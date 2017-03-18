AngularJS Masonry Directive

An AngularJS 1 directive to work with David Desandro's Masonry.

Usage

Install via either bower or npm: bower install --save angular-masonry npm install --save angular-masonry Add wu.masonry to your application's module dependencies. Include dependencies in your HTML. < script src = "bower_components/ev-emitter/ev-emitter.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/desandro-matches-selector/matches-selector.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/fizzy-ui-utils/utils.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/get-size/get-size.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/outlayer/item.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/outlayer/outlayer.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/masonry/masonry.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/imagesloaded/imagesloaded.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular-masonry/angular-masonry.js" > </ script > Use the masonry directive.

Example

See the homepage for a live example.

< div masonry load-images = "true" > < div class = "masonry-brick" ng-repeat = "brick in bricks" > < img ng-src = "{{ brick.src }}" alt = "A masonry brick" > </ div > </ div >

You have to include the masonry attribute on the element holding the bricks. The bricks are registered at the directive through the masonry-brick CSS classname.

The directive optionally uses imagesloaded to determine when all images within the masonry-brick have been loaded and adds the loaded CSS class to the element, so you can add custom styles and prevent ghosting effects.

Attributes

(Default: .masonry-brick )

You can specify a different item selector through the item-selector attribute. You still need to use masonry-brick either as class name or element attribute on sub-elements in order to register it to the directive.

Example:

< masonry item-selector = ".mybrick" > < div masonry-brick class = "mybrick" > Unicorns </ div > < div masonry-brick class = "mybrick" > Sparkles </ div > </ masonry >

The column-width attribute allows you to override the the width of a column of a horizontal grid. If not set, Masonry will use the outer width of the first element.

Example:

< masonry column-width = "200" > < div class = "masonry-brick" > This will be 200px wide max. </ div > </ masonry >

The preserve-order attributes disables the imagesLoaded logic and will instead display bricks by the order in the DOM instead of by the time they are loaded. Be aware that this can lead to visual glitches if the size of the elements isn't set at the time they are inserted.

Example:

< masonry preserve-order > < div class = "masonry-brick" > < img src = "..." alt = "Will always be shown 1st" > </ div > < div class = "masonry-brick" > < img src = "..." alt = "Will always be shown 2nd" > </ div > </ masonry >

Allows usage of imagesLoaded plugin. Defaults to false .

Example:

< masonry load-images = "true" > < div class = "masonry-brick" > < img src = "/your/image_1.jpg" alt = "image" /> </ div > < div class = "masonry-brick" > < img src = "/your/image_2.jpg" alt = "image" /> </ div > </ masonry >

The reload-on-show attribute triggers a reload when the masonry element (or an ancestor element) is shown after being hidden, useful when using ng-show or ng-hide . Without this if the viewport is resized while the masonry element is hidden it may not render properly when shown again.

Example:

< masonry reload-on-show ng-show = "showList" > < div class = "masonry-brick" > ... </ div > < div class = "masonry-brick" > ... </ div > </ masonry >

When showList changes from falsey to truthy ctrl.reload will be called.

The reload-on-resize attribute triggers a reload when the masonry element changes its width, useful when only the parent element is resized (and not the window) and you want the elements to be rearranged. Without this if the parent is resized then some blank space may be left on the sides.

Example:

< masonry reload-on-resize > < div class = "masonry-brick" > ... </ div > < div class = "masonry-brick" > ... </ div > </ masonry >

You can provide additional options as expression either as masonry or masonry-options attribute.

Example:

< masonry masonry-options = "{ transitionDuration: '0.4s' }" > </ masonry >

Equivalent to:

< div masonry = "{ transitionDuration: '0.4s' }" > </ div >

prepend

Bricks are appended by default. This behavior can be specified for each brick by providing the prepend attribute.

Example:

< div masonry > < div class = "masonry-brick" prepend = "isPrepended()" > ... </ div > </ div >

Credits

The directive is based on a StackOverflow question answered by James Sharp.

Contributing

Please refer to CONTRIBUTING.md before opening issues or pull requests.

License

MIT