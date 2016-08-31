Bower Component for a simple AngularJS Markdown directive using Showdown. Based on this excellent tutorial by @johnlinquist.

Usage

bower install angular-markdown-directive Include angular-sanitize.js . It should be located at bower_components/angular-sanitize/ . Include showdown.js . It should be located at bower_components/showdown/ . Include markdown.js provided by this component into your app. Add btford.markdown as a module dependency to your app. Insert the btf-markdown directive into your template:

< btf-markdown > #Markdown directive *It works!* </ btf-markdown >

You can also bind the markdown input to a scope variable:

< div btf-markdown = "markdown" > </ div >

Or include a markdown file:

< div btf-markdown ng-include = "'README.md'" > </ div >

Options

You can configure the markdownConverterProvider :

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ngSanitize' , 'btford.markdown' ]). config([ 'markdownConverterProvider' , function ( markdownConverterProvider ) { markdownConverterProvider.config({ extensions : [ 'twitter' ] }); }])

License

MIT