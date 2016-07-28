AngularJS Material Calendar

A calendar directive for AngularJS and Angular Material Design. It's lightweight at ~2.1 kB, and has a lot of configurability.

Installation

RawGit

< script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/bradberger/angular-material-calendar/master/dist/angular-material-calendar.js" > </ script >

Bower

Install it via Bower

bower install --save material-calendar

Or add it to your dependencies in your bower.json file:

{ "dependencies" : { "material-calendar" : "~0.2" } }

NPM

npm install --save angular-material-calendar

Usage

First off, check out the demo.

The documentation still needs to be written. It should be pretty straight forward to figure out if you're brave by using the example/index.html file, which shows a full-fledged instance of the directive in action.

Long story short, though, it's much improved by using dedicated click handlers, setting a ngModel if desired, taking all kinds of labels, and allowing output of HTML into the day blocks. There's also an option to display it with each day taking up full page width, which is great for small mobile screens and displaying content.

By default, the standard CSS and template are included in the single compiled JavaScript file, so if you're just looking to kick the tires, that's all you should need to use. The default template is in src/angular-material-calendar.html for reference, but you can also load a custom template with the template-url attribute of the directive, which should be a url that the $http service will fetch and inject.

< calendar-md flex layout layout-fill calendar-direction = "direction" on-prev-month = "prevMonth" on-next-month = "nextMonth" on-day-click = "dayClick" title-format = "'MMMM y'" ng-model = 'selectedDate' day-format = "'d'" day-label-format = "'EEE'" day-label-tooltip-format = "'EEEE'" day-tooltip-format = "'fullDate'" week-starts-on = "firstDayOfWeek" day-content = "setDayContent" > </ calendar-md >

The related scope looks like this:

angular.module( "materialExample" ).controller( "calendarCtrl" , function ( $scope, $filter ) { $scope.selectedDate = null ; $scope.firstDayOfWeek = 0 ; $scope.setDirection = function ( direction ) { $scope.direction = direction; }; $scope.dayClick = function ( date ) { $scope.msg = "You clicked " + $filter( "date" )(date, "MMM d, y h:mm:ss a Z" ); }; $scope.prevMonth = function ( data ) { $scope.msg = "You clicked (prev) month " + data.month + ", " + data.year; }; $scope.nextMonth = function ( data ) { $scope.msg = "You clicked (next) month " + data.month + ", " + data.year; }; $scope.setDayContent = function ( date ) { return "<p></p>" ; }; });

Localization

The localization of the calendar is straightforward and follows the standard Angular localization process described in the guide. You can find the list of natively supported locales here.

To translate the calendar, just include the correct localization file in your web page, right after the inclusion of angular.js. You can install it by downloading the file manually or using either npm or bower to automate the download.

npm install angular-i18n

or

bower install angular-i18n

Then use the script tag to include the translations (for example, for spanish locale):

< script src = "bower_components/angular-i18n/angular-locale_es-es.js" > </ script >

Another option is to use directly a CDN like cdnjs:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-i18n/1.5.7/angular-locale_es-es.js" > </ script >

That's all, now the calendar will be automatically translated in the language of you choice.

Hacking On It

Use gulp to spin up the server and re-compile resources on the fly. The gulp default task does all that for you. Just make sure to Selenium is up and running:

./node_modules/protractor/bin/webdriver-manager update

webdriver-manager start

gulp

Protractor is set up to run all the tests during development. JavaScript code is linted with eslint , too, so make sure that's not complaining about code styling or other issues.

Unit tests are thanks to Karma, so run those at the same time while developing. They'll detect code changes and run automatically in the background:

karma start

Contributing

Pull requests are most welcomed! The build process requires strict linting of code, so please follow the established ESLint style guide.

Also, the first round of the directive was just a proof-of-concept and test coverage is not complete, please do add tests for all new features and bug-fixes, too! Most submissions won't be merged without a test.

Also, if you could kindly add an extra test that's not related to your submission just to help us get to 100% coverage, that would be very much appreciated!

To Do