openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
amd

angular-mapboxgl-directive

by Guillem Aldeguer Lima
0.46.0 (see all)

AngularJS directive for Mapbox GL

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

100

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular WebGL

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

version bower version cdnjs version codeclimate license

angular-mapboxgl-directive | Wiki

AngularJS directive for Mapbox GL

Installation

NPM

npm install angular-mapboxgl-directive --save

Bower

bower install angular-mapboxgl-directive --save

Get Started

Include the files in your index.html:

<link href="angular-mapboxgl-directive.css" rel="stylesheet" />

<script src="angular-mapboxgl-directive.min.js"></script>

Or you can include them from CDN:

<link href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-mapboxgl-directive/X.X.X/angular-mapboxgl-directive.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-mapboxgl-directive/X.X.X/angular-mapboxgl-directive.min.js"></script>

Add mapboxgl-directive module in your AngularJS project:

var app = angular.module('YourProject', ['mapboxgl-directive']);

Usage

mapboxgl
<mapboxgl></mapboxgl>

or

<div mapboxgl></div>
mapboxglCompare
<mapboxgl-compare>
   <mapboxgl></mapboxgl>
   <mapboxgl></mapboxgl>
</mapboxgl-compare>

or

<div mapboxgl-compare>
   <div mapboxgl></div>
   <div mapboxgl></div>
</div>

Developing

Install dependencies, build the source files and preview

git clone https://github.com/Naimikan/angular-mapboxgl-directive.git
npm install & bower install
grunt & grunt preview

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nmg
ngx-mapbox-glAngular binding of mapbox-gl-js
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
nt
ngx-threeUse three.js with your Angular project in a declarative way. ngx-three generates Angular components for many three.js classes
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
79
angular-stl-model-viewerAngular component for rendering an STL model
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
118
na
ngx-acuwAngular Components using WebGL
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
87
@ion-phaser/coreA web component to use Phaser Framework with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
703
@ion-phaser-ce/coreA web component to use Phaser Framework CE (Community Edition) with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
142
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial