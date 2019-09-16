- #IMPORTANT
- On or about 10/6/2019, this repository will be migrated into the Avanade channel. While existing clones,
- forks and branches will automatically redirect, we recommend that after the migration you repoint
- your urls to the Avanade channel.
Angular Maps (X-Map) is a set of components and services to provide map functionality in angular 2+ apps. X-Maps architecture is provider independent and can be used with Bing, Google, ESRI or any other service enabled mapping provider. X-Map contains default implementations for Bing Maps and Google Maps, including layers, markers, infoboxes, clusters, polygons and polylines for both platforms.
- we have now added support for angular 6 and changed the examples to stackblitz...
You can find various basic and advanced samples in the Wiki Sample Page
See the Wiki Change Log for key changes and addition in various releases.
Install via npm:
npm install --save angular-maps
To use angular-maps with the default Bing Map implementation, follow these three steps:
Add the Bing Type Declarations to your main app module (or a particular feature module, if you don't want it globally). This is currently necessary even if you do not want to use the Bing Maps providers as the types are in the signatures but not part of the distribution (the bingmaps Typescript types npm package is part of the dependencies and should have been installed when you installed angular maps). We are looking for ways around that... In the meanwhile, insert the following on the top of your app module file (depending on your project structure, you might have to manipulate the path):
/// <reference path="node_modules/bingmaps/types/MicrosoftMaps/Microsoft.Maps.All.d.ts" />
Import MapModule, MapAPILoader, BingMapAPILoaderConfig, BingMapAPILoader, WindowRef, DocumentRef, MapServiceFactory and BingMapServiceFactory (yeah, I know...) in your main app module (or a particular feature module, if you don't want it globally).
import { MapModule, MapAPILoader, BingMapAPILoaderConfig, BingMapAPILoader, WindowRef, DocumentRef, MapServiceFactory, BingMapServiceFactory } from "angular-maps";
Import the MapModule. Note that the module is designed for lazy loading, so call with .forRoot()...
@NgModule({
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
declarations: [
...
],
imports: [
...
MapModule.forRoot()
...
],
providers: [
...
]
})
Theoretically, this is optional. However, generally you will need to supply some configuration to your map service, such as the service key or some such. You do that by injection specifc service configurations in the root module. The two service you will need to configure is the loader (which is actually responsible to load the resources from the map provider such as scripts etc) and the Service Factory, which provides bootstrapping for the concrete implementation (Bing, Google, etc) you want to be using. Currently only a bing provider exists.
@NgModule({
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
declarations: [
...
],
imports: [
...
MapModule.forRoot()
...
],
providers: [
...
{
provide: MapAPILoader, deps: [], useFactory: MapServiceProviderFactory
}
...
]
})
export function MapServiceProviderFactory(){
let bc: BingMapAPILoaderConfig = new BingMapAPILoaderConfig();
bc.apiKey ="..."; // your bing map key
bc.branch = "experimental";
// to use the experimental bing brach. There are some bug fixes for
// clustering in that branch you will need if you want to use
// clustering.
return new BingMapAPILoader(bc, new WindowRef(), new DocumentRef());
}
Note: The provider factory was moved into an exported method to accomodate Angular 4 requirements to no have lambda functions in the provider loading.
To use maps, create a simple component (or implement the below in an existin component) as follows:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { IBox, IMapOptions, MarkerTypeId } from "angular-maps";
@Component({
selector: 'some-component',
template: `
<div style="height: 500px">
<x-map #xmap [Options]="_options">
<x-map-marker
[Latitude]="30"
[Longitude]="90"
[Title]="'My Marker'"
[IconUrl]="'https://cdn0.iconfinder.com/data/icons/industrial-icons/164/2-128.png'"
[IconInfo]="{
markerType: _markerTypeId.FontMarker,
fontName: 'FontAwesome',
fontSize: 48,
color: 'green',
markerOffsetRatio: { x: 0.5, y: 1 },
text: '\uF276'
}">
<info-box [DisableAutoPan]="true" [Title]="'My InfoBox'" [Description]="'Hi, this is the content of the <strong>info window</strong>. It is your responsibility to implement functionality such as close, etc...'">
<info-box-action [Label]="'Click Me'" (ActionClicked)="_click()"></info-box-action>
</info-box>
</x-map-marker>
</x-map>
</div>
`,
styles: []
})
export class SomeComponent {
private _markerTypeId = MarkerTypeId
// a little trick so we can use enums in the template...
private _options: IMapOptions = {
disableBirdseye: false,
disableStreetside: false,
navigationBarMode: 1
};
// for all available options for the various components, see IInfoWindowOptions, IInfoWindowAction, IMarkerOptions, IMapOptions, IMarkerIconInfo
private _click(){
console.log("hello world...");
}
}
Some notes:
Happy Mapping!
As with all these, I am looking for help in evolving this module. The top things on the agenda:
The angular-maps module allows for the implementation of various different providers. Even though currently only Bing is implemented, implementing your own provider against Google, Esri or others is straight forward as long as the underlying capabilities are there. In order to do that you need to:
Happy coding!
Check out the Wiki for detailed documentation on components, models and providers.