Originally designed for Bootstrap Material, this has been modified to work with Angular Material. This is an Android style date-time picker for Angular Material. Some added features include:
I have kept this section of the document as an acknowledgement for all the work done on the original Bootstrap Material plugin
|Date
|Author
|Description
|2017-01-30
|hexadecy
|Add support only for angular 1.5.x - 1.6.x ($onInit)
|2015-11-12
|logbon72
|Adapted plugin for Angular Material
|2015-10-19
|benletchford
|Fixed not being able to tab into input
|2015-10-19
|drblue
|Fixed erroneous package.json-file
|2015-10-19
|Perdona
|Fix auto resize when month has 6 weeks
|2015-07-01
|T00rk
|Redesigned element without using modal
|2015-06-16
|T00rk
|Use Timepicker alone / Display short time (12 hours)
|2015-06-13
|T00rk
|Fixed issue with HTML value tag
|2015-05-25
|T00rk
|Changed repo name to bootstrap-material-datetimepicker *
|2015-05-12
|T00rk
|Added parameters for button text
|2015-05-05
|Sovanna
|FIX undefined _minDate in isBeforeMaxDate func
|2015-04-10
|T00rk
|Little change in clock design
|2015-04-10
|Peterzen
|Added bower and requirejs support
|2015-04-08
|T00rk
|Fixed problem on locale switch
|2015-03-04
|T00rk
|Added Time picker
Depends on the following library:
yarn add ng-material-datetimepicker
npm i ng-material-datetimepicker
Click here to see live examples.
Add the plugin module as a dependency to your AngularJS module:
angular.module('myAwesomeModule', [
//other dependencies ignored
'ngMaterialDatePicker'
]);
This plugin exposes a directive which should be used as an attribute for an input element. The directive is
mdc-datetime-picker. An example of this is given below:
<md-input-container flex-gt-md="30">
<label>Timepicker Only</label>
<input mdc-datetime-picker date="false" time="true" type="text" id="time" short-time="true"
show-todays-date
placeholder="Time"
min-date="minDate"
format="hh:mm a"
ng-change="vm.saveChange()"
ng-model="time">
</md-input-container>
The directive accepts several attributes which are described below:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|ng-model
|(String|Date|Moment)
|Initial Date or model to assign the date to
|ng-change
|Function
|A function to call when the input value changes.
|format
|String
|MomentJS Format,defaults to
HH:mm for time picker only,
YYYY-MM-DD for date picker only and
YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm for both timepicker and date picker
|short-time
|Boolean
|true => Display 12 hours AM|PM
|min-date
|(String|Date|Moment)
|Minimum selectable date
|max-date
|(String|Date|Moment)
|Maximum selectable date
|date
|Boolean
|true => Has Datepicker (default: true)
|time
|Boolean
|true => Has Timepicker (default: true)
|cancel-text
|String
|Text for the cancel button (default: Cancel)
|today-text
|String
|Text for the today button (default: Today)
|ok-text
|String
|Text for the OK button (default: OK)
|week-start
|Number
|First day of the week (default: 0 => Sunday)
You can also use the Date Time picker as a service, using the
mdcDateTimeDialog service. The dialog returns a promise which is resolved with the selected date-time value and rejected on cancellation.
Example usage:
someModule.controller('DemoCtrl', function ($scope, mdcDateTimeDialog) {
$scope.displayDialog = function () {
mdcDateTimeDialog.show({
maxDate: $scope.maxDate,
time: false
})
.then(function (date) {
$scope.selectedDateTime = date;
console.log('New Date / Time selected:', date);
}, function() {
console.log('Selection canceled');
});
};
})
The
mdcDateTimeDialog.show accepts the same options as the directive.
{
date: {boolean} =true,
time: {boolean} =true,
format: {string} ='YYYY-MM-DD',
minDate: {strign} =null,
maxDate: {string} =null,
currentDate: {string} =null,
lang: {string} =mdcDatetimePickerDefaultLocale.locale,
weekStart: {int} =0,
shortTime: {boolean} =false,
cancelText: {string} ='Cancel',
todayText: {string} ='Today',
okText: {string} ='OK',
amText: {string} ='AM',
pmText: {string} ='PM'
}
Please see this issue. To use a locale with your date time picker dialog, you'll have to include the moment.js locale file.