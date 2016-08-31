Bower Component for a simple AngularJS Markdown directive using Showdown. Based on this excellent tutorial by @johnlinquist.
bower install angular-markdown-directive
angular-sanitize.js. It should be located at
bower_components/angular-sanitize/.
showdown.js. It should be located at
bower_components/showdown/.
markdown.js provided by this component into your app.
btford.markdown as a module dependency to your app.
btf-markdown directive into your template:
<btf-markdown>#Markdown directive *It works!*</btf-markdown>
You can also bind the markdown input to a scope variable:
<div btf-markdown="markdown">
</div>
<!-- Uses $scope.markdown -->
Or include a markdown file:
<div btf-markdown ng-include="'README.md'">
</div>
<!-- Uses content from README.md -->
You can configure the
markdownConverterProvider:
angular.module('myApp', [
'ngSanitize',
'btford.markdown'
]).
config(['markdownConverterProvider', function (markdownConverterProvider) {
// options to be passed to Showdown
// see: https://github.com/coreyti/showdown#extensions
markdownConverterProvider.config({
extensions: ['twitter']
});
}])
MIT