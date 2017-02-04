Originally designed for Bootstrap Material, this has been modified to work with Angular Material. This is an Android style date-time picker for Angular Material. Some added features include:

Double click to select date or time

Swipe left to go to next month or Swipe right to go to previous month.

I have kept this section of the document as an acknowledgement for all the work done on the original Bootstrap Material plugin

Date Author Description 2017-01-30 hexadecy Add support only for angular 1.5.x - 1.6.x ($onInit) 2015-11-12 logbon72 Adapted plugin for Angular Material 2015-10-19 benletchford Fixed not being able to tab into input 2015-10-19 drblue Fixed erroneous package.json-file 2015-10-19 Perdona Fix auto resize when month has 6 weeks 2015-07-01 T00rk Redesigned element without using modal 2015-06-16 T00rk Use Timepicker alone / Display short time (12 hours) 2015-06-13 T00rk Fixed issue with HTML value tag 2015-05-25 T00rk Changed repo name to bootstrap-material-datetimepicker * 2015-05-12 T00rk Added parameters for button text 2015-05-05 Sovanna FIX undefined _minDate in isBeforeMaxDate func 2015-04-10 T00rk Little change in clock design 2015-04-10 Peterzen Added bower and requirejs support 2015-04-08 T00rk Fixed problem on locale switch 2015-03-04 T00rk Added Time picker

Dependencies

Depends on the following library:

AngularJS Material

AngularJS Animate

AngularJS Aria

AngularJS

Moment

Installing via yarn or npm

yarn add ng-material-datetimepicker npm i ng-material-datetimepicker

Live Example

Click here to see live examples.

Usage

Add the plugin module as a dependency to your AngularJS module:

angular.module( 'myAwesomeModule' , [ 'ngMaterialDatePicker' ]);

This plugin exposes a directive which should be used as an attribute for an input element. The directive is mdc-datetime-picker . An example of this is given below:

< md-input-container flex-gt-md = "30" > < label > Timepicker Only </ label > < input mdc-datetime-picker date = "false" time = "true" type = "text" id = "time" short-time = "true" show-todays-date placeholder = "Time" min-date = "minDate" format = "hh:mm a" ng-change = "vm.saveChange()" ng-model = "time" > </ md-input-container >

Directive Attributes

The directive accepts several attributes which are described below:

Name Type Description ng-model (String|Date|Moment) Initial Date or model to assign the date to ng-change Function A function to call when the input value changes. format String MomentJS Format,defaults to HH:mm for time picker only, YYYY-MM-DD for date picker only and YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm for both timepicker and date picker short-time Boolean true => Display 12 hours AM|PM min-date (String|Date|Moment) Minimum selectable date max-date (String|Date|Moment) Maximum selectable date date Boolean true => Has Datepicker (default: true) time Boolean true => Has Timepicker (default: true) cancel-text String Text for the cancel button (default: Cancel) today-text String Text for the today button (default: Today) ok-text String Text for the OK button (default: OK) week-start Number First day of the week (default: 0 => Sunday)

You can also use the Date Time picker as a service, using the mdcDateTimeDialog service. The dialog returns a promise which is resolved with the selected date-time value and rejected on cancellation.

Example usage:

someModule.controller( 'DemoCtrl' , function ( $scope, mdcDateTimeDialog ) { $scope.displayDialog = function ( ) { mdcDateTimeDialog.show({ maxDate : $scope.maxDate, time : false }) .then( function ( date ) { $scope.selectedDateTime = date; console .log( 'New Date / Time selected:' , date); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'Selection canceled' ); }); }; })

The mdcDateTimeDialog.show accepts the same options as the directive.

{ date : {boolean} = true , time : {boolean} = true , format : {string} = 'YYYY-MM-DD' , minDate : {strign} = null , maxDate : {string} = null , currentDate : {string} = null , lang : {string} =mdcDatetimePickerDefaultLocale.locale, weekStart : {int} = 0 , shortTime : {boolean} = false , cancelText : {string} = 'Cancel' , todayText : {string} = 'Today' , okText : {string} = 'OK' , amText : {string} = 'AM' , pmText : {string} = 'PM' }

Important Note on Using Locales

Please see this issue. To use a locale with your date time picker dialog, you'll have to include the moment.js locale file.