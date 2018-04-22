NPM
npm install angular-mapboxgl-directive --save
Bower
bower install angular-mapboxgl-directive --save
Include the files in your
index.html:
<link href="angular-mapboxgl-directive.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<script src="angular-mapboxgl-directive.min.js"></script>
Or you can include them from CDN:
<link href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-mapboxgl-directive/X.X.X/angular-mapboxgl-directive.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-mapboxgl-directive/X.X.X/angular-mapboxgl-directive.min.js"></script>
Add
mapboxgl-directive module in your AngularJS project:
var app = angular.module('YourProject', ['mapboxgl-directive']);
<mapboxgl></mapboxgl>
or
<div mapboxgl></div>
<mapboxgl-compare>
<mapboxgl></mapboxgl>
<mapboxgl></mapboxgl>
</mapboxgl-compare>
or
<div mapboxgl-compare>
<div mapboxgl></div>
<div mapboxgl></div>
</div>
Install dependencies, build the source files and preview
git clone https://github.com/Naimikan/angular-mapboxgl-directive.git
npm install & bower install
grunt & grunt preview