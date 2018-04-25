openbase logo
amd

angular-material-data-table

by Daniel Nagy
0.10.10 (see all)

Material Design Data Table for Angular Material

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Material Design Data Table

This module is an effort to implement Material Design data tables in Angular Material. Data tables are used to present raw data sets and usually appear in desktop enterprise applications. Data tables are particularly useful for visualizing and manipulating large data sets.

Specification for Material Design data tables can be found here.

License

This software is provided free of charge and without restriction under the MIT License

Demo

A live demo.

A fork-able Codepen. Please use this to reproduce any issues you may be experiencing.

Installation

Using Bower

This package is installable through the Bower package manager.

bower install angular-material-data-table --save

In your index.html file, include the data table module and style sheet.

<!-- style sheet -->
<link href="bower_components/angular-material-data-table/dist/md-data-table.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"/>
<!-- module -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular-material-data-table/dist/md-data-table.min.js"></script>

Include the md.data.table module as a dependency in your application.

angular.module('myApp', ['ngMaterial', 'md.data.table']);

Using npm and Browserify (or JSPM)

In addition, this package may be installed using npm.

npm install angular-material-data-table --save

You may use Browserify to inject this module into your application.

angular.module('myApp', [require('angular-material-data-table')]);

Usage

Example Controller


// Assume we have a $nutrition service that provides an API for communicating with the server

angular.module('demoApp').controller('sampleController', ['$nutrition', '$scope', function ($nutrition, $scope) {
  'use strict';
  
  $scope.selected = [];
  
  $scope.query = {
    order: 'name',
    limit: 5,
    page: 1
  };
  
  function success(desserts) {
    $scope.desserts = desserts;
  }
  
  $scope.getDesserts = function () {
    $scope.promise = $nutrition.desserts.get($scope.query, success).$promise;
  };

}]);

Example Template

<md-toolbar class="md-table-toolbar md-default">
  <div class="md-toolbar-tools">
    <span>Nutrition</span>
  </div>
</md-toolbar>

<!-- exact table from live demo -->
<md-table-container>
  <table md-table md-row-select multiple ng-model="selected" md-progress="promise">
    <thead md-head md-order="query.order" md-on-reorder="getDesserts">
      <tr md-row>
        <th md-column md-order-by="nameToLower"><span>Dessert (100g serving)</span></th>
        <th md-column md-numeric md-order-by="calories.value"><span>Calories</span></th>
        <th md-column md-numeric>Fat (g)</th>
        <th md-column md-numeric>Carbs (g)</th>
        <th md-column md-numeric>Protein (g)</th>
        <th md-column md-numeric>Sodium (mg)</th>
        <th md-column md-numeric>Calcium (%)</th>
        <th md-column md-numeric>Iron (%)</th>
      </tr>
    </thead>
    <tbody md-body>
      <tr md-row md-select="dessert" md-select-id="name" md-auto-select ng-repeat="dessert in desserts.data">
        <td md-cell>{{dessert.name}}</td>
        <td md-cell>{{dessert.calories.value}}</td>
        <td md-cell>{{dessert.fat.value | number: 1}}</td>
        <td md-cell>{{dessert.carbs.value}}</td>
        <td md-cell>{{dessert.protein.value | number: 1}}</td>
        <td md-cell>{{dessert.sodium.value}}</td>
        <td md-cell>{{dessert.calcium.value}}{{dessert.calcium.unit}}</td>
        <td md-cell>{{dessert.iron.value}}{{dessert.iron.unit}}</td>
      </tr>
    </tbody>
  </table>
</md-table-container>

<md-table-pagination md-limit="query.limit" md-limit-options="[5, 10, 15]" md-page="query.page" md-total="{{desserts.count}}" md-on-paginate="getDesserts" md-page-select></md-table-pagination>

API Documentation

v0.10.x

Earlier Versions

Tables are sorted alphabetically by their first column. I will be camelCasing attributes in tables (otherwise the cells would wrap and be difficult to read) but don't forget to kebab-case them in your template.

Column Sorting

AttributeElementTypeDescription
mdDescmdColumn[expression]If present, the column will sort descending first. The default is to sort ascending first.
mdOnReordermdHeadfunctionA callback function for when the order changes. The callback will receive the new order.
mdOrdermdHeadstringA variable to bind the sort order to.
mdOrderBymdColumnstringThe value to bind to the sort order.

When the user clicks the md-column element, the value of the md-order-by attribute will be bound to the variable provided to the md-order attribute on the md-head element. If the column is already sorted by that value, a minus sign - will be prefixed to the value. For most query languages, this is the universal symbol to sort descending.

The variable can be used to send a query to the server or as the orderBy property of an ng-repeat expression.

Example Using ngRepeat

<md-table-container>
  <table md-table>
    <thead md-head md-order="myOrder">
      <!-- when the user clicks this cell, the myOrder variable will get the value 'nameToLower' -->
      <th md-column md-order-by="nameToLower">Dessert (100g serving)</th>
      <!-- the variable myOrder will not be changed when this cell is clicked -->
      <th md-column md-numeric>Calories</th>
    </thead>
    <tbody md-body>
      <!-- we can let ng-repeat sort the columns for us -->
      <tr ng-repeat="dessert in desserts | orderBy: myOrder"></tr>
    </tbody>
  </table>
</md-table-container>

Edit Dialogs

Tables may require basic text editing. This module includes a service for displaying edit dialogs to modify text or anything else really. The service provides presets for both small and large edit dialogs designed for manipulating text. It also has full support for creating custom dialogs so you can be as creative as you want to be.

Unlike Angular Material dialogs, the preset methods will open the dialog.

Restrictions

  • The dialog will always receive a new isolated scope.
  • You must provide a targetEvent and the event target must be a table cell.

Example

$scope.editComment = function (event, dessert) {
  // if auto selection is enabled you will want to stop the event
  // from propagating and selecting the row
  event.stopPropagation();
  
  /* 
   * messages is commented out because there is a bug currently
   * with ngRepeat and ngMessages were the messages are always
   * displayed even if the error property on the ngModelController
   * is not set, I've included it anyway so you get the idea
   */
   
  var promise = $mdEditDialog.small({
    // messages: {
    //   test: 'I don\'t like tests!'
    // },
    modelValue: dessert.comment,
    placeholder: 'Add a comment',
    save: function (input) {
      dessert.comment = input.$modelValue;
    },
    targetEvent: event,
    validators: {
      'md-maxlength': 30
    }
  });

  promise.then(function (ctrl) {
    var input = ctrl.getInput();

    input.$viewChangeListeners.push(function () {
      input.$setValidity('test', input.$modelValue !== 'test');
    });
  });
});

Small Edit Dialogs

$mdEditDialog.small(options);
ParameterTypeDescription
optionsobjectSmall preset options.
PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
clickOutsideToClosebooltrueThe user can dismiss the dialog by clicking anywhere else on the page.
disableScrollbooltruePrevent user scroll while the dialog is open.
escToClosebooltrueThe user can dismiss the dialog by clicking the esc key.
focusOnOpenbooltrueWill search the template for an md-autofocus element.
messagesobjectnullError messages to display corresponding to errors on the ngModelController.
modelValuestringnullThe initial value of the input element.
placeholderstringnullPlaceholder text for input element.
savefunctionnullA callback function for when the use clicks the save button. The callback will receive the ngModelController. The dialog will close unless the callback returns a rejected promise.
targetEventeventnullThe event object. This must be provided and it must be from a table cell.
typestring"text"The value of the type attribute on the input element.
validatorsobjectnullOptional attributes to be placed on the input element.

The small method will return a promise that will resolve with the controller instance. The controller has two public methods, dismiss which will close the dialog without saving and getInput which will return the ngModelController.

Large Edit Dialogs

Large edit dialogs are functionally identical to small edit dialogs but have a few additional options.

$mdEditDialog.large(options);
ParameterTypeDescription
optionsobjectLarge preset options.
PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
cancelstring"Cancel"Text to dismiss the dialog without saving.
clickOutsideToClosebooltrueThe user can dismiss the dialog by clicking anywhere else on the page.
disableScrollbooltruePrevent user scroll while the dialog is open.
escToClosebooltrueThe user can dismiss the dialog by clicking the esc key.
focusOnOpenbooltrueWill search the template for an md-autofocus element.
messagesobjectnullError messages to display corresponding to errors on the ngModelController.
modelValuestringnullThe initial value of the input element.
okstring"Save"Text to submit and dismiss the dialog.
placeholderstringnullPlaceholder text for input element.
savefunctionnullA callback function for when the use clicks the save button. The callback will receive the ngModelController. The dialog will close unless the callback returns a rejected promise.
targetEventeventnullThe event object. This must be provided and it must be from a table cell.
titlestring"Edit"Dialog title text.
typestring"text"The value of the type attribute on the input element.
validatorsobjectnullOptional attributes to be placed on the input element.

The large method will return a promise that will resolve with the controller instance. The controller has two public methods, dismiss which will close the dialog without saving and getInput which will return the ngModelController.

Roll Your Own

$mdEditDialog.show(options);
ParameterTypeDescription
optionsobjectDialog options.
PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
bindToControllerboolfalseIf true, properties on the provided scope object will be bound to the controller
clickOutsideToClosebooltrueThe user can dismiss the dialog by clicking anywhere else on the page.
controllerfunction stringnullEither a constructor function or a string register with the $controller service. The controller will be automatically injected with $scope and $element. Remember to annotate your controller if you will be minifying your code.
controllerAsstringnullAn alias to publish your controller on the scope.
disableScrollbooltruePrevent user scroll while the dialog is open.
escToClosebooltrueThe user can dismiss the dialog by clicking the esc key.
focusOnOpenbooltrueWill search the template for an md-autofocus element.
localsobjectnullOptional dependancies to be injected into your controller. It is not necessary to inject registered services, the $injector will provide them for you.
resolveobjectnullSimilar to locals but waits for promises to be resolved. Once the promises resolve, their return value will be injected into the controller and the dialog will open.
scopeobjectnullProperties to bind to the new isolated scope.
targetEventeventnullThe event object. This must be provided and it must be from a table cell.
templatestringnullThe template for your dialog.
templateUrlstringnullA URL to fetch your template from.

The show method will return a promise that will resolve with the controller instance.

Table cells have a md-placeholder CSS class that you can use for placeholder text.

Example: A Table Cell That Opens An Edit Dialog

<td md-cell ng-click="editComment($event, dessert)" ng-class="{'md-placeholder': !dessert.comment}">
  {{dessert.comment || 'Add a comment'}}
</td>

Inline Menus

Table cells support inline menus. To use an inline menu, place an md-select element inside an md-cell element.

Example

<td md-cell>
  <md-select ng-model="dessert.type" placeholder="Other">
    <md-option ng-value="type" ng-repeat="type in getTypes()">{{type}}</md-option>
  </md-select>
</td>

Clicking anywhere in the cell will activate the menu. In addition, if you have automatic row selection enabled the row will not be selected when the cell is clicked.

Numeric Columns

Numeric columns align to the right of table cells.

AttributeElementTypeDescription
mdNumericmdColumn[expression]If the expression is null or evaluates to true then all the cells in that column will be right aligned

You may use Angular's number filter on a cell to set the decimal precision.

<!-- 2 decimal places -->
<td md-cell>{{dessert.protein.value | number: 2}}</td>

If you are using colspan you may need to manual correct the alignment and padding of cells. You can override the cell's style with a custom CSS class.

Pagination

AttributeTypeDescription
mdBoundaryLinks[expression]Displays first and last page navigation links
mdLabelobjectChange the pagination label (see more below).
mdLimitintegerA row limit.
mdLimitOptionsarrayRow limit options (see more below).
mdOnPaginatefunctionA callback function for when the page or limit changes. The page is passed as the first argument and the limit is passed as the second argument.
mdPageintegerPage number. Pages are not zero indexed. The directive assumes the first page is one.
mdPageSelect[expression]Display a select dropdown for the page number
mdTotalintegerTotal number of items.
ngDisabled[expression]Disable pagination elements.

The md-label attribute has the following properties.

PropertyTypeDefault
ofstring'of' (e.g. x - y of z)
pagestring'Page:'
rowsPerPagestring'Rows per page:'

The md-limit-options attribute supports integers or objects with the properties label and value. The latter is convenient for when you want to use language to give meaning to individual options, e.g.

// the 'All' option will show all items in the collection
ctrl.limitOptions = [5, 10, 15, {
  label: 'All',
  value: function () {
    return collection.length;
  }
}];

Example: Changing The Pagination Label

<!-- how to change the pagination label -->
<md-table-pagination md-label="{page: 'Página:', rowsPerPage: 'Filas por página:', of: 'de'}"></md-table-pagination>

<!-- or if the label is defined on the scope -->
<md-table-pagination md-label="{{label}}"></md-table-pagination>

I used Google translate so if the translations are wrong please fix them and make a pull request.

Example: Client Side Pagination Using ngRepeat

<tr md-row ng-repeat="item in array | orderBy: myOrder | limitTo: myLimit: (myPage - 1) * myLimit">

<!-- and your pagination element will look something like... -->
<md-table-pagination md-limit="myLimit" md-page="myPage" md-total="{{array.length}}"></md-table-pagination>

My Pagination Isn't Working?!

  • Make sure you pass md-page, md-limit, and md-total to the directive and that they are finite numbers.
  • Pages are not zero indexed. The directive will assume pages start at one. If your query language expects pages to be zero indexed then just subtract one before making the query.

Row Selection

AttributeElementTypeDescription
mdAutoSelectmdRow[expression]Select a row by clicking anywhere in the row.
mdOnDeselectmdRowfunctionA callback function for when an item is deselected. The item will be passed as an argument to the callback.
mdOnSelectmdRowfunctionA callback function for when an item is selected. The item will be passed as an argument to the callback.
mdRowSelectmdTable[expression]Enable row selection.
mdSelectmdRowanyThe item to be selected.
mdSelectIdmdRownumber stringA unique identifier for the selected item. The identifier must be a property of the item.
multiplemdTable[expression]Allow multiple selection. When enabled a master toggle will be prepended to the last row of table header.
ngDisabledmdRowexpressionConditionally disable row selection.
ngModelmdTablearrayA variable to bind selected items to.

By default selected items will persist. Equality between items is determined using the === operator. In cases where items may not be strictly equal, you must provide a unique identifier for the item.

You may manually add or remove items from the model but be aware that select and deselect callbacks will not be triggered. When operating in single select mode, the deselect callback will not be triggered when a user selects another item. It will be trigger, however, if the user directly deselects the item. In multi-select mode, the master toggle will trigger select and deselect callbacks for all items selected or deselected respectfully.

Example: Row Selection From The Live Demo.

<tr md-row md-select="dessert" md-select-id="name" md-auto-select ng-repeat="dessert in desserts.data">

Example: Clearing Selected Items On Pagination

$scope.onPaginate = function () {
  $scope.selected = [];
}

Table Progress

AttributeTargetTypeDescription
mdProgressmdTablepromise promise<Array>The table will display a loading indicator until all promises are resolved or rejected.

The table module can display a loading indicator for you whenever asynchronous code is executing. It accepts a promise or an array of promises. If another promise is received before the previous promise is resolved or rejected it will be placed in a queue.

Because I spent almost an hour debugging this I thought I would share with you. I'm not sure why this is the case but if you put the deferred object on the scope and try to pass the promise to the directive from that, the queue mechanism will not work properly.

This Will Not Work

function () {
  $scope.deferred = $q.defer();
  // ...
  $scope.deferred.resolve();
}

<table md-table md-progress="deferred.promise"></table>

This Will Work

function () {
  var deferred = $q.defer();
  $scope.promise = deferred.promise;
  // ...
  deferred.resolve();
}

<table md-table md-progress="promise"></table>

In addition, if you are dealing with something that returns a promise directly (not a deferred object) you don't need to worry about it.

function () {
  $scope.promise = $timeout(function () {
    // ...
  }, 2000);
}

Table Toolbars

Tables may be embedded within cards that offer navigation and data manipulation tools available at the top and bottom. You can use the md-table-toolbar and md-default class on a md-toolbar element for a plain white toolbar.

If you need to display information relative to a particular column in the table you may use use a <md-foot> element. For example, say you had a calories.total property that summed the total number of calories and you wanted to display that information directly beneath the Calories column.

<tfoot md-foot>
  <tr md-row>
    <td md-cell></td>
    <td md-cell><strong>Total: </strong>{{calories.total}}</td>
    <td md-cell colspan="6"></td>
  </tr>
</tfoot>

Observe that Calories is the second column in the table. Therefore, we need to offset the first column with an empty cell. If you need to offset many columns you can use <td colspan="${n}"></td> where n is the number of columns to offset.

You may need to manually correct the the text alignment and cell padding if you use colspan.

Contributing

Requires

  • node
  • grunt-cli

This repository contains a demo application for developing features. As you make changes the application will live reload itself.

Update

I noticed the nutrition app was an inconvenience for people trying to run the app locally and contribute. I have updated the demo application to remove the dependency for the nutrition app. This is also a good example of how you can take advantage of ngRepeat to easily achieve client side sorting and pagination.

Running the App Locally

Clone this repository to your local machine.

git clone https://github.com/daniel-nagy/md-data-table.git
cd md-data-table

Create a new branch for the issue you are working on.

git checkout -b my-issue

Install the package dependencies.

npm install
bower install

Run the application and visit 127.0.0.1:8000 in the browser.

grunt

Make your modifications and update the build.

grunt build

Create a pull request!

