; });

Upgrading components in dynamic templates

You can use the mdl-upgrade attribute directive on elements that are inside ng-if or dynamically injected templates. Check issue #4 for more information.

Questions, Issues and Feature Requests

Here's what I'm planning for the next releases